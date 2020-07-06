This $8 drugstore concealer practically erases my dark circles

Amazon's shoppers rave about this product's coverage and staying power. It has a hyper-concentrated formula that comes in 18 shades — making it easier to match your skin tone accurately.

The ingredient list includes goji berries, which, as the "Age Rewind" name suggests, helps improve the look of fine lines. It's also formulated with haloxyl, which is intended to help lighten dark circles.

Instead of using a brush or a makeup blender for application, the Instant Age Rewind Concealer has a built-in sponge that feels a lot like a dense cotton ball. With a couple of twists, the concealer rises to the top of the applicator, allowing for smooth and even distribution.

When I put it on, I was pleased with its thick but blendable formula. It's also lightweight, which I appreciate when I'm seeking a more natural look. Typically, I apply concealer in an upside-down triangle shape to completely cover the dark area under my eyes. But with the “micro-corrector” tip on the Maybelline concealer, using it this way was much easier.

I was thrilled with the immediate results. My complexion seemed brighter, and it looked like I instantly got a few more hours of sleep.

It instantly made my dark circles less noticeable and the formula looked even and natural. Megan Foster / TODAY

Though I've only used it under my eyes, shoppers say that it's an excellent multi-use makeup product.

"I have used this product for several years now. Bought it originally as a concealer for dark areas under my eye, but soon started using it to cover the occasional blemish, and it's fantastic," said one verified buyer.

Another customer agreed and said they use it all over for a full face of makeup. "I don't wear foundation, but this has such great coverage and staying power that I have used it on my cheeks, forehead, and chin for a more cohesive look."

In addition to the sheer versatility of the product, it also holds up in terms of quality. Unlike some face makeup that fades throughout the day, this Maybelline concealer doesn't run or melt in the heat — even with hours of wear. I also didn't experience any clumping or creasing in those fine lines around my eye area.

With over 5,200 positive verified reviews, it's clear that the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer is one of those drugstore products that's here to stay.

