Prepare your mug collection, because the latest product from Cricut will make you want to give your coffee cups a makeover.

Cricut has announced their newest machine, Cricut Mug Press, a heat press that works with Cricut's Infusible Ink to transfer custom designs onto special polyurethane-coated mugs.

The Cricut Mug Press will be available for purchase on March 11. Cricut, Inc.

The Mug Press, which will be available for purchase March 11, is a mug-shaped version of Cricut's other heat press products, designed to perfectly wrap around the outside of a coffee mug and heat both Infusible Ink sheets and designs drawn with Infusible Ink markers.

An avid Cricut user myself, I recently got to test out the Cricut Mug Press and was impressed with how seamlessly it connected to my Cricut Design Space program.

The process is simple: Starting Thursday within Design Space, Cricut's interface for creating projects, there will be plenty of mug design templates available for purchase. There's also a project design template that allows users to create their own custom mug designs using other elements and images.

For Infusible Ink designs, it's similar to working with Infusible Ink or heat transfer vinyl when making t-shirts with a Cricut machine: Choose your desired mug wrap, cut the design using your Cricut machine, then weed the Infusible Ink and attach it to your mug.

For Infusible Ink markers, load a marker into your Cricut machine and when its finished drawing, attach the design to the mug with heat resistant tape, wrap the mug in a few layers of butcher paper to protect the press from bleeding ink and get ready to load the design into the press.

The Mug Press will be available for purchase at Cricut.com, in craft stores and at major retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart. Cricut, Inc.

Once the press is preheated, mugs get loaded in and secured tightly by lowering a lever. Small indicator lights illuminate to indicate progress. The press makes a beeping sound when the transfer is complete.

The mug handle remains cool to the touch throughout pressing, allowing it to be removed from the press safely. In a few minutes, when the mug is cool to the touch, simply peel off the paper or adhesive backing to reveal a personalized mug design.

How to choose a mug

My biggest question was whether or not you have to use Cricut's mug blanks, which will be available in varying sizes and quantities and average about $3.75 each. After testing the same design on both a Cricut mug blank and a white ceramic mug purchased at my local dollar store, the answer is clear: Cricut mugs are the way to go. The Infusible Ink could not adhere to the dollar store mug, and even rubbed off with my finger after the mug had cooled.

I tried a Cricut mug blank and a dollar store mug in the Mug Press and the results were clear: A Cricut mug blank is the way to go. Terri Peters

Though, a Cricut representative told Shop TODAY that, in addition to Cricut mug blanks, mugs made by outside parties designed specifically for use in sublimation craft projects will work with the Mug Press.

When it comes to using more than one color or pattern of Infusible Ink, the Cricut representative explained designs can be cut from varying sheets of Infusible Ink, then weeded and combined on one adhesive backing and pressed all at once in the Mug Press.

Cricut says the new product was designed with prosumers — business owners who use Cricut products to promote and sustain their small business — in mind.

"Within our community, we saw that for many, crafting was no longer just a hobby," Thomas Crisp, head of industrial design at Cricut, told Shop TODAY. "Instead, members used their Cricut machines to create products to sell, and what was originally a hobby became a small business instead."

A Cricut cutting machine, like the Joy or the Maker, is required to use the Mug Press. Cricut, Inc.

Until the Mug Press and accessories are available for purchase next week, we asked Cricut what products they recommend crafters — and prosumers — have on hand to enjoy all the new heat press has to offer.

1. A Cricut cutting machine

Whether you prefer the small size of the Cricut Joy or the extra crafting power of the Cricut Maker, a Cricut cutting machine is required to cut and draw mug designs.

Cricut Explore

2. Infusible Ink

For mug wraps that aren't drawn by the Cricut machine, Infusible Ink is the material used to cut and transfer designs. These sheets of colorful ink come in a variety of solid hues and vibrant patterns.

3. Infusible Ink Markers

For mug wraps that are drawn by the Cricut machine, these colorful Infusible Ink Markers are required.

Infusible Ink Watercolor Splash Markers

4. Heat resistant tape

Also required for drawn mug wraps, this heat resistant tape holds both the drawn design and the protective laters of butcher paper onto the mug during pressing.

5. Cutting mat

A standard grip machine mat is recommended for cutting Infusible Ink sheets and loading paper into the machine for drawing.

