Amazon has tons of school supplies on sale — here are the best deals

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though the back-to-school season may look different this year, the essentials remain the same. Pens, highlighters, glue, folders and everything in between will still be needed to make the school year a success!

Whether you're shopping for a younger learner, looking for college students or need to stock up on some essentials for your home office, you won't have to head to the store to find the best deals. There are plenty of markdowns on all things back-to-school at Amazon right now — from tech gear to basic school supplies.

We combed through some of the top-rated school essentials available on the site to find something for everyone on your back-to-school shopping list.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below to find what you're looking for:

School supplies sales on Amazon

This budget-friendly backpack is available in 32 different styles and has enough room for all of their school essentials. While most styles of this 4.6-star rated backpack typically cost $55, you can snag the gray version on sale for just $35 right now.

These large glue sticks make putting together crafts and projects less of a mess. You can stock up on packs of three for less than $6 each right now.

These vibrant colored pencils are encased in a plastic shell, so they are less likely to break from daily use. The kit comes with everything they'll need to get creative, including 25 colored pencils and 40 sheets of paper.

You can catch this functional pencil case on sale for just $9 as part of the back-to-school markdowns at Amazon. It can hold everything from pens to notecards thanks to the large main compartments and smaller pockets.

If you're looking to grab all of the essentials at once, this back-to-school pack has almost everything you'll need. You can save more than 15% off on this bundle full of useful supplies.

This educational scratch-off map can also serve as a functional piece of décor once it is completely finished. It features a map of all of the countries of the world, as well as their respective flags.

This colorful set of washable glue makes craft time even more fun. The non-toxic formula is safe for little hands and can even be used to make homemade slime.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The voice of Bindi Irwin takes kids around the world to discover geography, animals and more for an interactive learning experience. You can currently save more than $50 on this unique learning tool.

School supplies can become messy and disorganized, but this convenient caddy houses eight removable containers that keep everything in one place. It's small enough to keep on their desk at school or at home.

Whether they'll be working on arts and crafts or have a few projects lined up for the school year, glue is always an essential. This clear, non-toxic formula is available in packs of 12 at a discount of more than 20% off.

This pack of 12 makes it easy to save and stock up on one of the items you know they'll actually use this year. Each notebook is full of 100 lined sheets that are protected by sturdy covers.

For an after-school activity that is both enjoyable and educational, this DIY kit helps kids make soap that smells good and looks totally unique. They'll be learning about the basics of chemistry while also making fun creations that they can actually use.

This reusable notebook connects to phones and other devices through an app, with no paper involved. The Rocketbook comes with its own pen that uses a special type of scannable ink, so you can wipe the page clean and start on the next assignment.

An essential for late-night studying, these headphones boast noise-reducing capabilities as well as high-quality sound, according to one of the more than 600 shoppers who gave these headphones a verified five-star rating. This under-the-radar find is currently on sale for less than $45.

The school year isn't complete without an official planner, and this 4.8-star rated pick has helped more than 2,900 verified reviewers keep their days structured. It even features a band to secure the pages beneath the covers and prevent them from becoming damaged or ruined inside a backpack.

Spiral notebooks are often more efficient for high school and college students since they typically have room for more than one subject. This pack of six from Amazon is currently on sale for 10% off of the original price and features pockets that make it easy to keep organized.

Balancing classes is hard enough, so keeping handouts and assignments organized shouldn't be. Luckily, this top-rated pocket file is on sale for just $9 and features customizable tabs to help students stay on track.

No matter what grade level they'll be entering this fall, this zipper binder can hold all of their important assignments, notebooks and even a laptop. It comes with a shoulder strap and carrying handle for the student who is always out and about.

Home office essentials sales on Amazon

This mesh file organizer makes it easy to keep organized with seven file slots and two drawers. It's currently available for 25% off of the original price.

Whether they'll be learning at home or at school, a reliable printer is essential for last-minute essays and assignments. You can catch this wireless printer from HP on sale for less than $80 just in time for the school year.

This rose gold wall organizer set is perfect for any student that needs an organized space. It features a hanging shelf, pencil holder and letter sorter that will keep all of the essentials in one place.

Before they even start any assignments, they'll need to have plenty of writing supplies. Whether they'll be at home or in the classroom, these pens come in colorful packs of seven that are currently on sale for more than 50% off.

With six fluorescent colors to choose from, these highlighters make it easy to annotate reading assignments and break down those lengthy notes. Right now, the 24-pack of this back-to-school essential is on sale for less than $6.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!