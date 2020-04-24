Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As a mom with three kids in school, things have gotten even more complicated now that schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year here in South Florida. But one thing that's making this quarantine a little bit easier one of my favorite new crafting gadgets, the Cricut Joy.

Two years ago, my sister introduced me to the Cricut Maker. It's a cutting, drawing and label-making machine that utilizes a custom software (which is available through an app) so you can design and craft anything you want from vinyl to fabric. I instantly fell in love and have been "cricutting" non-stop ever since. From labels and decals to keep my home organized to school projects and birthday decor, I've become a Cricut pro.

I consider myself a creative person, but Cricut is a game-changer when it comes to DIY projects, and I love sharing my projects on social media. I even started my own business on Etsy and launched a blog dedicated to teaching others about Cricut tips.

So when the brand recently launched the Cricut Joy, a smaller version of the machine I own, I knew I had to try it.

Don't let the small size fool you. This compact machine can cut over 50 materials, including cardstock, vinyl and iron-on materials without the use of cutting mat that the larger device requires. It can draw or write, and it can cut shapes up to four feet long or repeats cuts up to 20 feet long.