Keeping up with an efficacious beauty routine can be an investment. Whether you're trying to fight signs of aging or making the switch to a clean makeup collection, quality products can often add up.

That's why Dermstore's Anniversary Sale is an event we look forward to every year. It's a sale so rare, it only happens once a year — and trust us, it's the perfect time to stock up on all your favorites.

Now through Aug. 17, shoppers can score up to 25% off bestselling beauty items using the promo code "CELEBRATE" at checkout.

While we could leave you to navigate the sale on your own, the Shop TODAY team browsed the site and found 12 products we're adding to our carts.

Looking for a solution to dry, cracked hands? We found a popular cream that delivers instant hydration to your skin. We also found an anti-aging set with $200 worth of top-rated skin care products for just $60 after the discount.

Find our favorites from the sale and learn how you can score some of the best deals to give your beauty regimen a serious upgrade.

Best Dermstore Anniversary Event deals

Commerce photo editor Kayla Ramsey has her eye on this GlamGlow clarifying face primer which is on sale for under $32 with code "CELEBRATE."

"My bathroom cabinet is full of skincare items that are half used because I lost motivation or didn't see the results I was hoping for," she said. "However, I used my first pod of this GlamGlow primer down to the very last drop and I will be definitely be repurchasing."

She loves how this lightweight primer absorbs excess oil in her t-zone. The addition of hyaluronic acid is also good for delivering all-day moisture to dry skin.

Ramsey says she's tried multiple face masks but continues to come back to this one from GlamGlow.

"This isn't your typical mud mask because as it dries, you can actually see the tiny dark circles of oil it extracts from your skin," she explained.

While the jar is small, she notes that it lasts a long time. "This little jar goes a long way and I only have to repurchase it about every six months. So, it's money well spent for clean, clear skin," Ramsey noted.

"Before quarantine, I never left the house without mascara," said associate commerce social editor Kara Quill. "But since March, I've maybe worn mascara three times," she explained.

She's interested in the Rapid Lash Eyelash Enhancing Serum because she decided that taking care of her lashes is more important than finding a new mascara.

This top-rated lash serum is formulated with ingredients designed to condition, moisturize and fortify lashes. Formulated with amino acids to strengthen lashes and soybean oil for hydration, the brand says users can expect the appearance of fuller, thicker and stronger lashes in just a few weeks.

Quill read about the cleansing benefits of using apple cider vinegar on her hair and thinks this product is worth a try with its 25% discount.

"My hair is extra-long and thick right now, and taking care of it and my scalp has become more of a priority in an attempt to keep it healthy while staying at home," she explained. This rinse is infused with moisturizing argan oil and apple cider vinegar to gently remove dirt from your hair and scalp.

Associate commerce editor Daniel Boan found this product after asking a beauty store employee to weigh in on her favorite skin care essential. "Once I saw the words 'facelift in a bag' I knew I had to give it a go," he said.

The six-piece set comes with gel patches for your under-eyes, smile lines and your forehead. The patches are formulated with hydrating shea butter and jojoba oil to moisturize your skin and they're designed to adhere to your face while you go about your day.

"My skin definitely feels firmer after using it (I notice the most difference in my forehead lines), and it's such a fun way to pamper yourself at home," Boan explained.

Boan is also adding the Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! mask to his cart after noticing that it made a difference in his hair's texture a few months ago. "Something about moving to New York made my hair become fragile, lifeless and extremely prone to breakage," he said about the reason for his purchase.

One of the standout ingredients is keratin protein which is designed to give shine and strength to brittle hair strands. It's also formulated with biotin to promote healthy hair growth.

"I'm experiencing way less fallout in the shower, and my hair always feels so silky-smooth right after using it," added Boan.

Senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach has her eye on this anti-aging kit from Dermstore, which includes nine skin care products designed to boost collagen and elasticity.

Brach loves that it's packed with dermatologist-recommended products she's been using for years — pointing to standout items like Elta MD sunscreen, SkinMedica HA5 serum and Skinceuticals CE Ferulic.

Dermstore also sells a brightening kit used to target dark spots, dull skin and hyperpigmentation, and a clarifying kit for those dealing with breakouts and acne.

"It’s perfect for anyone who is thinking about splurging on some of these brands but wants to try them before committing," she added.

"I've used this moisturizer on and off for years and it never seems to disappoint," said editorial assistant Camryn La Sala. She loves that it nourishes her sensitive skin without causing her to break out.

This bestseller is currently on sale for under $12 making it an extremely affordable solution to all skin types. It's made with moisturizing shea butter and colloidal oatmeal, which helps relieve itching and irritation caused by rashes, eczema or other skin conditions.

"When I see this First Aid Beauty cream on sale, I make sure to snag it as a backup!" La Sala added.

The Superstars Kit from Sunday Riley has it all when it comes to anti-aging products.

The set includes a lactic acid treatment and vitamin C serum to brighten skin. It also comes with a de-puffing eye contour cream designed to minimize puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. Lastly, you'll find a retinoid serum which increases the production of collagen and reduces early signs of aging.

While La Sala hasn't tried the kit, she says she's interested in adding this one to her cart because the smaller bottles would give her a chance to test out the brand before splurging on the full-size products.

"When I saw this expert-approved beauty roller on TODAY, I was interested to see if it could give my skin care routine an upgrade," said associate commerce editor Megan Foster.

The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift is an at-home beauty device designed to contour your face and improve the texture and tone of your skin over time. It's not invasive and only requires around 45 seconds of rolling every day for visible results.

"While I'd love to get a salon facial, my budget doesn't always allow for a splurge," Foster said. "Knowing that a budget-friendly device could help smooth and contour my skin from my own bathroom is why this caught my attention."

Foster also has her eye on the Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy from Colorscience. It's designed to target dark circles, puffiness, dryness and signs of aging thanks to key ingredients like antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.

"I don't have horrible skin issues, but almost always reach for something to tackle my dark circles and under-eye bags," she said. "This product says it can immediately brighten skin and even helps fight early signs of aging with continued use!"

"I'm the queen of drugstore mascaras but continue to jump from one brand to the next depending on what's on sale," Foster said. "I'm still on the hunt for 'the one' that I won't be able to stop using — so when I saw this option from Tarte at 20% off I immediately wanted to give it a try."

It's formulated with olive oil and antioxidants and designed to hydrate lashes while adding volume and length.

