Under Armour's bestselling face mask is back in stock and 50% off for Black Friday

When it comes to finding the best athletic gear, there is one brand we can always count on. This season, help someone reach their fitness goals by shopping Under Armour’s Cyber Weekend sale, where you can save up to 50% off on everything sitewide—from ultra-soft fleece hoodies to training apparel with HeatGear technologies.

More importantly, you won’t want to sit out on the restock of Under Armour’s No. 1 bestselling product of the year: the UA SPORTSMASK. When face masks became an essential item back in March, Under Armour wasted no time in creating the perfect prototype for men, women, and athletes alike. So it’s no surprise the finished product sold out in less than an hour! After months of waiting, they’re back by (very!) popular demand just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Under Armour’s Cyber Weekend kicks off November 26, but make sure to read on to see which new arrivals and best-selling items we’ve already added to our carts.

There’s a reason why this bestseller sold out so quickly, but we can easily name several. Excellent airflow, water-resistant, built-in UPF 50+ sun protection, and an anti-bacterial inner layer to keep everything smelling fresh. The popular face mask is now available in six color options so even if you’re not working out, you’ll want to pick some up for your everyday wardrobe.

The only face mask that’s as strong as the man who inspired it. This Dwayne Johnson–approved item is made with the same innovative features as the sportsmask, including a polyurethane open-cell foam to keep unwanted moisture out. Athletes will benefit the most from the design, which features an adjustable fit and an Iso-Chill lining for a cool-to-the-touch feel. Consider this the must-have gift for the sporty person on your list.

This should be at the top of your shopping list as we head into winter. Love long walks but hate the cold? This fleece gaiter is a must — it’s made to keep heat locked in and sweat out. The four-way stretch material creates a snug fit across the face and neck, but an adjustable cord can be customized to maximize comfort across the cheekbones and bridge of the nose.

If you’re not shopping Under Armour for your headwear needs, you’re not getting the best in full face and neck protection. The five star–rated camo balaclava is made with a ColdGear Infrared inner coating, which traps in heat so you can brave the most severe temperature drops without feeling so much as a shiver.

Whether you’re warming up before a long run or lounging on the couch for a long nap, this fleece hoodie is strong and soft enough for either occasion. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and features a sweat-absorbing material to help stay dry. The toughest decision you’ll make isn’t whether you’ll buy one, but which of the 14 colors to choose from.

We found your next pair of go-to pants, complete with a form-fitting elastic waistband, amazingly soft brushed interior, and available in regular and tall sizes to guarantee the perfect fit.

Perfect for a casual on-the-go look, you can’t go wrong with a super-warm zip-up for those chilly days and nights. Gift this bestseller to the man in your life just so you can steal it and snuggle in the cotton-blend fleece yourself.

You haven’t seen or touched a golf shirt like this before. Don’t be fooled by the thin material — it’s soft to the touch but contains a strong anti-odor technology and easily wicks sweat to keep wearers dry all day long. Plus, there are over 30 colors and designs to choose from.

With over 300 five-star reviews, it’s fair to say that these training shorts are a necessary addition to your workout routine. Women love the side pockets, the super-cute curved hem, and the anti-pill fabric for extra durability.

Finding the right sports bra can make or break a workout. After many hours of testing in the field, Under Armour’s Infinity High Heather Bra gets a seal of approval from female athletes for proper support and comfort. This exciting new product boasts a design that naturally conforms to your body and thick straps that adjust to fit any size.

Perfect for dedicated lifters and gym goers, these training shoes are a must-have from the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson x Under Armour collection. If you can turn your attention away from the stunning design for a second, you’ll also notice that these kicks are made with UA HOVR foam to lessen harsh impact and include a molded midfoot panel for stability.

How can Under Armour pack so many enhancements into one sneaker? Its newest arrival boasts UA HOVR tech for a “zero-gravity feel,” a customized sock liner for added cushion, and microthread material for breathability. But the truly eye-catching detail is that it keeps runners connected to MAPMYRUN, giving athletes a better way to analyze their performance.

If this classic tee isn’t already a staple in your athletic clothing collection, now’s the time to stock up. Using UA Tech — Under Armour’s signature training gear fabric — this loose-fitting shirt dries fast, eliminates odor-causing microbes, and keeps you cool during the toughest sweat sessions.