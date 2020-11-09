13 matching loungewear sets that are equally cozy and cute

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're lounging at home or running errands around town, you should strive to feel cozy and cute. One of the hottest trends this season embraces the new normal with perfect comfort and ease. Put away your usual WFH uniform and athleisure and meet your new go-to outfit: the matching loungewear set.

From athletic sweats to throwback velour tracksuits, Shop TODAY rounded up the most affordable bestsellers for you to check out.

Bestselling matching sweatsuits

Enjoy this sweatpants and sweatshirt combo that was designed with cotton for unbelievable comfort. The flared sweatpants include an elastic waistband that allows a perfect fit for your frame, while the crop top sweatshirt is equally cute and trendy.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this lilac mix-and-match set. Choose from three different styles of tops including a classic T-shirt, cropped tank top and high neck sweatshirt. You can also choose matching leggings or sweatpants to complete the look.

Style doesn't have to break the bank. Available in colors like Bordeaux and emerald green, enjoy this cotton and polyester blend set for a comfortable day outdoors or doing chores inside the house.

Show off an effortless look with this relaxed tracksuit. Featuring a zip-up sweatshirt and sweatpants designed with 100% velour, this matching set comes in four different shades for you to stock up on.

You can never go wrong with dressing responsibly. This organic cotton tracksuit comes with jogger-inspired bottoms and a drawstring hoodie, making it a perfect look for lounging or working on your fitness.

A blast from the past to the early 2000s, enjoy this vibrant hot pink shade or one of the other 17 classic colors it comes in such as navy, red, black and gray.

This two-for-one deal is great to add to your work-from-home wardrobe. The tracksuit comes in eight colors and is designed with a cotton and spandex blend for breathability and extra softness.

If you're looking for a loungewear set with shorts, you'll love this Amazon favorite. Rated a No. 1 bestseller in petite women's sweatsuits, this one also features a sweatshirt with a crew neck design and balloon-inspired sleeves.

Created with a ribbed knit design from polyester material for extra softness and warmth, you'll never want to take this cozy set off.

Dress up your lazy day attire with this chic women's lounge set featuring a chiffon trim on the jersey-style top. Choose from three different prints including floral blush, heather gray and navy dots.

This matching velour tracksuit is versatile enough for any casual Zoom session or at-home workout. It also comes in over a dozen colors and designs including pink tie dye, wine red and royal blue.

Give your casual look a sporty edge. This matching set was designed with a contrasting white stripe along the sides. It also comes with pockets big enough to hold your essentials!

Show off a fitted, textured look with this ribbed women's jogger set. Available in classic gray, this organic cotton tracksuit features drawstring sweatpants and a pullover hoodie.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!