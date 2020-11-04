Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you were waiting until the end of November to start your shopping, you might want to think again! Black Friday has already (unofficially) arrived. Thanks to retailers like Target and Macy's, shoppers are already getting a sneak peek at the best deals of the holiday season right now. The latest major retailer to do so? Walmart.

Starting Nov. 4, Walmart's Black Friday 2020 deals will start to roll out in the form of three events, with the first beginning at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday. More deals will then roll out before the end of the week on Nov. 7, when customers will have an additional chance to save before the second event, which begins on Nov. 11. The month-long savings event will wrap up on Nov. 27, as the last set of deals roll out.

What exactly can you expect to get your hands on during Walmart's Black Friday sales? You can find early Black Friday deals on TVs, tech items, kitchen appliances, kids' toys and more. Some items from top brands, such as Instant Pot, LEGO and Roku will also be on sale during the event. Some chances to save will be online exclusives, while others can be found in stores, too.

If you're looking to get a preview of some of the Walmart's Black Friday deals before they go live at 7 p.m. or simply want to know what items you should have your eye on, read on for some of the enticing deals we've rounded up below.

Walmart early Black Friday deals on TVs

This TV from Samsung is being offered at a low price as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals. The UHDTV delivers 4K picture quality and features a range of smart TV apps to enhance your viewing experience.

Another top-rated pick from Samsung, this smart TV is on sale for less than $400, saving you just over $50 on the 4.5-star rated item during week one of Walmart's Black Friday deals.

This Roku smart TV has amassed more than a thousand reviews from Walmart shoppers. Thanks to a partnership with Roku, users can stream movies, shows, apps and more with the push of a button for less than $230.

Not only is this HDTV a smart TV, but it is also includes the latest version of Google Assistant. It streams games, movies and more in 720p resolution and uses a refined version of its remote control to make your viewing experience easier.

You can snag this TV for less than $200 thanks to special Black Friday savings at Walmart. The HMDI port allows you to connect your mobile device, laptop and more to view your favorite shows, photos movies and more on a larger screen.

This sleek smart TV features a fast processor that converts everything you watch into 4K resolution, so you can enjoy crisp, clear picture quality thanks to a $100 markdown.

This Walmart Black Friday deal is bringing major savings, meaning you can add this HDTV to your cart for less than $90. It holds a 4.4-star rating from over 7,000 reviewers, with one top reviewer praising it for its "beautiful picture."

This deal will officially go live at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday, so you can snag this large screen TV as part of Walmart's Black Friday deals for just $88. It streams in high definition and also includes a V-chip for parental control.

Walmart early Black Friday deals on tech

Both colorways of this Apple Watch are on sale right now, meaning you can save $20 on this popular tech gadget that will be on everyone's list this year.

Perfect for anyone learning at home this year, this easy-to-use Chromebook features 4GB memory and built-in virus protection. Thanks to a $100 markdown, you can add it to your cart for just $200.

You can save $370 on this convertible laptop from Lenovo, which features 4GB memory and boasts a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge. It also includes a 720p webcam with its own privacy shutters to use between video calls.

This top-rated laptop boasts an eight-hour battery life and can work up a sustainable charge in just 45 minutes. It features 4GB memory, an HD webcam and weighs just over three pounds.

You can find this popular pair of headphones at one of their lowest prices yet during Walmart's early Black Friday deals. The popular satin and rose gold colorways typically cost nearly $200, but select styles are down to just $170.

You can save $50 on these sunglasses that double as a speaker before the other Black Friday deals roll in. With a 4.8-star rating, this pick is a perfect option for gifting.

Samsung's smart watch may look like a normal watch upon first glance, but the face is completely digital. It can help the wearer track their sleep cycle, track calories burned and even walk them through guided meditations in stressful moments. The functional device can last up to five days on a single charge.

At midnight on Nov. 7, you'll be able to save $31 on one of the hottest streaming devices out right now. Whether you want to watch the news or the latest sporting event on the big screen in your living room, you can enjoy them all in HD resolution.

For cozy at-home movie nights, this projector is bound to come in handy. Thanks to special Black Friday savings, you can snag it for less than $50 when the deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Not only are AirPods a convenient way to listen to music hands-free, but they're proving to be a work-from-home essential, too. Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST, these popular headphones will be on sale for one of the steepest markdowns we've seen to date — just $99.

Walmart early Black Friday deals on home items

If you need more than one cup of coffee to get through the day, this coffee maker does double-duty. It can brew a single cup in minutes and can also fill up a 12-cup carafe, too.

This smart vacuum is currently on sale for less than $200 and can connect with your mobile device over WiFi to make cleaning your home a hassle-free experience. It can operate on hard floors as well as carpets, and can even detect ledges and stairs to avoid damage or scuffing furniture.

You can save $10 on this top-rated air fryer from the makers of the beloved InstantPot. It uses four built-in programs to air fry your favorite recipes to perfection, using less fat and oils in the process.

Thanks to a $60 markdown, you can add this massage gun to your cart for less than $50. It's perfect for gifting, but at a price so low you might want to grab one for yourself, too.

You can save over 50% off of the original price on this cast-iron skillet from lodge right now as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals. It holds a 4.6-star rating and is recommended by 95% of customers, with one recent shopper noting how easy it is to clean.

Though this vacuum from Bissell is lightweight, it boasts powerful suction that can remove grime and fine dust from carpets and rugs. You can take advantage of Black Friday deals and add either colorway to your cart for less than $50.

Weighted blankets are one of the hottest items this season, and this version from Tranquility with more than 1,000 reviews is on sale for just $40.

This robot vacuum from ionVac is on sale for just $99, thanks to a steep early Black Friday discount. It boasts WiFi compatibility, so you can control it using the included remote or from an app on your phone.

The Instant Pot Viva will be on sale starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. It features 15 preset programs as well as three new functions for more recipes: cake, egg and sterilize.

Walmart early Black Friday deals on toys

As part of a special buy that's set to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hatchimals Mystery and Hatchimals Babies will be on sale for just $20.

The Elsa, Trolls and Barbie Dreamtopia Unicorn styling heads will be on sale for just $10 starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thanks to this special buy, you can grab one for every member of the family that can use a braiding lesson.

This online-exclusive deal on the L.O.L. Surprise dolls will go live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, so you can snag one of the hottest holiday toys for just $40. The deal will be live until Nov. 8, or until supplies last.

