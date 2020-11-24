Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is just days away, but the sales have been in full swing since the beginning of the month! The shopping season looks a bit different this year, as savings kicked off with retailers from Amazon to Kohl's dropping Black Friday deals earlier than ever to help you get your holiday shopping done early.

While some early Black Friday sales are being advertised as such, plenty others are featuring Black Friday-like deals by hosting other savings events. To help you find the best deals, Shop TODAY did all of the digging, so you can spend less time worrying about holiday wish lists and more time with family, however you plan on celebrating this year.

From Black Friday deals on TVs at Walmart to steep markdowns on chic clothing for the season at Macy's and Old Navy, we found the best early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020

Whether you're working from home, learning at-home or doing a little bit of both, now is the perfect time to save on this tech essential.

If your home office could use a bit of revamp, look no further than deals on home office essentials at Staples. You can find markdowns of up to $100 off office chairs and save up to $240 off on select laptops and computers.

HP's official Black Friday deals may be coming on Nov. 26, but you can save right now on laptops, printers and more with savings of up to $250.

Best Black Friday TV deals 2020

From Alexa-compatible TVs to Smart TVs to stream the big game on, you can save across all kinds of flat screens right now.

Every day, Amazon is highlighting daily deals on items that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. From cookware to clothing, you'll want to keep an eye on their Holiday Dash page to make sure you don't miss a chance to save.

The savings at Walmart have already started, but the retailer will be rolling out deals until the end of the month on everything from TVs to the hottest holiday toys. The next set of deals will be available online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. featuring markdowns on laptops and other popular tech items.

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are a season-long event, meaning you don't have to rush at the last minute to find what you're looking for. (But with deals this good, you probably should.) Standouts include discounts on HDTVs and major appliances.

Best Black Friday tech deals 2020

From smart watches to tech accessories, you can find nearly everything on their list (or yours) at a great price from BJ's, Sharper Image and more.

Thanks to Early Bird Savings at BJ's, you can save big on Sealy mattresses, must-have tech items, home workout equipment and more. More deals were just released today, including those below.

Sharper Image's Black Friday deals are giving back — to you. Snag a 20% cashback coupon and free shipping on orders over $99 using the code SHIP99 through Nov. 22.

Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2020

From vacuums for pet homes to robot vacuums, now is the time to score a great deal on this household essential.

Dyson's Black Friday deals aren't live just yet, but you can score major savings right now as part of the brand's deals going on right now. Thanks to discounts on vacuums and lighting fixtures, you can save up to $200.

Home Depot is bringing the savings on floor care this Black Friday, including a robot vacuum for less than $200!

Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020

Want to head into the new year with a better night's sleep? Plenty of mattress retailers are offering bundles and discounts on their top sellers, from Nectar Sleep to Casper Mattress.

Black Friday deals at Leesa Sleep include special savings on bundles that will make you more excited to crawl into bed. You can save up to $877 on select bundles (and score two free pillows on top of it) right now.

Bear Mattress' "The Fall Sale" means you can get 20% off sitewide and also get two free cloud pillows with your purchase of a mattress or bundle. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam styles, you'll be able to sleep soundly knowing you got a great deal.

With mattresses starting at just $499 thanks to Nectar's early Black Friday sale, you can also score $399 worth of accessories included in your purchase. For queen size mattresses and above, the bundle includes two pillows, a mattress protector and sheets.

The Nectar Mattress (was $1,198.00, now $799)

Purple is offering shoppers special savings on mattresses and bundles too, meaning you can score up to $400 off a mattress and sleep bundle. You can even save up to $200 on the brand's bestselling model.

Casper's Black Friday sale includes 30% off bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, bedding and more, so you can save on nearly everything the brand has to offer for a good night's sleep.

Best Black Friday appliance deals 2020

Whether you've been cooking more meals at home, churning out more loads of laundry or simply are in need of a new home appliance, you won't have to look far for a great discount at Lowe's or home Depot.

Home Depot's Black Friday flyer was released to customers on Nov. 8, highlighting deals on all things home including up to 40% off smart home devices, up to 35% off home decor and up to 40% off select tools and accessories.

Best Black Friday beauty deals 2020

From cult-favorite beauty products to skin care staples, you can save big on all of your beauty must-haves this Black Friday.

Ulta's Black Friday deals star online tomorrow at 9 p.m. EST and in stores on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. EST. You can save on everything from hair care and makeup to hot hair tools, with discounts of up to 50% off.

Black Friday deals at Sephora started Nov. 19 for Sephora app users but there are still plenty of chances to save online. Plus, when you use the code FREESHIP, you can score free shipping on your order.

BareMinerals is offering shoppers 25% off of everything sitewide and in stores when they use the code FAVEFRIDAY at checkout, through Nov. 28.

You can save up to 50% off of the original price on beauty favorites from Urban Decay, Becca Cosmetics and more during Nordstrom's Cyber Deals.

Best Black Friday clothing deals 2020

Save on all things comfy and cozy for the colder months with great deals from Old Navy, Macy's and more.

You can enjoy major discounts at Macy's during their Black Friday Early Access deals. From designer boots starting at $50 to kids' puffer jackets starting at just $16, there are plenty of chances to save on seasonal essentials.

With 40% off storewide, it sure feels like Black Friday already at Old Navy! Enjoy huge savings on jackets, sweaters, coats and other winter essentials before it's too late.

Lululemon is offering major discounts on everything from leggings to soft tops, including their beloved Align Pant.

JCPenney is also running its Black Friday Now event right now, offering shoppers an extra 30% off when they use the code CHEERFUL through Nov. 28.

Right now, you can take 50% off everything at Express, including some styles that are starting at just $15. From sweaters and jackets to accessories, you can catch it all on sale.

Nordstrom's Cyber Deals are here, and the saving are almost too good. From savings on Ugg boots to high-waist leggings, you'll want to add nearly everything to your cart before the sale ends on Dec. 2 — but don't wait too long!

Coach's "TGIBF Treats" are here, with major markdowns on purses, clutches, backpacks and more. You can save up to 50% on some of the brand's bestsellers.

With savings just as good as Black Friday prices, you can snag 50% off everything at Gap right now during its Black Friday sale, plus an additional 10% off of everything by using the code GAPFRIDAY at checkout. Hello, loungewear and comfy sweaters!

Right now, you can save up to 25% off select clothing items at Dick's Sporting Goods. You can also score deals on fan gear, cardio equipment and more.

Lord and Taylor's Black Friday deals will officially go live on Nov. 27, but there are plenty of fashion deals to take advantage of right now for men, women and kids. You can save 60-80% off the lowest ticketed items sitewide right now and snag winter essentials for less.

You can always find a good deal at Nordstrom Rack, but the discount retailer has released even bigger deals as part of its Rack Friday event. Right now, you can enjoy special savings on top brands like Ugg, Nike and more.

Through Nov. 27, you can save on clothing, shoes, toys and more at Kohl's during the retailer's Black Friday Week Deals event. Shoppers can also enjoy an extra 15% off of their order when they use the code THANKS at checkout .

Need some winter footwear? Aldo is offering 50% off select shoes, boots and handbags right now as part of its Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday jewelry deals 2020

Whether you want to treat yourself or treat someone else, you can save big on high-end jewelry during Black Friday sales at Pandora, Nordstrom and more.

You can save on beauty, clothing and more right now as Nordstrom's Cyber Deals officially kicked off today, and will run through Dec. 2. You can also take advantage of up to 40% off designer clearance items too.

BaubleBar's Black Friday deals are starting to drop! Right now, you can save 15% off custom gifts at BaubleBar when you purchase two or more items using the code CUSTOM15 at checkout. It's the perfect way to save and spread some cheer this holiday season.

Every Friday in November is Black Friday this year at Pandora! You can enjoy 35% off your total purchase both in stores and online throughout the month, but Pandora's full Black Friday lineup will go live on Nov. 24.

Best Black Friday home deals 2020

Savings are already rolling in at Bed, Bath & Beyond! You can take advantage of deep discounts on kitchen appliances, saving upwards of 30% during their Holiday-Ready sale. The retailer is also offering special Holiday Daily Deals, so you can save even more on select items. When you order and select contactless-pickup at checkout, you can also save an additional 20% on your purchase

Lowe's is currently offering daily "cyber steals," so you can score appliances, home essentials and more at low prices. You can also save big on select appliances from brands like Whirlpool and Dyson and take advantage of BOGO deals on tools, too.

You can take advantage of up to 60% off living room seating, up to 55% off bedding, up to 50% off small electrics and more during Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Preview, happening right now.

Overstock's Holiday Flash Sale event won't last much longer! Now's the time to save up to 70% off on thousands of items and enjoy free shipping on your purchase. You can snag an extra 15% off rugs and even score 20% off home decor.

The "Black Friday Now" event at Target kicked off on Nov. 1, but the deals will continue through Nov. 28. Each week spotlights a chance to save across different categories, and this week you can save on home items including coffee makers and vacuums.

Pre-Black Friday deals are in full swing at West Elm, meaning you can save across tons of categories sitewide thanks to early Black Friday deals that have discounted items up to 50% off.

Best Black Friday kitchen deals 2020

Right now, you can take advantage of major discounts during Sur La Table's Black Friday event, which includes brands such as Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more.

In the spirit of saving, you can snag up to 50% off select items as well as an additional 20% off clearance items at Williams Sonoma using the code EXTRA at checkout.

Keurig is offering shoppers plenty of chances to save right now. You can take advantage of 30% off coffee makers and accessories when you use the code BF2020 through Nov. 29. Keurig is also running a limited-time deal through Dec. 31, where you can buy a Select Coffee Maker and get two free boxes of pods using the code FREEPODS4ME at checkout.

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 27, 2020. In years past, the shopping holiday typically began late on Thanksgiving Day, but this year the deals have come even earlier from retailers like Walmart, Macy's, Amazon, Nordstrom, BJ's and more.

As the pandemic continues, shoppers are expected to do a majority of their holiday shopping online, as noted by TODAY investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen who has dubbed "Cyber November" as the new Black Friday.

Why is it called Black Friday?

Black Friday received its name during the 1960s, as people used the term to describe the traffic that would build as consumers made their way to the stores and shops following Thanksgiving. In recent years the term, however, has found a new definition. Retailers, in an attempt to put a positive spin on the bleak name, have turned it into a day where retailers being to see profits in the last quarter of the year — alluding to the black ink used to show a positive cash flow on balance sheets.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!