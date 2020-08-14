Sephora is saying 'Welcome Back' with a major sale — here's what we're buying

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It doesn't matter if you're a beauty expert or makeup beginner, you'll definitely want to take advantage of Sephora's stellar August sale.

To celebrate reopening most of its stores, the brand is offering members of its free Beauty Insider program two exciting discounts. Starting Aug. 14, shoppers can receive $20 off a purchase of $100 or $15 off a $75 purchase when they use the code WELCOMEBACK at checkout. The deal lasts until Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Shop TODAY editors have been early anticipating the sale, so we've rounded up the products we're immediately adding to our carts. From nourishing skin care products to hair care essentials, here's what our editors are stocking up on.

Sephora sale editors' picks

Both our associate commerce social editor Kara Quill and associate commerce editor Megan Foster can't wait to try this cleansing balm because of its sustainable packaging and natural ingredients.

"This product caught my eye because it is cruelty-free and has recyclable packaging" Quill said. "It can help with dullness while also getting rid of any makeup. Since quarantine, I've felt that my skin has been duller and less vibrant, so I'd be interested to see if this could help!"

Foster thinks it seems especially perfect for the end of summer.

"I did some research and learned that papaya can be used to achieve a smooth complexion because of its deep cleansing properties," Foster said. "It’s also lightweight which is perfect for the hot and humid summer months."

For taming your hair, consider adding this dryer brush to your cart. The brush aims to combine the hot air of a blow-dryer with the build of a round brush to help you achieve a natural blowout look every time. Quill is hoping that this will help combat all her hair problems, especially during the warmer months.

"The longer my hair gets, the more unmanageable it becomes," Quill said. "This dryer brush could be the solution to taming my frizzy hair!"

Our associate commerce editor Daniel Boan is obsessed with this night cream thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jojoba seed oil that work to smooth skin and keep it moisturized.

"I usually detest night creams, but this is hands-down my new favorite beauty product ever," Boan said. "It's a thick, bouncy night cream that feels super hydrating, yet sinks in effortlessly into the skin without leaving behind a heavy residue. It also contains salicylic and lactic acid for a dose of chemical exfoliation, and my skin has been loving it. I noticed major results in about a week: My skin was smoother, my redness had diminished and even my pores looked smaller. It's seriously a miracle in a jar and I'm now fully convinced of the wonders of chemical exfoliation."

It seems as if almost every beauty influencer on YouTube has tried this skin cream, but Boan confirms that it's worth the hype.

"Not only is it firming and tightening, but it also provides an incredibly pretty shimmer to the skin that looks like a natural glow," Boan said. "Plus, the intoxicating fragrance with notes of pistachio and caramel might be my favorite scent of all time. I might have to pick up the shower gel while I'm at it!"

Our commerce photo editor Kayla Ramsey has been looking for an excuse to purchase this highlighter and lip set, and now that it's on sale, she's ready to commit. The kit comes with a matte red lip paint that aims to stay on all day, while the highlighter was designed to finish your makeup look.

"I let this Fenty highlighter and lip set sit in my Sephora cart for way too long and now that it finally went on sale I need to buy it," Ramsey said. "I'm all about a red lip to instantly elevate my look with minimal effort and I've read amazing reviews about the all-day staying power of Fenty's Stunna Lip Paint. The highlighter looks like it's flattering to most skin tones, so what excuse do I have not to add this set my makeup routine? I'm sold!"

"I’m the worst when it comes to using an entire tube of lip product," Foster said. "I either lose it before it’s finished or I get tired of the color and move on to something new. I love that this Sephora lip set includes five different balms and glosses to give you a chance to try them all without breaking the bank. I also love that the set includes a plumper, gloss and balms so you can see what formula works best for your lifestyle. While I adore all the brands in the set, I’m excited to try the Fenty Gloss Bomb because it’s infused with conditioning shea butter."

Get the most for less with this lip set that comes with five lip glosses and balms by a variety of brands, including Fenty Beauty and Too Faced.

Treat your hair to some self-care with a treatment kit. Designed to be used with every hair type, this treatment looks to mend and repair split ends and damage caused by coloring and the environment.

One of our editors is obsessed with the brand and can't wait to try it out.

"I am dying to try this new hair treatment from Olaplex," senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach said. "I love this brand and my hair is in need of some repair!"

Brach is a huge fan of the brand — so she knew this was the perfect time to try out its latest foundation.

"I also want to try the new It Cosmetics foundation," Brach said. "I love the brand's CC Cream and this formula is supposed to be super lightweight!"

The sulfate-free formula is meant to hydrate and give your skin a natural glow over time without leaving a greasy or heavy feeling after applying.

Give your eyes an extra pop of color with this must-have eyeshadow palette. Our commerce editorial assistant Camryn La Sala can't wait to give it a try.

"I've had my eyes on this Natasha Denona palette for years and due to the not-so-cheap price tag, I've never taken the plunge," La Sala said. "My friend, who has a similar palette from the same brand, raves about it all the time, so as a birthday present to myself I'm planning on splurging on this baby during the Sephora sale."

The palette comes with 15 stellar shades that can help you obtain that perfect summer glow.

From brushes to beauty blenders, now's the perfect time to grab all the essentials for less. La Sala can't live without this beauty sponge and uses it every time she applies her makeup.

"For a gal that loves makeup, I was really late to the beauty sponge game," La Sala said. "After buying my first BeautyBlender six months ago, I can't seem to apply my face makeup any other way!"

Made with a latex-free formula, this makeup sponge aims to blend makeup for a streak-free and flawless finish.

"I can’t wait to try the Peter Thomas Roth Hydration set!" said our audience development coordinator Halle Proper.

After trying a sample version of the hydrating cucumber mask, she loved how smooth it left her skin feeling. This kit comes with a hydrating moisturizer, cucumber facial mask and a potent serum that all aim to smooth fine lines and hydrate skin.

Ingredients include vitamin C, cucumber extract and hyaluronic acid, which are used to soothe and help skin retain moisture.

"Coming from someone with extremely dry skin, I’m always on the lookout for any hydrating skin care must-haves," Proper said.

For bouncy waves and volume, consider this hot roller set. Proper used her sister's set a few months back and immediately wanted her own. It comes with eight hot rollers that, when applied, will help give you crease-free waves using a balanced heat transfer. With customizable heat features, the rollers were designed to help all hair types get a voluminous look.

"My favorite way to curl my hair is by using hot rollers," Proper said. "They’re quick, easy and allow you to multi-task while getting ready. I’ve been waiting to see these go on sale and can’t wait to have my own set!"

