Looking for a new hobby? Get creative with these adult craft kits

Having to hunker down indoors isn’t everyone’s first choice — but due to current social distancing guidelines, this is the reality many Americans are currently facing.

After a long day of working from home or finishing household chores, you may be looking for something else to keep you busy at home. Instead of re-watching your favorite Netflix show for the fourth time, we suggest looking for something new that will spark your creativity.

We found plenty of adult craft kits online that will help you stay entertained while learning a new skill. Whether you prefer focusing on the strokes of detailed letters or you'd rather create something that will help you stay cozy indoors, we're sure you'll find a project worth talking about.

Discover your creative side with these 27 adult craft kits.

Accessory and apparel crafts

The tie-dye trend is back and it's not leaving anytime soon. Make your own one-of-a-kind piece with this bestselling kit.

Just because you're indoors doesn't mean you can't accessorize your outfits with a cute gold-tone necklace. Create your own necklace by mixing and matching beads to express your personal style.

Fashion meets crafting with this easy-to-follow knitting kit. Now you can start a project that will be useful long after your last stitch!

Instead of buying jewelry from the store, you can make a collection of unique accessories from home. This kit comes with 110 beads, three yards of cord, three logo tags and a bag to keep everything in one place.

Plant and nature crafts

Bring the outdoors inside with this flower press kit from Etsy. The activity will allow you to get in touch with nature while discovering new flowers and plants.

This mason jar herb garden from Uncommon Goods does more than add some nature to your room. After your plants grow, you can use the herbs to season and cook your favorite meals!

Gardening just got easier thanks to this plant-themed subscription box. Since it includes all the supplies you'll need, all you have to do is follow instructions to start growing.

A succulent can be a perfect little companion to keep on your table or next to your bedside. This bundle comes with potting mix, containers to pot your plant, care instructions and select succulent species.

Stationary and lettering crafts

If you love planners and notebooks, you'll love this subscription from Planning World. For only $32, you can get a box filled with everything you'll need to fit your organization and stationery needs.

Add a new talent to your repertoire with a little help from this hand lettering kit. With your newfound hobby, you can create cards, wall decor and more.

You may not be able to see your loved ones but you can surely write them a letter. This writing bundle will make crafting a note super simple.

You can create anything from a binder cover to a stationary set with this markers and stamp kit. The set is also portable so you can take it on the go.

Paper crafts and coloring

Color your way to calm. The Whatever Is Lovely adult coloring book will give you a meditative activity that's sure to relieve some stress.

Bored? This paper crafting kit will keep you busy while you learn how to transform ordinary paper into boxes, flowers, decorations and more.

It will only take you 30 days to master the art of watercolor thanks to this kit. The book will take you through simple steps every day so that you can flex your art skills and get better in a month.

You can get a box full of art supplies for only $32 a month. Paletteful Packs will provide you with everything you need to create an impressive work of art.

If you invest in a Cricut your crafting game will get a serious upgrade for years to come. With help from the app or the website, the Cricut Joy will cut out perfect shapes for any project from paper to fabric and much more.

Want to knit but find it difficult to catch on? The Mioke Knitting Machine takes the complicated steps out of the project so you'll have beautiful pieces in no time.

Having a sewing machine on hand can be super helpful. This mini one is easy to store and simple to use, which is perfect for beginners.

Home and decor crafts

You can put jewelry, sunglasses or snacks in this DIY rope bowl. The kit comes with 10 yards of waxed cord, 10 yards of cotton and jute rope, and a needle to help you complete your project.

Step up your knitting game with this plush wool yarn. Make blankets, pillows, rugs and more with the chunky yarn. It's unique, cozy and extremely soft!

Spruce up your room with a few DIY vibrant macrame plant hangers. The Wool and the Gang kit contains an easy-to-follow instruction manual that will make crafting easier than ever.

The "You’ll Make It" embroidery kit will give you the motivation you need to keep your head up when things look grim. It comes with thread, instructions, fabric, sewing needles and a design chart.

These little unicorns might be a little quirky, but they’re sure to brighten any room.

Beauty crafts

Experiment with henna while you’re at home. This kit includes henna powder along with everything you’ll need to make up to 30 henna designs.

Sick of your go-to scent but can't go to the store to try new ones? Now you can make your own with this simple fragrance kit.

Sit back, relax and treat yourself to some self-care with this at-home facial kit. It has everything you need — including a facial-massaging rose quartz Gua Sha tool — to give your skin a refresh.

