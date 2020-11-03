Black Friday isn't here just yet — but these amazing deals from Macy's are

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Plenty of retailers have already started offering shoppers a chance to save during the holiday season. Amazon Prime Day seemed to officially kick off this shopping season, and while we saw major markdowns on tons of top-rated and must-have items, the bigger savings usually come at the end of November, when Black Friday rolls around.

However, shoppers no longer have to wait the last Friday of the month to take advantage of major deals — some of them have already started. Macy's will officially begin its Black Friday sales tomorrow, but the retailer is already offering customers a sneak peek at savings right now.

From deals on toys to beauty essentials, the discounts are so good you might think that Black Friday is already here. If you're looking to scope out some of the markdowns before the savings really begin, we did all of the work for you.

Below, you'll find all of the best deals on must-haves for the holiday season, so you can get your shopping out of the way now before it's time to celebrate.

Best deals on tech

Another work-from-home essential, this screen protector can help block blue light emitted from laptop screens, reducing eye strain as a result.

If you have other items in your home that you prefer to sanitize, this portable wand makes it easy to achieve some peace of mind. It can charge from any USB power source and conveniently folds up so you can take it with you while you're on the move.

For the audiophile in your life, a new pair of headphones can be the perfect gift. This pair from JBL are currently on sale for 35% off, making them less than $130.

Another vintage lover's dream, this affordable record player allows them to not only play their favorite records, but stream music from their mobile device, too.

UV-C sanitizers have become popular over the course of the last few months, and more options are on the market now more than ever. This charging kit can hold phones, keys and other personal items that you want to disinfect on-the-go.

Best deals on home items

If you need to revamp your work-from-home space, this writing desk is a rustic option that can get the job done for less than $200. The minimalist design can work in nearly any living space, acting as a functional piece of decor for anyone on a budget.

Want to give your bedroom a bit of a refresh for the new season? This three-piece sheet set from Martha Stewart is the perfect way to add some color to your room without breaking the bank.

Looking to snag a bunch of beauty products at once? This beauty Advent calendar is an easy way to try out a few popular picks and save while you do it.

Make the countdown to Christmas extra sweet by unwrapping a sweet piece of mint chocolate with each passing day. You can save more than 30% off of the original price on this edition from Frango thanks to pre-holiday savings.

Everyone could use a bit of relaxation, and luckily, this popular pick from SensorGel is on sale for nearly 70% off right now.

Best deals on clothing

Thanks to special savings at Macy's, you can save more than 50% off of the original price on this plush bathrobe from Martha Stewart. It's available in four different styles that are perfect for the holiday season.

Family pajama sets are on trend for the season, and now you can stock up on styles for your little ones thanks to major savings at Macy's. They're available in sizes 2T to 16.

Fall weather can be unpredictable, so a trusty rain boot is a must-have for the season. This style from JBU is available in two different styles that you can snag for less than $50.

If you want to keep stylish and warm during the fall season, riding boots are an easy way to dress up any look. You can pair this style with jeans, leggings or a sweater dress for a comfortable yet chic look.

Slippers have quickly become the shoe of choice over the last few months, so it's not surprising that they might be on everyone's list this year. This pair from Isotoner features a warm lining and heel cushion that are perfect for wearing around the house.

This simple option for men comes in four different colors and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear. The no-sweat technology helps keep feet dry while a memory foam insole makes them comfortable enough to wear all day.

Keep your little one warm this winter with this fleece-lined puffer coat. The best part? It's on sale for 30% off.

This chic coat from Calvin Klein is also on sale for 30% off of the original price as part of Macy's special deals.

Best deals on beauty

A $63 value, this kit includes three full-size shades from Smashbox inside limited-edition holiday packaging. These lipsticks are also formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as vitamins C and E that help the formula last for long-lasting wear.

Stila's waterproof eyeliner has amassed more than 200 reviews, and now you can snag it for less than $20. It's available in four different colors, so you can keep it simple with black winged-eyeliner or step up your holiday look with a metallic shade.

Skin care gift sets will never go under-appreciated, and this top-rated set from Clinique includes full-size versions of the brand's most popular items. From serums to lotions, you can save 15% on this set that's perfect for gifting.

Another popular skin care set that's ready to be unwrapped is this set from Kiehl's. It includes a facial cleanser, dark spot solution, eye treatment and bestselling facial cream for just $84 — and it's normally a $132 value.

This set of bestsellers is on sale for 15% off ahead of Black Friday. It includes five items from the brand that are all wrapped inside of an Origins cosmetic bag for easy storage.

This four-piece set includes products that are designed to target wrinkles and fine lines. You can save 15% off of the original price by using the code FRIEND at checkout.

Best deals on kitchen items

You can save on kitchen gadgets right now, too. This blender combo from Nutribullet allows you to make smoothies, soups, sauces and more at the press of a button and is currently on sale for 20% off.

This mixer is a popular baking tool for a reason. It can help make a multitude of recipes, but rarely goes on sale — until now. You can save 10% on the gadget by using the code FRIEND at checkout.

If you know someone who became a sourdough fanatic while at home, a Dutch oven will be a thoroughly appreciated gift. It's available in four different colors that look great in the oven or on the kitchen table, and is currently on sale for 50% off.

Deals on cast-iron cookware are hard to come by, but Macy's is offering a steep markdown on this skillet that's perfect for making breakfast and beyond. Thanks to a 50% discount and an additional chance to save, you can snag this skillet for just $14.

Air fryers are another popular kitchen gadget that have been trending throughout the year. This version from Bella is available in four different colors that can whip up plenty of recipes using less oil than a stovetop.

This 13-piece set includes all of the essentials that any home chef will appreciate. From saucepans to pasta servers, you'll want to take advantage of a 50% markdown on this cookware set.

Best deals on toys

If Baby Yoda is at the top of their list this year, you can take advantage of savings on this adorable plush that is currently on sale for less than $25.

To make learning fun, this projector from Discovery includes two modes that allow you to view more than 30 different images. It's perfect for any young learner that is curious about the galaxy and the great beyond.

Any vintage gaming lover will adore this Pac-Man player that they can take anywhere. It's on sale right now for just $50, so they can unwrap some fun this holiday season.

You can take advantage of a 50% markdown on this toy car that can keep little ones of all ages entertained for hours. They'll love performing tricks and stunts with their own hands.

Remote-controlled cars will never go out of style, and this sleek sports car from Sharper Image is something any kid (or adult) will want to unwrap this year. It's currently on sale for 50% off, meaning you can add it to your cart for just $25.

Another pick for a young engineer, this construction set includes 190 pieces that they can use to build 12 different robots with. As part of Macy's special sale, it is currently on sale for just $20.

