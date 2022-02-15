Drugstore beauty under $25 worth trying, according to a beauty expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Keeping up with a beauty routine can prove to be an expensive habit. Between staying up to date on the latest trends and finding the best options for your hair and skin type, it is easy to end up with a collection of products. Plus there is a common misconception that the higher the price tag, the better the product will be.

Fortunately, whether you are looking to hop on popular beauty trends or find inexpensive products that have high-quality results, there are a ton of drugstore options you won't want to pass up.

To help you find affordable options that will get the job done, beauty expert Ami Desai stopped by TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to share her top picks. From products for your hair down to your feet, here are nine must-have products with a drugstore price tag.

If you are looking to add some texture and volume to flat hair, this spray is a great affordable option. The quality of this spray even rivals some of the best on the market, Desai said. This product works well with updo hairstyles or for mattifying hair on dirty hair days.

Need a quick permanent fix in between salon visits? This at-home root color kit can come to the rescue. The colors range from dark brown to light blonde and is recommended to be used on root regrowth with less than one inch of length. What's even better is that this kit only takes 10 minutes to work.

Tinted serums are huge right now, and for good reason. This ultra-thin, breathable serum is infused with vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and more skin-loving ingredients. The tint provides light coverage that allows your natural skin to shine through with a dewy finish.

The fluffy eyebrow trend is still going strong, and this clear brow gel can help you keep your look in place all day long. Formulated to be non-sticky and last up to 16 hours, this gel is made to dry quickly and comes with a small bristle brush to provide control while styling.

"If you love the look of professional lash extensions but don't love the price tag of upkeep, these are a fantastic at-home option," Desai said. This DIY kit comes with 24 tiny clusters of light lash fibers that go under your natural eyelashes and a bond and seal to prepare eyelashes and hold the extensions in place. Included is also an "overnighter" option that will extend wear for up to 10 days.

Keep your makeup looking fabulous all night long with this setting mist that is formulated to lock in your look for up to 16 hours. Infused with cucumber fruit extract, aloe and green tea leaf extract, this mist is also crafted to hydrate and soothe skin.

Beat out pesky pimples with this miracle patch. Available in two sizes, these patches are designed to gently draw out pus and impurities right from the source with medical-grade hydrocolloid. The clear finish helps these patches blend with all skin tones and they can be worn to bed or even under makeup.

This salicylic acid body wash is made to provide gentle exfoliation to help clogged pores and smooth skin. The formula was developed to suit all skin types and can even be used as a facial cleanser.

This electronic foot file works to effectively remove thick, hard skin on feet to reveal a soft and smooth finish. The roller head comes with diamond crystals and the shape is designed to provide a comfortable grip for easy use.

