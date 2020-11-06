Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From Walmart to Macy's, plenty of retailers have already kicked off the holiday shopping season with early Black Friday deals — which means you don't have to wait until the end of the month to save big on all of the big ticket items on your list this year. Home Depot is the latest retailer to join the list, with Black Friday prices on must-have items that shoppers can take advantage of right now.

The deals don't just stop with items that are meant for gifting — through Dec. 2, you can save on hundreds of items that can help you decorate for the holidays, whether you need inflatable lawn decorations or a trusty tool set to turn your home into a winter wonderland.

While the official flyer full of deals won't land until Nov. 8, you can take advantage of this Home Depot Black Friday 2020 event right now and cross all of the items you need to get through the holiday season off of your list early.

Home Depot Black Friday deals 2020 on Christmas decorations

If you're looking to bring the Christmas spirit to your front lawn, this inflatable Santa comes with everything you'll need to make the magic happen. Inside the inflatable are energy-saving LED lights, so you can impress guests and passersby with this bright, 12-foot decoration.

You can save 20% on this tree with 250 color-changing lights to make decorating a little easier this season. The artificial pine stands over six feet tall and is full in size, with 750 branch tips.

This classic decoration is available at a low price thanks to early Black Friday savings at Home Depot. The decoration is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and comes with stakes and extra bulbs to suit either environment.

He might not steal Christmas this year, but you can steal this great deal during this special sale! This inflatable Grinch stands tall and fuzzy and just might warm your heart. It self-inflates in seconds and comes with everything you'll need for an eye-catching display.

With 550 color-changing lights, this artificial Christmas tree stands more than seven feet tall. The hinged design makes it easy to assemble, and the included foot pedal and remote control makes it even simpler to light the tree in the evening and turn it off each morning.

This Christmas tree brings the beauty of snow-dusted trees inside, thanks to specially-decorated branches and warm pre-strung lights. It arrives ready to assemble and can be easily broken down once the season ends.

Looking to save on Christmas lights during Home Depot's Black Friday sale? There are plenty of markdowns on indoor and outdoor options, like this icicle set that can adorn your roof or wreath.

This tool set includes over 100 pieces that are meant to last for years. From wrenches to screwdrivers, this kit has everything you'll need for quick fixes and unexpected jobs around the house.

You can save 40% on this high performance vacuum that works for deep cleaning outdoors. The device also comes with two wands and a utility nozzle, as well as a hose to help get the job done.

With a 25% discount, you can save $100 on this two-piece toolkit that includes a hammer drill and driver. Each tool also features an LED light that allows you to work in dark or confined spaces.

You can take advantage of a 45% markdown on this cordless chainsaw and add it to your cart for less than $100 thanks to Black Friday deals at Home Depot. It has amassed a 4.6-star rating from over 400 reviewers, with many praising the tool for being light and powerful.

This tool kit includes a driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool, work light, two batteries, an 18-Volt charger and a bag to store it all in. All of the tools are cordless and covered by a three-year warranty.

Home Depot Black Friday deals 2020 on home decor

This neutral, 100% cotton bed set brings comfort and a rustic vibe to any bedroom. The set includes a comforter, two shams and two decorative square pillows.

This farmhouse-inspired mirror is on sale for more than 50% off, so you can add this five-star rated piece of decor to your cart — and eventually to your wall — for just $70.

If you're dreaming of your next getaway, now is the best time to take advantage of deals on luggage and travel accessories. This three-piece set from Elite Luggage includes three spinners that feature ergonomic handles and built-in combination locks.

Throw blankets are a fall essential, and this Christmas-themed sherpa is a subtle way to start decorating for the season. It is available in a dozen styles, with select designs on sale for up to 10% off.

If daylight savings has made it harder to fall asleep, a supportive gel mattress might make you excited to get in bed at the end of a long day. It's designed to produce cool airflow and keep its shape no matter how much you toss and turn at night.

You can save $30 on this rustic wall clock that adds character to any room. It holds a 4.8-star rating from over 90 reviewers, with one calling it "absolutely gorgeous."

Still building your home office? This ladder bookcase is an artistic way to store your work essentials or add some flair to your space, and thanks to Black Friday savings you can save $40 on this functional piece of decor.

Home Depot Black Friday deals 2020 on home items

The latest edition of the Ring Doorbell system is available for just $100 right now as part of a special buy. It features two-way talk capabilities, as well as mobile notifications and adjustable motion zones to help keep your home safe.

The Nest Mini is not just a speaker — it includes Google Assistant, so you can check the weather, time and more just by "asking" Google. It's on sale for less than $30, so you can grab one and gift one this year.

With over 900 reviews, this bestseller is designed for homes with pets. It works on all floor types, so you can ensure a clean sweep in every room in your home. Thanks to a 35% off markdown, you can save over $100 on the top-rated device.

If you prefer to keep things cordless and hand-free, this robot vacuum is also designed to suction up pet hair; but it can also sweep, mop and disinfect. Using the included remote, you can schedule cleaning times, create digital barriers and more to ensure it cleans exactly how you want it to.

You can save $60 on this multitasking air fryer, which boasts more than eight preset cooking settings to crisp your meals to fried perfection. It even includes a rotating accessory, so you can cook an entire chicken dinner effortlessly.

If you've been waiting to splurge on a Keurig, now might be the time to take the leap. This single serve coffee maker is on sale for 15% off, so you can save $20 on this highly-coveted kitchen gadget.

If a Bluetooth speaker is at the top of their list this year, this waterproof design from JBL won't disappoint. It boasts at least 12 hours of playing time on a single charge and can even be paired with another JBL speaker to amplify the sound. Did we mention it's on sale for more than 40% off?

Whether your home office or bedroom could use some extra heat as the days grow colder, this portable heater can do the trick. Thanks to a 60% discount, you can grab it for just $24 right now.

Home Depot Black Friday deals 2020 on appliances

If cooking at home has convinced you that you need a refrigerator that can keep up with the times, it might be worth taking advantage of the markdown on this 4.5-star rated version from LG. You can save $1,051 on this three-door model during Home Depot's Black Friday deals.

Since this front-loading washing machine features self-clean technology, you won't have to worry about keeping on top of it yourself. It features 10 preset washing cycles as well as seven additional washing options crafted to thoroughly clean different fabric types.

The complement to the washing machine, this electric dryer also includes steam cleaning and can eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs during a cycle. It can also sync to your mobile device so you can troubleshoot right from your phone.

Keep cozy and give your living room an upgrade this winter with a new TV stand. The electric fireplace features a realistic flame and glowing ember effect while the heater itself can heat up your living space in a matter of minutes.

