The 6 bestsellers everyone was shopping this month — all under $50

In January, shoppers were obsessed with a time-saving egg cooker and the moisturizing Elvive 8-Second Wonder Water hair treatment. Now, as we close out the second month of 2021, we’re looking back at more of the products that got us through.

Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach joined the show to share the bestselling items that everyone was buying in February. From viral TikTok products to practical solutions for modern-day problems (bye, maskne!) these were some of the most sought-after items.

Whether you're searching for a new beauty cabinet staple or a sturdy pair of shoes, we've got you covered. You'll want to add these affordable items to your cart now, because there’s no promising how long they’ll last.

This “lifting” style of leggings has become a viral hit on TikTok, thanks to their flattering fit. The unique textured design and the compression fabric accentuates your backside and sucks you in in all the right places. There are a few brands making this style, but you’ll want to grab these while you still can.

You can’t beat the price of these running shoes, so it’s not surprising that they’re the No. 1 bestseller in the women's fashion sneakers category. The stylish and colorful look is comparable to many of the popular, more expensive sneakers out there today. These also feature a breathable mesh fabric to keep your feet cool.

Is your mask causing annoying breakouts around your chin and mouth? Tackle those pimples with the help of these popular patches. The bestselling hydrocolloid patches have more than 26,000 five-star ratings, with one verified reviewer calling them “a lifesaver.” According to the brand, the patches will shrink zits in just six hours, removing gunk and speeding up the healing process.

Many of us are dealing with dry, cracked hands from constant washing, and this time-tested cream is a great solution. The hand and body cream has been around for 100 years, and its rich formula is made with super hydrating ingredients, including beeswax and oils, to deliver relief to dry skin. It’s not just for hands — you can use it anywhere on your body that needs a little TLC, from your elbows to your feet.

This handy little tool is a TODAY reader favorite, and it’s easy to see why. For only $12, the fabric shaver and lint remover will revive worn-out clothing, bedding and more. Switch between the different speeds and blades to remove fluff and lint from any fabric.

This strainer is the kitchen solution you never knew you needed. One Shop TODAY contributor put the tool to the test and said it’s “the best strainer [she’s] ever used.” It can be clipped onto a pot or bowl to strain pasta, vegetables and the like in one easy step. Unlike heavy colanders, it won’t take up cabinet space and it can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

This lacy top will go with almost anything in your wardrobe, thanks to the chic design and plethora of color options. It has more than 3,500 five-star reviews, with shoppers saying that it’s both flattering and comfortable.

A good loungewear set is about as essential to your wardrobe as a pair of well-fit jeans. And thankfully, we found one that’s both cute and affordable. You’ll want to live in this comfortable two-piece option: It’s made with soft, breathable fabric and comes in more than 40 colors and patterns. Grab the tie dye design for movie nights or make the striped set your new WFH uniform.

When Under Armour first released its Sportsmask, it sold out in less than an hour. Ever since then, it’s been a consistently popular option for men, women and athletes alike. It’s breathable and features an antimicrobial inner layer to keep the mask fresh. The three-layer designs will help you stay safe, and the comfortable fit makes it easy to wear all day.

This popular mask promises to tighten the skin around your jawline, reducing the appearance of a double chin for a more defined jawline. It’s made with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and glycerin, which the brand says will restore firmness and elasticity. “I’ve used them twice a week for two weeks and I really do notice a difference in the tightness of that area and the general contour of my chin,” wrote one verified reviewer.

Hair loss affects millions of men and women. Rogaine, a popular name in hair regrowth products, offers this formula, designed specifically for women dealing with thinning hair and hair loss. It works to boost hair follicle activity and regrow hair. It has more than 4,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers saying that it’s easy-to-use and it “really works.”

Stationary cycling has become a popular option for those looking to keep active while staying at home during the pandemic. But many popular bikes come with a hefty price tag. This TODAY bestseller has many of the features of top bikes, at a fraction of the price. It has a stable frame, adjustable resistance and a digital monitor that will help you monitor your progress as you ride. It also has a tablet mount, so you can follow along with your favorite classes.

Filter out heavy metals, chlorine and more from your water for a better shower experience. This shower head easily attaches to any standard set up and according to the brand, filtering the water will help improve itchy skin, dandruff and dryness. Plus, the scented filters, including lemon, lavender, rose and jasmine, will turn your shower into a spa-like experience.

TODAY readers can’t get enough of WOW’s shampoo and conditioner set. It consistently pops up on our bestseller lists. Made with apple cider vinegar and coconut oil, it detoxifies and rejuvenates your hair and scalp for healthier locks.

This pore-minimizing primer has an impressive average 4.4-star rating from more than 31,000 reviews. It goes on like a moisturizer to create a smoother overall complexion. Wear it underneath makeup or on its own for a matte poreless look.

These leggings are better known as Tiktok’s “Amazon Leggings.” We wrote about them at the end of January, and they have since become a TODAY bestseller. They feature a scrunched seam down the middle of your backside to define and accentuate the area. Reviewers love them, too. They currently have more than 25,000 five-star ratings, though many colors and sizes are already sold out.

Get longer and thicker lashes in just six weeks with the help of this popular serum. Apply the formula above your upper lashes (like you would eyeliner) daily to improve the overall look of your lashes.

Going to bed with wet hair is a big no-no according to stylists. Instead of spending the time and effort to blow dry, wrap your hair in this bestselling microfiber towel to speed up the process. It works for multiple types of hair and can hold up to 10 times its weight in water, for maximum absorbency.

Even in winter, iced coffee lovers still need their daily dose of cold brew. This beverage cooler makes it easier to get ice-cold beverages in no time. Simply brew then pour, and the unique design will turn your hot coffee into a chilly brew within 60 seconds. Keep it stored in the freezer, so it’s ready for everyday use, and stick it in the dishwasher to clean.

Keep your floors and carpets sparkling with these sturdy mats. They come in three sizes and can be used as a front door mat, as storage for mussy shoes, as an eating mat for pets and more.

