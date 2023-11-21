These useful gifts for 60-year-olds are proof that 60 is, in fact, the new 40

Whether it's your mother, father, sibling or best friend, buying gifts for the 60-year-olds in your life can be challenging. When asked, they'll often tell you that they don't want or need anything, which makes it even more important to find thoughtful gifts that they'll actually appreciate and use.

If you're shopping for a 60-something year old loved one and struggling with what to buy, don’t worry! We've got you covered with the best gifts for 60-year-olds no matter the occasion or their interests.

From golf shirts and neck lamps to preserved flowers and personalized jewelry, we’ve got 35 meaningful gifts that will, no doubt, bring a smile to their face.

Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $75 | Under $100

Gifts under $25

Hoda Kotb’s book of motivational words of wisdom is the ultimate gift for the empath in your life. This No. 1 New York Times bestseller was inspired by the variety of heartfelt quotes Kotb shared on her Instagram page and features 365 sayings that will instantly inspire readers and give them hope.

“I am more than happy with this book! It is everything that I expected and more! I LOVED all the quotes, and especially Hoda Kotb’s explanations and stories afterwards. Yes, if you are on social media you have probably seen these same quotes several times- but having Hoda’s words after them give these quotes that much more meaning. I have been a fan of Hoda Kotb for quite some time, but now I am a forever fan!” raved one five-star reviewer.

This survival kit in a can is the ultimate choice for the friend or family member with a wicked sense of humor. They’ll have zero qualms about turning 60 when they unbox this assortment of silly gifts like a balloon, candle, mint, puzzle pieces and matchsticks. There’s nothing better than a birthday present that leaves someone in stitches!

Drink coffee or tea in style with this chic monogram mug from Williams Sonoma. Made of durable porcelain, the art deco capital letter is embellished with real gold for an elegant touch. This festive mug is also perfect for the holidays and can (I mean should) be filled with hot cocoa and mini marshmallows.

Wish your loved one a “Happy 60th!” with this thoughtful book that celebrates growing older and learning how to embrace the many wonderful adventures for the future. With its hardcover premium design, this gift makes a great coffee table topper… in case anyone needs a reminder of how fabulous life can be after 60!

We all have that one friend who is obsessed with the Real Housewives franchise and binge watches the show every weekend. There’s no doubt she will burst with joy when opening this adorable handmade kitchen tea towel from Etsy. Customize this flour sack towel with the name of her hometown so she can display for all her dinner guests.

Give the gift of relaxation with this birthday spa basket that will make any woman in your life feel special. This Amazon's Choice gift box includes one 12 oz. rose gold insulated stainless steel tumbler, one pink rose bath ball, one diamond soap, two soy wax flower & fruit scented candles, one pink ribbon and a greeting card to write a heartfelt birthday message!

“I bought this for my mom, and she loved it! I came back and bought another one for my best friend and she liked it as well. Everything smells really nice. Excellent gift choice,” said one verified buyer.

Your loved one will enjoy using this LED neck light for reading, camping, DIYing and more. It features three different color setting, six brightness levels and is rechargeable, offering up to 80 hours of illumination on a single charge.

Is the 60-year-old in your life an avid golfer? They'll love adding this shirt from Under Amour to their collection of golf gear. It's made of soft, moisture wicking materials and features a three button front for easy wear.

Every woman deserves sparkly jewelry on her birthday. These bestselling earrings from Loft make the ideal gift for your best friend, sister or coworker who is turning 60. Pair these silky blue drop earrings with an elegant gown and black pumps for an epic night on the town.

Made from natural Himalayan salt crystals, these handcrafted lamps are the perfect gift for those in need of some R&R. Known for their soothing nature, these salt lamps heat up and emit an amber glow designed to refresh your mind. Each lamp comes with a dimmable switch and cord so you can display it on a bedside table or work desk.

Gifts under $50

Gift your girlfriend a satisfying massage in the comfort of her own home with this relaxing wellness cube. A blend of plant-based butters and essential oils, this all-natural lotion is designed to alleviate unwanted stress. The soothing scent is a combination of eucalyptus, mint, bergamot and cedarwood, recreating the calming aroma of a day at the spa.

Everyone will be saying “well done” when you gift the 60-year-old in your life this delicious filet mignon from Porter Road. Cut from the tenderloin, this grilling favorite is extremely tender and contains no antibiotics or hormones. What’s better than an exquisite steak dinner to celebrate turning 6-0!

Do you have a friend that could use a little pampering? Help keep her feet soft and clean with this Bubble Mate foot spa from HoMedics. The massage water jets and raised nodes are designed to revive your feet by gently massaging them. This relaxing foot bath also includes a callus remover which is extra beneficial for walkers or athletes with damaged feet.

The Happy Birthday candy bento box is the ultimate gift for any person with a massive sweet tooth. This tasty birthday treat includes three unique candy cubes, including birthday cake caramels, ice cream cones and heavenly sours. The festive signature box can also be reused for storing jewelry and small trinkets!

Party like it’s 1963! Transport back in time to the 1960s with this yummy nostalgia candy box, perfect for any friend or family member turning 60. From sugar babies to chuckles, these retro candies are great to share with all your childhood friends!

“A great assortment of candies from the past. Some are available everywhere today and some I have not seen in years. Brings back all the memories from way too many years ago. This is the assortment from 1963, the year my wife arrived to entertain the world,” said one five-star reviewer.

It’s time to commemorate turning 60 with some bubbly! This adorable gift set includes a 187 ml ONEHOPE brut, ombre beeswax candles, Sugarfina champagne bears and rice crispy treat. Its chic design is total Instagram story material! #60andfabulous

There is no better way to celebrate the love between grandmother, mother and granddaughter than with this stunning sterling silver necklace. The three circles represent the eternal bond between generations and makes an excellent gift for the matriarch in your family. Each order comes with a gift box, bag and tissue paper so you won’t need to spend any extra money on gift wrapping.

Show the 60-year-old in your life that you be-leaf in them with the Venus et Fleur le mini round rose. With over 20 unique shades to choose from, each single eternity rose is set in a Parisian hat-box inspired round boxes for a super luxurious look. The eternity rose is great for displaying in your living room or on your desk at work.

It’s no secret that Lisa Rinna is best known for her voluptuous lips, but now you can have a plumper look too with this lovely lip trio. Each kit includes a lipstick, lip liner and gloss making it the ideal gift for any ladies looking for fuller, poutier lips.

“The BEST lip kit ever. The liner is super precise, the lipstick is creamy and glides right on. Sealing it with the gloss and your lips will literally last all day!!! I drink coffee and it still stays on! I don’t even need to reapply the gloss. I’ve bought 5 kits!!!” said one verified buyer.

Look no further as this gift is a grate choice! This charming cheeseboard is handcrafted from polished marble and can be engraved with a monogram for an extra personal touch. If you’re looking to splurge for a milestone birthday, the wood and marble coasters make a nice accent as well.

Keep your favorite memories close to the heart with this bestselling Nadia Bone frame from Pottery Barn. This 5 x 7 frame makes an excellent gift and can be displayed both vertically or horizontally. Handcrafted by master artisans in India, this sturdy and stunning frame will look breathtaking on any mantle or dresser.

Gifts under $75

Nerd is the word when it comes to this Book Nook reading valet. This cool contraption is designed to hold your place in the book and stores reading glasses, beverage and phone. This acacia reading valet is rated a near perfect score of 4.97 stars, so the book lover in your life is bound to love it.

Show your mother, sister or best friend that they are worth a million bucks with this luxe sweater. This crewneck is made of 100% grade A Mongolian cashmere and features ribbed cuffs and hem. Complete the look with a pair of skinny jeans and chunky loafers.

If you’re looking for a super sentimental gift for turning 60, this is it! This bestselling 14K yellow gold bracelet from Kendra Scott will have your loved one in tears when she opens the box. Featuring adjustable sliding bead closure, this chain bracelet is adjustable for an ideal fit. Satisfied customers speak to the high quality and beautiful design of the product.

You certainly won’t macaron choice with these sweet treats! This pack of 12 macaroons is packaged in a custom Dana’s Bakery gift box and comes in assorted flavors like champagne & strawberries, celebration box or variety pack. We can see your mouth watering already!

Penne for your thoughts? This tasty pasta kit from Giada De Laurentiis includes all the essentials needed to make a delicious chili pasta, including Marini pasta, Calabrian chili paste, Pomodorini whole tomatoes, oregano and olive oil. The pasta aficionado in your life will thank you for this super saucy gift!

Forget Romeo! This whimsical Juliet bouquet from Urban Stems is simply to die for… This vibrant floral arrangement features delphinium, lisianthus, roses, ruscus, snapdragons and aster. Pair with a glass or gold Tegan vase, depending on your preference!

Shower your loved one in luxury with this trendy canvas wallet from Coach Outlet. With seven credit card slots, bill compartment and zip coin pocket, this signature wallet will safely store all your hard-earned cash and plastic inside a purse or clutch.

“You can’t get a new purse without a new wallet. I wanted something small so that it will fit in my smaller crossbody. This didn’t disappoint,” said one verified buyer.

We think it’s safe to say that you know at least one person who has gotten aboard the pickleball train. Gift the athlete in your life this stylish Palma paddle that was inspired by the Spanish island of Mallorca. Whether she’ll be playing at a European beach or at the nearby country club, this colorful paddle will come in handy.

Jaws will be dropping when you gift your 60-year-old friend this exquisite Marquis Markham vase from Waterford. Featuring a classic cut pattern design and sculpted stems, this sophisticated glassware makes the ultimate centerpiece for any dining room table. The holidays just got more glamorous this year!

Gifts under $100

Stay warm all winter long with this comfy faux fur robe from Pottery Barn. This 100% polyester robe is machine-washable and made with yarn-died fiber designed to maintain its vibrance over time. This gift is perfect for the woman in your life who enjoys a hot bath or just lounging around the house.

The key to a woman’s heart is a cupcake, right? If you’re hosting a party, guests can indulge in these delicious confetti cupcakes while snapping selfies underneath the 60th birthday balloon. Don’t forget to have the birthday girl make a wish when blowing out the candles!

This small but mighty carpet cleaner should be at the top of everyone's wish list. It scrubs and lifts stubborn stains out of carpet and upholstery in minutes. Small and compact, the TikTok favorite is both easy to store and use, making it perfect for quick clean ups.

A little dab will do when you order this Estee Lauder luxury perfume set that includes eight superior fragrances. These deluxe mini sprays are 4ml each and range from scents like dream dusk to desert eden. It’s no wonder Coco Chanel said, “No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.”

Everyone needs a good pair of cozy slippers to wear around the house. Cast in soft suede and sheepskin, these furry slip-ons feature a molded rubber outsole and polyester binding. These soft shoes pair perfectly with a plush sherpa robe or thermo leggings.