Although it may not be able to whip up Sunday dinner in a mere matter of hours, the water-filtering device holds the same 4.6-star rating as the pressure cooker and boasts more than 8,000 customer reviews.

"Love the concept that you can drink water from a river or lake without having to worry about microbes," one reviewer wrote. "Life saver in desperate situations or going camping! A must-have!"

This "life-saving" straw is no bigger than a flashlight and turns murky water into crisp and clear drinking water instantaneously. "The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria ... and ... 99.999% of waterborne parasites," according to its product description.

There's no way to know exactly why so many customers bought the LifeStraw, but the handy device is known to be very helpful during long hiking excursions or camping trips. Or perhaps shoppers are skeptical about the quality of their local tap water. Several reviewers also indicated that they used their LifeStraw while deployed overseas in the military.

One Twitter user even cited a possible zombie apocalypse as their reason for buying, saying, "Funniest thing I bought today: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. Maybe watching too much ("Fear the Walking Dead") and ("Naked and Afraid")."

Funniest thing I bought today: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. https://t.co/mlbJAJzIoF Maybe watching too much @FearTWD and @NakedAndAfraid #PrimeDayAmazon — Chris Scherting (@chrisscherting) July 16, 2019

Whatever the reason, the $10 ($9.89 to be exact) price on Amazon Prime Day seemed to be a deal that consumers couldn't pass up.

If the discount alone wasn't enough to draw Prime Day shoppers in, the company's mission to "[produce] breakthrough products and solutions for disadvantaged people," might be reason enough to click "add to cart." For every LifeStraw purchased, the company provides clean drinking water to a school child in need for an entire year.

Thanks to our community for making #PrimeDay a huge success! We were one of the top products sold on @Amazon, which means we will be able to provide over 240,000 more kids with a year of safe water! Your support is everything, so thank you again 💙 pic.twitter.com/S1ox8s9II3 — Lifestraw (@lifestraw) July 17, 2019

If you didn't catch the product at a discount during the two-day extravaganza, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is still on sale for 9% off the original price.

