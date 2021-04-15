Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

2020 was an incredibly hard and strange year, but if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it was also the year of discovering new hobbies. Those who had never touched a stove learned the art of cooking. New Etsy shops opened at an alarming rate. Novice bread makers, sewers, candlemakers, TikTokers and YouTubers came rolling, needling and dancing out of the woodwork, all just to avoid becoming stir-crazy.

And then there were the at-home Picassos, who finally found the opportunity to unleash their creativity — but not without a teensy bit of help. Paint-by-numbers kits quickly became one of the top quarantine purchases for adults and kids alike, mostly because many require little-to-no skill and it is a stress-soothing leisure activity.

In 2021, the paint-by-numbers trend is still here to stay, but you have to be extra mindful about which paintings you choose. We’ve listed a few options ranging from beginner-friendly to expert level to help you gauge how much of a challenge your inner artist is ready for.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Paint-by-numbers kits for beginners

Just in time for spring decorating, this bright floral painting is the colorful DIY piece your living room has been missing. You’ll work with a high-quality linen base, an acrylic paint set and a hanging kit for when your work is complete.

Name a more soothing activity than coloring a canvas with multiple shades of blue and emerald greens. Since there are less shades to work with and larger spaces to paint, this is a good find for artistic first-timers.

Artistic abilities of any level can take on this gorgeous ladybug painting. The blurred yellow background is very forgiving when it comes to outside-the-lines mistakes. Plus, the finished product will make a lovely piece to warm up any room.

Whether you’re looking to add cute characters to your child’s bedroom or want to gift them an easy way to flex their creative skills, these adorable animal paint-by-numbers are family time must-haves.

What separates Diana Paint products from the rest is their shaded canvases, which give beginners easy-to-follow color guides from start to finish. This beautiful bird image comes with the most vibrant nontoxic paints and is already sketched onto a framed canvas.

Paint-by-numbers kits for intermediate artists

If there’s one thing more relaxing than having your morning coffee at a beach house, it’s getting to paint it! Painters with some experience will be able to tackle the small houses on the hill and tiny seagulls on the horizon with ease. The kit includes four brushes and a wrinkle-free canvas.

You learn a lot by reading books, but painting them on a canvas could help improve your hand-eye coordination. With a few pale pastel colors and some patience, you’ll have a home decor pièce de resistance on your hands.

It’s not an Andy Warhol original, but you can create your own legendary painting of Marilyn Monroe with vibrant acrylic paints, a steady hand and a little imagination. Add some of the included varnish to preserve your masterpiece!

Bring your dark academia and fantasy aesthetic to life with this eerie lantern painting, perfect for more practiced artists who like to take their time with the details.

With a customized paint-by-numbers kit, you have control over the level of difficulty. Supply a close-up photo of a best friend, favorite pet or special memory to add a personal touch to the painting process.

Paint-by-numbers kits for experts

Meet Monet paint-by-numbers promise hours of fun, but this one might take days. If you’re an advanced artist looking for a challenge, this multi-colored bouquet of butterflies will get the job done.

Once you start, it’s hard to stop working on this resplendent landscape of Amsterdam. Make sure to use the finer brush included in the kit to make those mini blooms and bulbs of light pop.

We hope you have a lot of time on your hands, because this "Up"-inspired painting might be your next long-term project. It might also be the most colorful piece of art on your wall.

She might be a bad guy, but it’s impossible to be a bad painter with this adult paint-by-numbers kit. It will take some skill and a certain amount of patience to complete the detailing on Billie Eilish's sleek black jacket and diamond bracelet.

You think you’ve got skills? Try your painter’s hand at this Vincent Van Gogh classic and see how close you compare to a master’s work.

