This unique $7 concealer brush sold out twice in under 48 hours — I tried it

It's no secret that TikTok has become the go-to place to find the next best thing in makeup and skin care. When products go viral on the app, they tend to fly off the shelves almost immediately. We've seen it happen multiple times, from people snatching up full-coverage foundations to eye creams that sell out in minutes.

Sometimes, it just takes one stellar review to help something take off, which is exactly what happened with The Real Techniques Brightening Concealer Brush. Famed TikToker and beauty guru Mikayla Nogueria recently uncovered the makeup tool and praised it for its unique shape and fast blending powers. With her video garnering over 4.8 million views, people caught on quick, resulting in the tool going out of stock not once, but twice in under 48 hours on Amazon, the brand told us.

I normally don't use brushes for non-powder products, but the viral allure intrigued me. The brand sent me the hot tool to see what the hype was all about.

It offers a smooth application

I usually rely on my makeup sponge for applying liquid- and cream-based products, including foundation, concealer, contour, blush, highlighter, you name it. Coincidentally, the sponge I like the most, the Miracle Complexion Sponge, also happens to be made by Real Techniques; it blends like a dream and is easy to clean. So, I wondered how well this new brush would stand up.

For concealer, I mostly use a lighter shade to cover up any evidence of sleepless nights and to brighten my under-eyes, so a smooth application is important. After applying my products as normal — a combination of another TikTok fan-favorite, the E.l.f. Camo Concealer for coverage and ColourPop Pretty Fresh for highlighting — I started to blend the products with the Real Techniques brush, using soft tapping motions.

At first, I was worried that the bristles wouldn't spread the product as smoothly as my sponge. However, it took only seconds of tapping for the product to effortlessly glide onto the areas I brushed over. I was left with a satin finish, as promised by the brand. The synthetic bristles do a great job of pressing the concealer into the skin, without highlighting any fine lines or problem areas. They're also gentle enough that I can sweep them over other areas of my face and don't have to worry about them moving the foundation underneath.

Pro tip: Try dampening the brush before blending your concealer. I did this by accident when I used it too soon after washing it (which is also a breeze with some soap and water, by the way), and the blend was even more even. Plus, the formula instantly dried down and felt really soft on the skin — I didn't even feel the need to put on setting powder.

This oddly shaped concealer brush perfectly blends out my makeup. Courtesy Danielle Murphy

The shape is unique but effective

I don't consider myself a makeup expert by any means, but I've used my fair share of formulas and tools. That being said, I've never seen a brush shaped quite like this — it has an angled flat edge that stamps onto the skin. But the shape isn't just for shock value; it happens to be a key factor in the application process.

The flat edge is perfect for blending onto thinner skin like the under-eye area, but the bristles thin out into a tapered edge at the end. I use this to blend the hard-to-reach areas of my eyes — mostly the skin in the inner corner — that my sponge has a hard time smoothing out.

I also noticed that the thinner shape helps it to absorb less product, which is a negative I had for the sponge. So, now I can use less product and even save a little bit of money in the process.

As for the "long-lasting glow," I think I still need to give my concealer formulas credit for those results. I don't think the brush enhanced my makeup in that way, but my under-eye concealer lasted all day after using it. I suggest following the brand's suggestion to pair with an eye cream since I did experience a tiny bit of drying after a few hours. But that hasn't stopped me from foregoing my beauty sponge over the last two weeks to apply my concealer with this Real Techniques brush.

