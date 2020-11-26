Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Black Friday discounts may be underway, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner. While Black Friday is traditionally meant for in-store shopping (and looked very different this year), Cyber Monday is the day where shoppers search the internet for the best deals on everything from TVs and tech to clothing.
Nearly 80% of shoppers are expected to shop online this holiday season, TODAY investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen reported earlier this month — so if you're looking to get ahead with some of the best deals out right now, look no further. We rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday sales you should have on your radar before the next shopping holiday starts.
Below, some of the best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, along with some that will be live in just a few days. Whether you're searching for gifts for yourself or for someone else on your list, you'll be able to score them at a great deal with these Cyber Monday 2020 sales.
The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:
- Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals
- Cyber Monday 2020 clothing deals
- Cyber Monday 2020 home deals
- Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals
- Cyber Monday 2020 laptop deals
- Cyber Monday 2020 tech deals
Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals
It Cosmetics Cyber Monday deals
Score 30% off sitewide at IT Cosmetics when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. This offer will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on Cyber Monday, so don't miss out!
- Celebrate Confidence in Your Complexion CC+ Cream Set, $12.60
- Rose Gold Complexion Makeup Brush Set, $41.30
- CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, $27.65
Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream
MAC Cosmetics Cyber Monday deals
MAC's Black Friday event started on Monday, and their deals will continue through Cyber Monday, where they will be dropping daily treats on some of their bestsellers. Right now, you can take advantage of 40% off of lipsticks.
- MAC Amplified Lipstick, $11.40
- MAC Frost Lipstick, $11.40
- MAC Love Me Lipstick, $12.60
MAC Retro Matte Lipstick
Urban Outfitters Cyber Monday deals
Right now, you can take advantage of a BOGO 50% off deal at Urban Outfitters, where you can mix and match products. Here are some of the best beauty deals to take advantage of during this sale.
- Kitsch Eco-Friendly Towel Scrunchie Set, $18.00
- TonyMoly Superfood Mask Bowl Set, $15.00
- Hero Cosmetics The Original Mighty Patch, $3.00
Spa Sciences MIO Microdermabrasion Tool
Cyber Monday 2020 clothing deals
The North Face Cyber Monday deals
The North Face is offering 30% off select styles through Nov. 30, so now is your chance to stock up on winter essentials before the first snowfall.
- Women's Thermoball Eco Jacket, $139.30
- Women's Osito Jacket, $69.30
- Women's Campshire Sherpa Hoodie, $104.30
Women's Aconcagua Jacket
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals
Nordstrom's Cyber deals will last through Dec. 2, with deep discounts on clothing, jewelry, beauty and more.
- Zella Harmony Faux Fur Joggers, $29.50
- Topshop Roll Crop Sweater, $32.50
- Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $105.00
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Hanky Panky Cyber Monday deals
Hanky Panky is running its semi-annual sale through Dec. 1, offering 65% off of solid thongs, briefs and bestsellers.
- Retro Lace Thong, $12.50
- Eco Cotton Bralette, $28.99
- Eco Cotton French Brief, $19.99
3 Pack of Bare "Eve" Natural Rise Thongs
Old Navy Cyber Monday deals
Old Navy is currently offering 50% off everything sitewide through Black Friday, and more deals are expected to drop on Cyber Monday too.
- Cozy Plaid Crew-Neck Sweater, $19.99
- Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Black Jeans, $24.99
- Oversized Soft-Brushed Plaid Button-Front Coat, $49.99
High-Waisted Jersey Leggings
Athleta Cyber Monday deals
Right now, you can save 60% on sale items at Athleta. On Cyber Monday, the retailer will be offering 20% off of select items online.
- Printed Brooklyn Jogger, $79.99
- Compact Coaster Long Wrap, $71.99
- Mesh Me Up Stash Pocket 8'-inch Short, $44.99
Textured Brooklyn Jogger
Target Cyber Monday 2020 deals
If you're awaiting Target's Cyber Monday deals, you might want to take advantage of their remaining Black Friday deals too.
- Women's Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $10.00
- Women's Striped Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, $14.00
- Holiday Buffalo Check Flannel Matching Family Pajamas, Starting at $10.00
Ray-Ban Unisex Phantos Sunglasses
Anthropologie Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Anthropologie is offering shoppers 30% off of everything sitewide. You can save on new arrivals, accessories and more.
- Verloop Colorblocked Slippers, $26.60
- Mod & Jo Rodney Drop Earrings, $26.60
- Carmen Knit Lounge Set, $110.60
Seamless Layering Top
Cyber Monday 2020 home deals
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals aren't here just yet, but you can save big on everything home and kitchen right now leading up to the shopping event.
- YouCopia 2-Tier Crazy Susan $16.99
- Amrapur Overseas Crochet Lace Bed Sheet ,Set, $20.51
- Martha Stewart Lighted White Christmas Tree in Glass Cloche, $26.03
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Lowe's Cyber Monday deals
Lowe's has been offering Cyber Steals throughout the month of November, including daily deals that are almost too good to pass up on. You can save on everything from last-minute holiday decorations to smart home gadgets.
- Glitzhome Lighted Penguin Christmas Inflatable, $59.49
- Glitzhome Antler Artificial Christmas Wreath, $59.49
- Amazon FireTV Stick 4K, $29.98
Google Nest Hub Max
Target Cyber Monday deals
You can expect deals on all sorts of home items during Cyber Week at Target, including kitchen essentials, home appliances, holiday decorations and more.
- Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost, $99.99
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $99.99
- Microplush Bed Blanket, $20.00
Philips LED Glitter Penguin Baby
Home Depot Cyber Monday deals
Home Depot's Cyber Monday savings are "coming soon," but the retailer still has plenty of deals you can shop right now.
- Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Vacuum, $149.99
- 18-Piece Hygrocotton Towel Set, $56.18
- Home Accents Holiday 7.5-feet Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, $79.00
iRobot Roomba i3+ Vacuum
Etsy Cyber Monday deals
Etsy's Cyber Week launched on Nov. 23, offering shoppers a chance to catch great deals on personalized items for the holidays. Their Cyber Monday sale is the perfect chance to grab some last-minute gifts.
- LenaPersonalized Sterling Silver Name Necklace, $22.98
- ZehrDesignCo Wood Cutting Board + Tea Towel Bundle, $88.00
- TheKidsCraft DIY Crafts Kit, $31.99
BeautivityPremium Cotton Face Mask
Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Best Buy is offering shoppers a chance to save shortly after Black Friday, and you can catch some of these deals when they go live on Nov. 28.
- Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $249.99
- TCL 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $799.99
- Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $497.99
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV
Cyber Monday 2020 laptop deals
HP Cyber Monday deals
While HP's Cyber Monday deals won't officially start until Monday, you can take up to 60% off some of the brand's top-rated products right now.
- HP 27-inch Display, $159.99
- HP Envy Laptop, $679.99
- HP Elitebook G7, $660.40
HP Pavilion x360 Laptop
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Deals at Best Buy mean you can score great deals on laptops, whether you're working or learning from home. These deals will roll out on Nov. 28.
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, $179.99
- HP Envy x360, $799.99
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop, $1,199.99
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook
Cyber Monday 2020 tech deals
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals officially kick off on Nov. 29, but there are plenty of amazing deals you can take advantage of now before the deals drop. You can expect savings on TVs, tech, gadgets and more.
- Insignia 24-inch LED HD Smart Fire TV, $79.99
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $599.00
Amazon Echo Dot
GameStop Cyber Monday deals
The countdown to savings is on at GameStop, and while their full Cyber Monday lineup has not been announced just yet, you can take advantage of savings on gaming essentials right now.
- Geeknet L-Series Wired Gaming Headset, $12.99
- Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse, $39.99
- NBA 2K21, $29.99
Razer Ornata V2 Mecha-Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is a shopping holiday that occurs the Monday after Black Friday. When is Cyber Monday 2020? This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 30. It focuses on online shopping, with major discounts across tech items and electronics, like TVs and laptops.
Black Friday deals were announced early by several big-name retailers this year, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, among others. Some Black Friday deals last through Cyber Monday, while other retailers will be debuting their Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 30.