Black Friday discounts may be underway, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner. While Black Friday is traditionally meant for in-store shopping (and looked very different this year), Cyber Monday is the day where shoppers search the internet for the best deals on everything from TVs and tech to clothing.

Nearly 80% of shoppers are expected to shop online this holiday season, TODAY investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen reported earlier this month — so if you're looking to get ahead with some of the best deals out right now, look no further. We rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday sales you should have on your radar before the next shopping holiday starts.

Below, some of the best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, along with some that will be live in just a few days. Whether you're searching for gifts for yourself or for someone else on your list, you'll be able to score them at a great deal with these Cyber Monday 2020 sales.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links here:

Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals

Cyber Monday 2020 clothing deals

Cyber Monday 2020 home deals

Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals

Cyber Monday 2020 laptop deals

Cyber Monday 2020 tech deals

Cyber Monday 2020 beauty deals

Score 30% off sitewide at IT Cosmetics when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. This offer will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on Cyber Monday, so don't miss out!

MAC's Black Friday event started on Monday, and their deals will continue through Cyber Monday, where they will be dropping daily treats on some of their bestsellers. Right now, you can take advantage of 40% off of lipsticks.

Right now, you can take advantage of a BOGO 50% off deal at Urban Outfitters, where you can mix and match products. Here are some of the best beauty deals to take advantage of during this sale.

Cyber Monday 2020 clothing deals

The North Face is offering 30% off select styles through Nov. 30, so now is your chance to stock up on winter essentials before the first snowfall.

Nordstrom's Cyber deals will last through Dec. 2, with deep discounts on clothing, jewelry, beauty and more.

Hanky Panky is running its semi-annual sale through Dec. 1, offering 65% off of solid thongs, briefs and bestsellers.

Old Navy is currently offering 50% off everything sitewide through Black Friday, and more deals are expected to drop on Cyber Monday too.

Right now, you can save 60% on sale items at Athleta. On Cyber Monday, the retailer will be offering 20% off of select items online.

If you're awaiting Target's Cyber Monday deals, you might want to take advantage of their remaining Black Friday deals too.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Anthropologie is offering shoppers 30% off of everything sitewide. You can save on new arrivals, accessories and more.

Cyber Monday 2020 home deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals aren't here just yet, but you can save big on everything home and kitchen right now leading up to the shopping event.

Lowe's has been offering Cyber Steals throughout the month of November, including daily deals that are almost too good to pass up on. You can save on everything from last-minute holiday decorations to smart home gadgets.

You can expect deals on all sorts of home items during Cyber Week at Target, including kitchen essentials, home appliances, holiday decorations and more.

Home Depot's Cyber Monday savings are "coming soon," but the retailer still has plenty of deals you can shop right now.

Etsy's Cyber Week launched on Nov. 23, offering shoppers a chance to catch great deals on personalized items for the holidays. Their Cyber Monday sale is the perfect chance to grab some last-minute gifts.

Cyber Monday 2020 TV deals

Best Buy is offering shoppers a chance to save shortly after Black Friday, and you can catch some of these deals when they go live on Nov. 28.

Cyber Monday 2020 laptop deals

While HP's Cyber Monday deals won't officially start until Monday, you can take up to 60% off some of the brand's top-rated products right now.

Deals at Best Buy mean you can score great deals on laptops, whether you're working or learning from home. These deals will roll out on Nov. 28.

Cyber Monday 2020 tech deals

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals officially kick off on Nov. 29, but there are plenty of amazing deals you can take advantage of now before the deals drop. You can expect savings on TVs, tech, gadgets and more.

The countdown to savings is on at GameStop, and while their full Cyber Monday lineup has not been announced just yet, you can take advantage of savings on gaming essentials right now.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a shopping holiday that occurs the Monday after Black Friday. When is Cyber Monday 2020? This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 30. It focuses on online shopping, with major discounts across tech items and electronics, like TVs and laptops.

Black Friday deals were announced early by several big-name retailers this year, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, among others. Some Black Friday deals last through Cyber Monday, while other retailers will be debuting their Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 30.