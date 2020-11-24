Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Black Friday is just days away, but the sales have been in full swing since the beginning of the month! The shopping season looks a bit different this year, as savings kicked off with retailers from Amazon to Kohl's dropping Black Friday deals earlier than ever to help you get your holiday shopping done early.
While some early Black Friday sales are being advertised as such, plenty others are featuring Black Friday-like deals by hosting other savings events. To help you find the best deals, Shop TODAY did all of the digging, so you can spend less time worrying about holiday wish lists and more time with family, however you plan on celebrating this year.
From Black Friday deals on TVs at Walmart to steep markdowns on chic clothing for the season at Macy's and Old Navy, we found the best early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:
- Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020
- Best Black Friday TV deals 2020
- Best Black Friday tech deals 2020
- Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2020
- Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020
- Best Black Friday appliance deals 2020
- Best Black Friday beauty deals 2020
- Best Black Friday clothing deals 2020
- Best Black Friday jewelry deals 2020
- Best Black Friday home deals 2020
- Best Black Friday kitchen deals 2020
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020
Whether you're working from home, learning at-home or doing a little bit of both, now is the perfect time to save on this tech essential.
Best Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop (was $449.99, now $423.81)
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop ($364.99)
- Dell New XPS 13 InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop (was $1,599.99, now $1,499.99)
Apple MacBook Air
Best Black Friday laptop deals at Staples
If your home office could use a bit of revamp, look no further than deals on home office essentials at Staples. You can find markdowns of up to $100 off office chairs and save up to $240 off on select laptops and computers.
- HP 17 Notebook (was $549.99, now $349.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook (was $529.99, now $399.99)
- HP Pavilion 15 Notebook (was $749.99, now $499.99)
HP Pavilion 14 Notebook
Best Black Friday laptop deals at HP
HP's official Black Friday deals may be coming on Nov. 26, but you can save right now on laptops, printers and more with savings of up to $250.
- HP ENVY x360 Laptop (was $869.99, now $719.99)
- HP Pavilion Laptop (was $919.99, now $719.99)
- HP Laptop 14T (was $459.99, now $399.99)
HP Laptop 15T
Best Black Friday TV deals 2020
From Alexa-compatible TVs to Smart TVs to stream the big game on, you can save across all kinds of flat screens right now.
Best Black Friday TV deals at Amazon
Every day, Amazon is highlighting daily deals on items that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. From cookware to clothing, you'll want to keep an eye on their Holiday Dash page to make sure you don't miss a chance to save.
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa (was $2,199.99, now $1,497.99)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa (was $749.99, now $597.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition (was $129.99, now $119.99)
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition
Best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart
The savings at Walmart have already started, but the retailer will be rolling out deals until the end of the month on everything from TVs to the hottest holiday toys. The next set of deals will be available online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. featuring markdowns on laptops and other popular tech items.
- Sanyo 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV (was $98,00, now $398.00)
- Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV (was $279.99, now $199.99)
- Vizio 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV (was $$349.99, now $298.00)
onn. 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV
Best Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday deals are a season-long event, meaning you don't have to rush at the last minute to find what you're looking for. (But with deals this good, you probably should.) Standouts include discounts on HDTVs and major appliances.
- Insignia 55-inch Smart Fire TV (was $429.99, now $229.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Class 7 Smart Tizen TV (was $529.99, now $477.99)
- TCL 50-inch Class 4 Smart Android TV (was $349.99, now $229.99)
Insignia 32” Class Smart Fire TV
Best Black Friday tech deals 2020
From smart watches to tech accessories, you can find nearly everything on their list (or yours) at a great price from BJ's, Sharper Image and more.
Best Black Friday tech deals at BJ’s
Thanks to Early Bird Savings at BJ's, you can save big on Sealy mattresses, must-have tech items, home workout equipment and more. More deals were just released today, including those below.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (was $239.99, now $169.99)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 Wi-Fi Camera Bundle (was $549.99, now $499.99)
- Garmin Vivofit 4 Bundle (was $69.99, now $49.99)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Best Black Friday tech deals at Sharper Image
Sharper Image's Black Friday deals are giving back — to you. Snag a 20% cashback coupon and free shipping on orders over $99 using the code SHIP99 through Nov. 22.
- 2-in-1 USB Charging Station ($99.99)
- Portable Smartphone Photo Vault ($99.99)
- Electric S'mores Maker ($79.99)
Cordless Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2020
From vacuums for pet homes to robot vacuums, now is the time to score a great deal on this household essential.
Best Black Friday vacuum deals at Dyson
Dyson's Black Friday deals aren't live just yet, but you can score major savings right now as part of the brand's deals going on right now. Thanks to discounts on vacuums and lighting fixtures, you can save up to $200.
- Dyson V7 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner (was $349.99, now $249.99)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Purifying Heater + Fan ($499.99, now $374.99)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Best Black Friday vacuum deals at Home Depot
Home Depot is bringing the savings on floor care this Black Friday, including a robot vacuum for less than $200!
- Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (was $399.99, now $199.99)
- Hoover Professional Series FloorMate Cleaner (was $189.00, now $129.00)
- Professional Series Spotless Portable Carpet Cleaner (was $119.00, now $99.00)
iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020
Want to head into the new year with a better night's sleep? Plenty of mattress retailers are offering bundles and discounts on their top sellers, from Nectar Sleep to Casper Mattress.
Best Black Friday mattress deals at Leesa Sleep
Black Friday deals at Leesa Sleep include special savings on bundles that will make you more excited to crawl into bed. You can save up to $877 on select bundles (and score two free pillows on top of it) right now.
- Leesa Sleep Preferred Bundle (was $2,377.00, now $2,020.00)
- Leesa Sleep Luxury Bundle (was $3,577.00, now $3,040.00)
- Leesa Sleep Accessory Bundle (was $625.00, now $529.00)
Leesa Sleep Original Mattress
Best Black Friday mattress deals at Bear Mattress
Bear Mattress' "The Fall Sale" means you can get 20% off sitewide and also get two free cloud pillows with your purchase of a mattress or bundle. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam styles, you'll be able to sleep soundly knowing you got a great deal.
- Bear Hybrid Mattress (was $1,390.00, now $1,112.00)
- Bear Pro Mattress (was $1,090.00, now $872.00)
Bear Mattress Original
Best Black Friday mattress deals at Nectar Sleep
With mattresses starting at just $499 thanks to Nectar's early Black Friday sale, you can also score $399 worth of accessories included in your purchase. For queen size mattresses and above, the bundle includes two pillows, a mattress protector and sheets.
- The Nectar Mattress (was $1,198.00, now $799)
The Nectar Lush Mattress
Best Black Friday mattress deals at Purple Mattress
Purple is offering shoppers special savings on mattresses and bundles too, meaning you can score up to $400 off a mattress and sleep bundle. You can even save up to $200 on the brand's bestselling model.
- The Purple Mattress (was $1,149.00 now $1,049
- The Purple Hybrid (was $1,699.00 now $1,549.00)
The Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress
Best Black Friday mattress deals at Casper Mattress
Casper's Black Friday sale includes 30% off bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, bedding and more, so you can save on nearly everything the brand has to offer for a good night's sleep.
- Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress (was $2,595.00, now $2,206.00)
- Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress (was $1,995.00, now $1,696.00)
Casper Original Mattress
Best Black Friday appliance deals 2020
Whether you've been cooking more meals at home, churning out more loads of laundry or simply are in need of a new home appliance, you won't have to look far for a great discount at Lowe's or home Depot.
Best Black Friday appliance deals at Home Depot
Home Depot's Black Friday flyer was released to customers on Nov. 8, highlighting deals on all things home including up to 40% off smart home devices, up to 35% off home decor and up to 40% off select tools and accessories.
- GE Gas Range Convection Oven and Air Fry in Stainless Steel (was $1,199.00, now $648.00)
- Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washing Machine (was $899.00, now $598.00)
- GE Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher (was $609.00, now $398.00)
Samsung French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Best Black Friday appliance deals at Lowe's
- Frigidaire Top-Freezer Refrigerator (was $648.00, now $584.00)
- Roper High Efficiency Top-Load Washer (was $499.00, now $449.00)
- GE Smooth Surface Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range (was $759.00, now $683.00)
Frigidaire Front Control Built-In Dishwasher
Best Black Friday beauty deals 2020
From cult-favorite beauty products to skin care staples, you can save big on all of your beauty must-haves this Black Friday.
Best Black Friday beauty deals at Ulta
Ulta's Black Friday deals star online tomorrow at 9 p.m. EST and in stores on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. EST. You can save on everything from hair care and makeup to hot hair tools, with discounts of up to 50% off.
- Ulta Beauty Pinata (was $20.00, now $10.00)
- Clinique Wear It And Be Happy Set (was $56.00, now $39.20)
- Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Body Builder (was $29.00, now $14.50)
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit
Best Black Friday beauty deals at Sephora
Black Friday deals at Sephora started Nov. 19 for Sephora app users but there are still plenty of chances to save online. Plus, when you use the code FREESHIP, you can score free shipping on your order.
- Kiehl's Calendula Deep Clean Foaming Cleanser (was $34.00, now $27.00)
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Silicone Detox Kit (was $29.00, now $22.00)
- Urban Decay On The Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette (was $15.00, now $12.50)
Sephora Collection Mud Mask Purifying & Mattifying
Best Black Friday beauty deals at BareMinerals
BareMinerals is offering shoppers 25% off of everything sitewide and in stores when they use the code FAVEFRIDAY at checkout, through Nov. 28.
- Lashtopia Mascara Duo (was $22.00, now $16.50)
- Original Loose Mineral Foundation Collector's Edition (was $48.00, now $36.00)
- Lip Balm Duo (was $20.00, now $15.00)
Mini Pore-Refining Starter Kit
Best Black Friday beauty deals at Nordstrom
You can save up to 50% off of the original price on beauty favorites from Urban Decay, Becca Cosmetics and more during Nordstrom's Cyber Deals.
- IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara (was $25.00, now $15.00)
- Becca Cosmetics Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation (was $44.00, now $26.40)
- Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Set (was $99.00, now $74.25)
IT Cosmetics Celebrate Your Skin Care Routine Set
Best Black Friday clothing deals 2020
Save on all things comfy and cozy for the colder months with great deals from Old Navy, Macy's and more.
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Macy’s
You can enjoy major discounts at Macy's during their Black Friday Early Access deals. From designer boots starting at $50 to kids' puffer jackets starting at just $16, there are plenty of chances to save on seasonal essentials.
- Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater (was $139.99, now $39.99)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Waffle-Knit Thermal (was $45.00, now $21.99)
- Sun + Stone Cadee Ankle Booties (was $49.99, now $19.99)
32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Old Navy
With 40% off storewide, it sure feels like Black Friday already at Old Navy! Enjoy huge savings on jackets, sweaters, coats and other winter essentials before it's too late.
- Cozy Textured Tunic Sweater (was $44.99, now $22.50)
- High-Waisted O.G. Straight Ankle Jeans (was $39.99, now $23.99)
- Plaid Ruffle-Yoke Flannel Shirt (was $29.99, now $17.99)
Oversized Cozy Sherpa Overcoat for Women
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Lululemon
Lululemon is offering major discounts on everything from leggings to soft tops, including their beloved Align Pant.
- Wunder Train High-Rise Print Tight (was $118.00, now $89.00)
- Medium Support High Neck Energy Bra (was $68.00, now $39.00)
- Seek Softness Pullover (was $108.00, now $79.00)
Lululemon Align Pant
Best Black Friday clothing deals at JCPenney
JCPenney is also running its Black Friday Now event right now, offering shoppers an extra 30% off when they use the code CHEERFUL through Nov. 28.
- Liz Claiborne Crew Neck Striped Sweater (was $44.00, now $14.98)
- North Pole Trading Co. Plaid Pajama Set (was $44.00, now $21.86)
- A.n.a Block Heel Booties (was $70.00, now $29.98)
Levi's Denim Sherpa Jacket
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Express
Right now, you can take 50% off everything at Express, including some styles that are starting at just $15. From sweaters and jackets to accessories, you can catch it all on sale.
- Men’s Solid Mock Neck Sweater (was $80.00, now $40.00)
- Men’s Solid Knit Jogger Pant (was $78.00, now $39.00)
- Women’s Ruched Sleeve Crew Neck Sweatshirt (was $50.00, now $25.00)
Women’s High-Waisted Vegan Leather Leggings
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Cyber Deals are here, and the saving are almost too good. From savings on Ugg boots to high-waist leggings, you'll want to add nearly everything to your cart before the sale ends on Dec. 2 — but don't wait too long!
- Zella Moto Ribbed High-Waist Ankle Leggings (was $69.00, now $34.50)
- Zella Fleece Hoodie (was $69.00, now $34.50)
- Nordstrom 6-Pack Adult Pleated Cotton Face Masks (was $24,00, now $14.90)
Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Coach
Coach's "TGIBF Treats" are here, with major markdowns on purses, clutches, backpacks and more. You can save up to 50% on some of the brand's bestsellers.
- Dalton 31 Bag (was $395.00, now $197.50)
- Riley Chain Clutch In Colorblock Signature Canvas (was $275.00, now $137.50)
- Hutton Wallet (was $195.00, now $97.50)
Turnlock Crossbody
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Gap
With savings just as good as Black Friday prices, you can snag 50% off everything at Gap right now during its Black Friday sale, plus an additional 10% off of everything by using the code GAPFRIDAY at checkout. Hello, loungewear and comfy sweaters!
- Vintage Wash T-Shirt (was $19.95, now $10.00)
- Softspun Cowl-Neck Top ($25)
- Vintage Soft Classic Joggers (was $49,95, now $19.98)
High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Dick's Sporting Goods
Right now, you can save up to 25% off select clothing items at Dick's Sporting Goods. You can also score deals on fan gear, cardio equipment and more.
- Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes (was $129.99, now $109.98)
- Nike Men's Air Monarch IV Training Shoe (was $69.99, now $59.99)
- Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7610 Motorized Folding Treadmill(was $429.99, now $304.99)
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Lord and Taylor
Lord and Taylor's Black Friday deals will officially go live on Nov. 27, but there are plenty of fashion deals to take advantage of right now for men, women and kids. You can save 60-80% off the lowest ticketed items sitewide right now and snag winter essentials for less.
- Black Brown 1826 Laced Utility Boots (was $95.00, now $30.40)
- Lord & Taylor Button-Front Cardigan (was $54.00, now $21.60)
- Vero Moda Brianna Knit Top (was $35.00, now $14.00)
Spanx High-Waist Sheer Tights
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Nordstrom Rack
You can always find a good deal at Nordstrom Rack, but the discount retailer has released even bigger deals as part of its Rack Friday event. Right now, you can enjoy special savings on top brands like Ugg, Nike and more.
- Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Hood Zip Front Puffer Jacket (was $285.00, now $99.97)
- Michael Kors Packable Puffer Jacket (was $240.00, now $99.97)
- Ugg Highland Hiker Boot (was $140.00, now $79.97)
Nike Funnel Neck Fleece Pullover
Best Black Friday clothing deals at Kohl’s
Through Nov. 27, you can save on clothing, shoes, toys and more at Kohl's during the retailer's Black Friday Week Deals event. Shoppers can also enjoy an extra 15% off of their order when they use the code THANKS at checkout .
- Men's Eddie Bauer Classic-Fit Quarter-Zip (was $60.00, now $25.49)
- Women's Sonoma Crewneck Sweater (was $36.00, now $8.49)
- Women's Sonoma Leopard Print Moccasin (was $30.00, now $8.49)
Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Boot
Best Black Friday clothing deals at ALDO
Need some winter footwear? Aldo is offering 50% off select shoes, boots and handbags right now as part of its Black Friday deals.
- Onoressa Block Heel Boot (was $130.00, now $64.98)
- Winrich Over-the-Knee Boot (was $130.00, now $64.98)
- Reravia Ankle Boot (was $120.00, now $79.98)
Wicoeni Chelsea Boot
Best Black Friday jewelry deals 2020
Whether you want to treat yourself or treat someone else, you can save big on high-end jewelry during Black Friday sales at Pandora, Nordstrom and more.
Best Black Friday jewelry deals at Nordstrom
You can save on beauty, clothing and more right now as Nordstrom's Cyber Deals officially kicked off today, and will run through Dec. 2. You can also take advantage of up to 40% off designer clearance items too.
- Kendra Scott Chelsea Pendant Necklace (was $75.00, now $52.50)
- Gorjana Chloe Small Pendant Necklace (was $55.00, now $27.50)
- Kendra Scott Ryan Stud Earrings (was $75.00, now $41.25)
Kendra Scott Deanna Chain Detail Earrings
Best Black Friday jewelry deals at BaubleBar
BaubleBar's Black Friday deals are starting to drop! Right now, you can save 15% off custom gifts at BaubleBar when you purchase two or more items using the code CUSTOM15 at checkout. It's the perfect way to save and spread some cheer this holiday season.
- Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet ($40.00)
- Imani Earring Set (was $72.00, now $30.00)
- BaubleBar x OMC iPhone Case ($58.00)
Custom 14K Gold Vermeil Nameplate Necklace
Best Black Friday jewelry deals at Pandora
Every Friday in November is Black Friday this year at Pandora! You can enjoy 35% off your total purchase both in stores and online throughout the month, but Pandora's full Black Friday lineup will go live on Nov. 24.
- Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet (was $65.00, now $42.25)
- Princess Wishbone Ring (was $75.00, now $48.75)
- Sparkling Pink Heart Family Tree Gift Set (was $205.00, now $149.00)
Sparkling Snowflake Jewelry Gift Set
Best Black Friday home deals 2020
Best Black Friday home deals at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Savings are already rolling in at Bed, Bath & Beyond! You can take advantage of deep discounts on kitchen appliances, saving upwards of 30% during their Holiday-Ready sale. The retailer is also offering special Holiday Daily Deals, so you can save even more on select items. When you order and select contactless-pickup at checkout, you can also save an additional 20% on your purchase
- Therapedic Zero Flat Side Sleeper Bed Pillow (was $39.99, now $19.99)
- Artisanal Kitchen Supply Stainless Steel 6-Piece Roaster Set (was $49.99, now $39.99)
- Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush (was $59.99, now $29.99)
Waterpik Cordless Plus Waterflosser
Best Black Friday home deals at Lowe’s
Lowe's is currently offering daily "cyber steals," so you can score appliances, home essentials and more at low prices. You can also save big on select appliances from brands like Whirlpool and Dyson and take advantage of BOGO deals on tools, too.
- Bush Business Furniture Leather Ergonomic Desk Chair (was $235.38, now $200.07)
- Brookstone PhotoShare Wireless Digital Picture Frame (was $129.99, now $99.99)
- Honeywell Smart Thermostat with Wi-Fi Compatibility (was $169.00, now $99.00)
Ring Floodlight Cam
Best Black Friday home deals at Wayfair
You can take advantage of up to 60% off living room seating, up to 55% off bedding, up to 50% off small electrics and more during Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Preview, happening right now.
- Big Joe Standard Bean Bag Chair & Lounger (was $88.88, now $48.99)
- Rebrilliant Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy (was $69.99, now $25.95)
- Simmons 8-inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress (was $609.99, now $259.99)
Charlton Home Adda 5-Piece Dining Set
Best Black Friday home deals at Overstock
Overstock's Holiday Flash Sale event won't last much longer! Now's the time to save up to 70% off on thousands of items and enjoy free shipping on your purchase. You can snag an extra 15% off rugs and even score 20% off home decor.
- Mai Faux Leather Dining Chairs (Set of 2) (was $94.49, now $75.59)
- Safavieh Madison Avery Boho Chic Distressed Rug (was $72.00, now $20.39)
- Mirror Trend Framed Mosaic Accent Mirror (was $89.99, now $61.19)
Josephine Mid-Century Upholstered Sofa by Christopher Knight Home
Best Black Friday home deals at Target
The "Black Friday Now" event at Target kicked off on Nov. 1, but the deals will continue through Nov. 28. Each week spotlights a chance to save across different categories, and this week you can save on home items including coffee makers and vacuums.
- Ivy Boho 4 Tier Solid Wood Ladder Bookshelf (was $159.99, now $119.99)
- Tranquility 12-pound Weighted Blanket (was $49.00, now $29.00)
- Wondershop 7.5-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (was $200.00, now $160.00)
Saracina Home Industrial Farmhouse Entry Table
Best Black Friday home deals at West Elm
Pre-Black Friday deals are in full swing at West Elm, meaning you can save across tons of categories sitewide thanks to early Black Friday deals that have discounted items up to 50% off.
- Belgian Flax Linen Duvet Cover (was $230.00, now $184.00)
- Faux Fur Chinchilla Throw (was $100.00, now $60.00)
- Henry 2-Piece Full Sleeper Sectional with Storage (was $2,898.00, now $2,318.40)
Streamline Living Room Collection Side Table
Best Black Friday kitchen deals 2020
Best Black Friday kitchen deals at Sur La Table
Right now, you can take advantage of major discounts during Sur La Table's Black Friday event, which includes brands such as Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more.
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender (was $449.95, now $289.96)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by De’Longhi (was $179.00, now $138.96)
- Staub Rustic Ceramic Bakers (was $120.00, now $49.96)
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Best Black Friday kitchen deals at Williams Sonoma
In the spirit of saving, you can snag up to 50% off select items as well as an additional 20% off clearance items at Williams Sonoma using the code EXTRA at checkout.
- Breville Smart Oven Air with Super Convection (was $600.00, now $31995)
- Philips Premium Digital Airfryer XXL (was $499.95, now $249.95)
- Zwilling Personal Blender (was $200.00, now $99.95)
Staub Enameled Cast Iron Everything Pan
Best Black Friday kitchen deals at Keurig
Keurig is offering shoppers plenty of chances to save right now. You can take advantage of 30% off coffee makers and accessories when you use the code BF2020 through Nov. 29. Keurig is also running a limited-time deal through Dec. 31, where you can buy a Select Coffee Maker and get two free boxes of pods using the code FREEPODS4ME at checkout.
- K-Café Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker (was $199.99, now $159.99)
- K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker (was $79.99, now $63.99)
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker (was $169.99, now $119.99)
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
When is Black Friday 2020?
This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 27, 2020. In years past, the shopping holiday typically began late on Thanksgiving Day, but this year the deals have come even earlier from retailers like Walmart, Macy's, Amazon, Nordstrom, BJ's and more.
As the pandemic continues, shoppers are expected to do a majority of their holiday shopping online, as noted by TODAY investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen who has dubbed "Cyber November" as the new Black Friday.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Black Friday received its name during the 1960s, as people used the term to describe the traffic that would build as consumers made their way to the stores and shops following Thanksgiving. In recent years the term, however, has found a new definition. Retailers, in an attempt to put a positive spin on the bleak name, have turned it into a day where retailers being to see profits in the last quarter of the year — alluding to the black ink used to show a positive cash flow on balance sheets.
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!