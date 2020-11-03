Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

November has finally arrived, and while retailers typically wait until the day after Thanksgiving to release some of the best deals of the season, others couldn't wait any longer to bring on the savings.

Target kicked off its month-long "Black Friday Now" event on Nov. 1, which will feature week-long deals across popular categories like tech, kitchen essentials, apparel, beauty and more. This first week of deals (through Nov. 8) is focused on some of the hottest items in tech, from wireless headphones to HDTVs that are bound to be at the top of everyone's holiday shopping list this year. The retailer will also be adding more deals later on this week on items like vacuums and kitchen appliances.

Though the event will draw to a close on Nov. 28, you can preview other kinds of products that will be on sale throughout Target's Black Friday Deals Now event in their digital Weekly Ad that drops every Thursday. Whether you want to snag a few hot items for yourself or cross off items on your shopping list, you can add them to your cart now before they fly off the shelves.

Read on for some of the best deals that Target's Black Friday Now event currently has to offer, from deep discounts on flat-screen TVs to Amazon devices.

Target Black Friday TV Deals

You can save $100 on this top-rated smart TV from LG, which has amassed a 4.5-star rating from more than 300 reviewers. It boasts a HD 1080p display for a crystal clear display that's perfect for gaming, streaming your favorite shows and more.

Another top-rated TV from LG, this pick is on sale for less than $350 as part of Target's Black Friday deals. The screen uses 4K ultrahigh definition display for a pleasurable viewing experience.

This large-screen TV is on sale for 20% off, meaning you can save $100 by purchasing it during this week of early deals. Not only does it boast a 4K display, but it is also compatible with Amazon, Google and Apple devices.

Thanks to a 21% off discount, you can save $170 on this 65-inch TV. It's perfect for streaming movies, compatible with Google Assistant and uses algorithms to provide you with better audio and clear quality.

Target Black Friday Speaker Deals

This popular speaker from Bose boasts more than 800 reviews and is on sale for less than $80 across all three colorways. It's compatible with both Apple and Android devices and can last up to eight hours on a single charge.

These audio sunglasses were practically made for gifting, and thanks to a 15% off discount, you can snag them for just $170. Not only can they connect to your devices via Bluetooth, but they also provide UV protection and even allow you the option to insert prescription lenses.

Target Black Friday Headphone Deals

You can save $100 on these top-rated headphones that boast more than a thousand reviews. They're available in black, pink and rose gold, so there's a style for everybody on your list.

This pair of wireless headphones from Beats is a popular pick thanks to its noise-canceling capabilities. It boasts up to 22 hours of playing time, allowing you to take calls and control your listening experience without worrying about a low battery life.

If you prefer in-ear headphones, you can score this pair from Samsung for less than $120 right now. They allow you to listen to music, take calls, create command shortcuts and more and boast up to 11 hours of playing time on a single charge. They can also charge as they are stored in the protective case, providing an additional 11 hours of listening time.

Target Black Friday Home Devices Deals

This motion-activated doorbell uses two-way communication, so you can talk with visitors while also checking on the security of your home from anywhere. The Ring system is also compatible with Alexa-enabled devices, so you can hear live notifications whenever it is activated. You can snag this version on sale for 30% off right now.

Amazon's popular streaming device enables you to use voice control to navigate shows, apps, volume settings and more. You can watch live TV or access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows as part of your purchase.

Gift Alexa this year for less than $20 thanks to the Black Friday savings at Target. The voice-controlled speaker can answer questions, play music, set alarms, answer calls and more.

For the inside of your home, the Blink Mini works by detecting motion in different zones of your home and sending push alerts to your mobile device. Thanks to two-way audio features, you can also engage with visitors or pets inside. The device is currently on sale for 29% off, so you can gift this security system for $25.

For kids learning from home or adults working from home, a printer is essential for keeping up with assignments or projects. This all-in-one device from Canon can print, scan, copy and more and is also Wi-Fi-enabled for wireless printing.

Whether you want to stream music, make video calls or watch TV, the Amazon Echo Show is capable of doing it all. You can catch it on sale for 35% off this week only at Target.

Target Black Friday Deal of the Day

These deals on stationary and art supplies will only last until the end of the day!

This colorful kit features a 30-page journal, glitter tape, bookmarks, a gel pen and more to help make journaling fun. Perfect for those 14-year-olds and up, it includes everything they'll need to document their favorite memories.

This fun kit was made for pampering! It features 71 pieces to create a custom roller perfume, salt scrub and shimmer lotion. When they're done, they can even gift their creations too!

For STEM-oriented fun on-the-go, this kit includes more than 700 pieces that a future engineer can use to create anything they dream up. (It also comes with an inspirational book if they need a starting point.)

