Cyber Monday deals 2020: Nordstrom, Spanx, Target and more

From bestselling Spanx leggings to HP laptops, you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Online shopping
If you thought Black Friday savings were good, Cyber Monday deals are even better!Getty Images
By Jillian Ortiz

Black Friday discounts may be underway, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner. While Black Friday is traditionally meant for in-store shopping (and looked very different this year), Cyber Monday is the day where shoppers search the internet for the best deals on everything from TVs and tech to clothing.

Nearly 80% of shoppers are expected to shop online this holiday season, TODAY investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen reported earlier this month — so if you're looking to get ahead with some of the best deals out right now, look no further. We rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday sales you should have on your radar before the next shopping holiday starts.

Below, some of the best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, along with some that will be live in just a few days. Whether you're searching for gifts for yourself or for someone else on your list, you'll be able to score them at a great deal with these Cyber Monday 2020 sales.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:

  • Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals
  • Cyber Monday 2020 clothing deals
  • Cyber Monday 2020 home deals
  • Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals
  • Cyber Monday 2020 laptop deals
  • Cyber Monday 2020 tech deals

Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals

It Cosmetics Cyber Monday deals

Score 30% off sitewide at IT Cosmetics when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. This offer will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on Cyber Monday, so don't miss out!

Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream

Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream

$33.60
$48.00

MAC Cosmetics Cyber Monday deals

MAC's Black Friday event started on Monday, and their deals will continue through Cyber Monday, where they will be dropping daily treats on some of their bestsellers. Right now, you can take advantage of 40% off of lipsticks.

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick

$11.40
$19.00

Urban Outfitters Cyber Monday deals

Right now, you can take advantage of a BOGO 50% off deal at Urban Outfitters, where you can mix and match products. Here are some of the best beauty deals to take advantage of during this sale.

Spa Sciences MIO Microdermabrasion Tool

Spa Sciences MIO Microdermabrasion Tool

$34.00

Cyber Monday 2020 clothing deals

The North Face Cyber Monday deals

The North Face is offering 30% off select styles through Nov. 30, so now is your chance to stock up on winter essentials before the first snowfall.

Women's Aconcagua Jacket

Women's Aconcagua Jacket

$118.30
$169.00

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals

Nordstrom's Cyber deals will last through Dec. 2, with deep discounts on clothing, jewelry, beauty and more.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

$49.00
$98.00

Hanky Panky Cyber Monday deals

Hanky Panky is running its semi-annual sale through Dec. 1, offering 65% off of solid thongs, briefs and bestsellers.

3 Pack of Bare "Eve" Natural Rise Thongs

3 Pack of Bare "Eve" Natural Rise Thongs

$48.00
$69.00

Old Navy Cyber Monday deals

Old Navy is currently offering 50% off everything sitewide through Black Friday, and more deals are expected to drop on Cyber Monday too.

High-Waisted Jersey Leggings

High-Waisted Jersey Leggings

$7.50
$14.99

Athleta Cyber Monday deals

Right now, you can save 60% on sale items at Athleta. On Cyber Monday, the retailer will be offering 20% off of select items online.

Textured Brooklyn Jogger

Textured Brooklyn Jogger

$59.99
$98.00

Target Cyber Monday 2020 deals

If you're awaiting Target's Cyber Monday deals, you might want to take advantage of their remaining Black Friday deals too.

Ray-Ban Unisex Phantos Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Unisex Phantos Sunglasses

$92.40
$132.00

Anthropologie Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Anthropologie is offering shoppers 30% off of everything sitewide. You can save on new arrivals, accessories and more.

Seamless Layering Top

Seamless Layering Top

$33.60
$48.00

Cyber Monday 2020 home deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals aren't here just yet, but you can save big on everything home and kitchen right now leading up to the shopping event.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

$179.99
$299.99

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals

Lowe's has been offering Cyber Steals throughout the month of November, including daily deals that are almost too good to pass up on. You can save on everything from last-minute holiday decorations to smart home gadgets.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub Max

$179.99
$229.00

Target Cyber Monday deals

You can expect deals on all sorts of home items during Cyber Week at Target, including kitchen essentials, home appliances, holiday decorations and more.

Philips LED Glitter Penguin Baby

Philips LED Glitter Penguin Baby

$31.99
$39.99

Home Depot Cyber Monday deals

Home Depot's Cyber Monday savings are "coming soon," but the retailer still has plenty of deals you can shop right now.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i3+ Vacuum

$399.99
$564.99

Etsy Cyber Monday deals

Etsy's Cyber Week launched on Nov. 23, offering shoppers a chance to catch great deals on personalized items for the holidays. Their Cyber Monday sale is the perfect chance to grab some last-minute gifts.

BeautivityPremium Cotton Face Mask

BeautivityPremium Cotton Face Mask

$5.45
$10.90

Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy is offering shoppers a chance to save shortly after Black Friday, and you can catch some of these deals when they go live on Nov. 28.

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV

$99.99
$169.99

Cyber Monday 2020 laptop deals

HP Cyber Monday deals

While HP's Cyber Monday deals won't officially start until Monday, you can take up to 60% off some of the brand's top-rated products right now.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop

$419.99
$579.99

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Deals at Best Buy mean you can score great deals on laptops, whether you're working or learning from home. These deals will roll out on Nov. 28.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

$149.00
$219.00

Cyber Monday 2020 tech deals

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals officially kick off on Nov. 29, but there are plenty of amazing deals you can take advantage of now before the deals drop. You can expect savings on TVs, tech, gadgets and more.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

$28.99
$49.99

GameStop Cyber Monday deals

The countdown to savings is on at GameStop, and while their full Cyber Monday lineup has not been announced just yet, you can take advantage of savings on gaming essentials right now.

Razer Ornata V2 Mecha-Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard

Razer Ornata V2 Mecha-Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard

$69.99
$99.99

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a shopping holiday that occurs the Monday after Black Friday. When is Cyber Monday 2020? This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 30. It focuses on online shopping, with major discounts across tech items and electronics, like TVs and laptops.

Black Friday deals were announced early by several big-name retailers this year, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, among others. Some Black Friday deals last through Cyber Monday, while other retailers will be debuting their Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 30.

