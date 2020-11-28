Target Cyber Week starts tomorrow — here's a peek at their best deals

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking for the best deals on electronics, kitchenware, toys and more? Target's Cyber Week event will be kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 29 and running through Dec. 5, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities to shop and save.

The sale will include big discounts on top items, like smart tech, TVs, kitchenware and bestselling toys. They'll also be launching additional "Flash Sales" on Monday, Nov. 30. Whether you're buying online or using their handy same-day pickup or delivery, you can see a quick preview of the deals on offer in Target's Cyber Week 2020 ad. But we also found the top products you should keep your eye on:

While you wait for the event to start, you can take advantage of some of the remaining Black Friday deals still available on their site. Whether you want to snag a few hot items for yourself or cross off items on your gifting list, we highlighted a few of our favorites in Target's major categories including tech, home and beauty.

The list below has Target's current deals by category. Scroll through all the options or quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for by clicking on the links below:

Target Black Friday TV deals

This top-rated smart TV from LG boasts a 4K Ultra HD display for a crystal clear display that's perfect for gaming, streaming your favorite shows and more.

Another top-rated TV from LG, this pick is on sale for less than $350 as part of Target's Black Friday deals. The screen uses 4K ultra high-definition display for a pleasurable viewing experience.

Not only does this large-screen TV boast a 4K display, but it is also compatible with Amazon, Google and Apple devices. Its Bluetooth and Magic Remote capabilities bring this TV to the next level of entertainment.

Thanks to a 30% off discount, you can save $300 on this 65-inch TV. It's perfect for streaming movies, compatible with Google Assistant and uses Nano color technology to provide you with better quality and focus.

Kick back and enjoy the details for under $300 with this TCL Roku TV with 4k ultra high-definition picture.

Hibernate indoors with all this smart TV has to offer. Dive into thousands of streaming apps and use Google Assistant to search for entertainment and get recommendations.

Target Black Friday headphone deals

This consumer favorite is 20% its regular price. The product boasts active noise cancellation, so you can block out noise for an immersive experience or switch to transparency mode if you need to hear your environment—for example, when you're crossing the street or it's your turn to order that third coffee of the day.

For a more affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro, look no further than the original Apple AirPods. Use the controls on the earbuds to control your music, access Siri with your voice and, most importantly, listen to music and take calls without the headache of wires.

This pair of wireless headphones from Beats is a popular pick thanks to its noise-canceling capabilities. It boasts up to 22 hours of playing time, allowing you to take calls and control your listening experience without worrying about a low battery life.

Audiophiles, rejoice! These headphones are $70 off, and those savings are no joke for a top tech product. There are touch sensor controls on the headphones, which means this is completely wireless. Pause, play, skip tracks, control the volume and answer phone calls from the device itself, so you don't have to scramble for your phone to complete a task.

For those with kids doing remote schooling, we know you want the most comfortable home environment for them. These wireless headphones are lightweight, foldable and come in two colors, so they can learn without any interruption.

Target Black Friday home devices deals

Gift Alexa this year for 42% off thanks to the Black Friday savings at Target. The voice-controlled speaker can answer questions, play music, set alarms, answer calls and more.

Enjoy all your favorite movies, shows and other entertainment with the Fire TV Stick's 4K Ultra HD streaming experience.

Your kids can access more than 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, educational content and more with this tablet. You can even create screen time limits, set educational goals and filter content with parental controls. This deal also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

For kids learning remotely or adults working from home, a printer is essential for keeping up with assignments or projects. This all-in-one device from Canon can print, scan, copy and more and is also Wi-Fi-enabled for wireless printing.

Clean your home more efficiently with this robot vacuum. It learns your cleaning habits so that it can program custom cleaning schedules, and it works with Google Assistant and Alexa so that you can start a session with just your voice. It even works on hardwood floors and picks up pet hair.

This top-rated vacuum is a Target exclusive. It's bagless with a detachable canister, picks up pet hair and works on hardwood floors. It has an x-large capacity and LED lights to help you spot hidden debris.

Give your self the gift of self-care this season. This massager will instantly relieve tension and muscle aches in any area. You'll want to use it to give your body some TLC after tough workouts or long days spent hunched over your computer.

Target Black Friday kitchen deals

Start your day right with this single-serve coffee maker. It's super compact, so it's perfect for those who don't want to sacrifice counter space for your daily brew.

Whip up easy one-pot meals with this 8-quart electric pressure cooker. Use it as a slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker and more.

The season of comfort food is upon us, and you can make delicious fried snacks quickly right at home. With just one touch, you can air fry, roast, bake and reheat with very little oil, so your dishes are not only easy but guilt-free, too.

With a five-star rating and more than a thousand reviews, it's clear Target shoppers love this appliance. Feel like you're preparing an outdoor cookout from indoors with this combination grill and air fryer.

Target says this coffeemaker is a wedding registry favorite, and with more than 3,200 reviews and a five-star rating, it's clear shoppers agree. And now you can get it for 30% off.

Baking season has officially begun, and if you're still searching for kitchen basics that will make holiday cookie and cake making a whole lot easier, you'll want to grab this hand mixer for 50% off. The slow speed will mix dry ingredients without making a mess, but when switched it to its max speed, it can handle even the toughest batters.

Whip up smoothies, sauces, soups and more with the touch of a button. This high-speed blender includes a blending pitcher, small individual portion-size blending cup and dough hooks for baking. You can get it now for 50% off.

Target Black Friday beauty and personal care deals

Keep your teeth squeaky clean with this rechargeable electric toothbrush. The brand says it removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, and a pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. Neat!

The next best thing to having an in-home dentist? This rechargeable electric toothbrush is designed with a brush head that surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, which the brand says can remove up to 300% more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush.

Score 50% off this rechargeable shaver that ensures a speedy, comfortable and clean shave with these blades with 10 adjustable lengths.

Select beauty sets are 30% off at checkout, including this essential kit from Burt's Bees. Perfect for gifting (or buying for yourself!), it includes three of their super hydrating products, lip balm, body lotion and a honey hand cream.

Target Black Friday toy deals

This toy is 40% off and is perfect for the little astronaut in your life. With 15 different figures, your kid can build cool space items like a spinning g-force training machine.

Your little witch or wizard can bring Hogwarts to life with this playset. It includes mini figures of all the famous characters, such as Ron Weasley, Dobby, Dudley Dursley and, of course, Harry Potter.

Set up the ultimate hangout for L.O.L. Suprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls. Your child can unbox at least 85 surprises to deck out this three-story house with six rooms and a working elevator. It even has an outside patio with a real pool for cold water, a hot tub for warm water and so much more.

Save 40% off with this two-feet tall race track. It stores 140 cars, has different play zones and even includes a jet plane, landing pad and an elevator that transports 23 cars at a time.

Bring Elsa's ice palace to life with this playset that includes light-up bricks, a slide and 3 mini-doll figures of beloved characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

This classic strategy board game is 50% off, so you and your family can put your critical-thinking skills to the test by building roads and expanding settlements.

Older kids will love riding around on this all-terrain hoverboard. It's currently 40% off but is already sold out in multiple colors, so you'll want to grab it now before it's gone for good.

Now little ones can have a smartwatch of their own with this kid-friendly option. They can take videos, play games, track their steps and compete in active challenges.

