Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is finally here, and that means colder nights and cozying up at home. While we will be putting away our summer shorts and sun hats, we'll be trading them in for knit sweaters and all things pumpkin spice.

The changing of the seasons means many things, and aside from the obvious fashion swaps, it also calls for some revamping to your daily routine. Whether that means it's time to make the switch from cold brew to hot coffee or revamp your beauty regimen to get your skin ready for the colder months, the Shop TODAY team found fall's hottest products you'll need to get through the next few months.

From easy-to-use hair tools and hydrating skin care products to pumpkin scented candles and face mask chains, these are the top shopping trends we're loving this season.

Read on for the full list of items you'll want to get your hands on before it's too late.

Home

As the days get colder, we found all of the essentials you'll need to help make your home feel cozy and warm.

If you aren't heading to the pumpkin patch this year, you can bring all of the comfort of fall's favorite activity to your own home. Pumpkin scented candles are always a popular pick during this time of year and we found this fall-specific candle from Homesick that boasts notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and vanilla.

This Amazon bestseller is perfect for homes with furry friends thanks to an odor-neutralizing that is specially formulated for pet homes. Each candle is hand-poured with a 100% soy wax that is pet-friendly and burns cleaner than most candles.

Another must-have for cozying up at home is a hot drink. The makers of the beloved Instant Pot recently released a coffee and espresso machine that is compatible with K-cups and Nespresso pods. It's quickly becoming one of the hottest appliances on the market and will be perfect for gift-giving this year too!

For those who wear glasses, wearing a mask has likely caused your lenses to fog on more than one occasion. To help combat this annoyance, we found a simple, affordable solution: a bestselling anti-fog spray. It's Shop TODAY editor-approved and we found it to be one of those things you didn't know you needed until you tried it.

Beauty

Looking to make self-care a habit this fall? We found some affordable, top-rated items to help make it happen.

You've likely heard of (or even used) Bio-Oil to treat dry skin, stretch marks and other skin concerns, but the brand is changing the hydration game with its dry skin gel. It's become an overnight sensation thanks to its lightweight texture and feel but intense hydrating properties that is perfect for nourishing your skin ahead of the colder months.

Drew Barrymore has already released a makeup collection, but this year she is expanding her beauty line with the recent release of her line of affordable hair tools. From blow dryers to straightening brushes, each item in the collection is colorful and powerful, such as this styler that's perfect for a quick touch-up in the mornings.

If you're ready to change up your beauty routine with the changing of the seasons, one way to see what will work for you is with this affordable kit from Sephora. It's full of $32 worth of top-rated products but is available for just $10, and even includes coupons if you're ready to take the leap and try the full-sized version of the products inside.

Supportive Slippers and a cozy Nightgown

The new work-from-home uniform prioritizes comfort, and we found a few bestselling options you'll want to incorporate into your loungewear wardrobe.

Dearfoam has all kinds of slippers to help bring cozy and comfortable together, and we can't get enough of this trendy slide style or this Alpine-inspired slipper. Whether you prefer a warm bootie or a classic clip-on, the memory foam footbed will keep your feet supported no matter what the day brings.

These slippers feature a wool-lined inside and a shock-absorbing insole. If you plan on wearing them out of the house this fall, they are also machine washable for easy care.

L.L. Bean has a few pairs of bestselling slippers that have become a go-to as we spend more days at home — we're loving this pair of mountain slippers and this cute moccasin style. They're crafted to keep your feet comfortable and warm and are easy to slip-on whether you're working from home or headed to the store for a quick errand run.

These boot-style slippers are fleece-lined and feature a weather-resistant upper that makes them perfect for wearing during the colder months. Their unique look means you can even wear them out of the house without sacrificing style for comfort.

We've been spending summer days in this popular nightgown dress and the style has proven that it can easily transition into the fall season too. It's a comfortable option for working from home, lounging around or even running errands. It pairs nicely with your go-to slippers or a pair of fall flats.

Face Masks and Accessories

As face masks have become another daily essential that we grab before heading out the door each day, we've noticed that plenty of celebrities like J.Lo and Ariana Grande can't stop wearing this one disposable style from the brand Evolvetogether.

At just under $2 each, they're one of the few medical-grade face masks that are available to the public and registered with the FDA. Dr. Ruth L. Bush, associate dean of medical education and professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine, told Shop TODAY that medical grade means it must have at least a 95% droplet filtration system, breathability and consist of three to four layers of manufactured, non-woven materials.

If you're looking for reusable options, Gap makes face masks in packs of three that are both affordable and machine washable. They feature adjustable ear loops, a nosewire and a filter pocket in a dozens of designs and colors that are perfect for the whole family.

Face mask chains have become one of the hottest accessories of the year both out of necessity and creativity. They're an easy way to keep your face mask within reach when you're on-the-go and also make it easy to throw your mask on whenever you need it. This bestseller from Etsy comes in a bright, colorful design that has already amassed 200 reviews.

Vote Style

Vote fashion is another celeb-loved trend we're seeing this season, and we rounded up some popular pieces from popular brands that you can effortlessly sport this season.

Through Nov. 3, Madewell will donate 100% of the purchase price of this tee to the American Civil Liberties Union, for a minimum donation of $750,000. The unisex style boasts a loose fit that is perfect for pairing with jeans or leggings for a quick errand run.

Tie-dye has been one of the most popular fashion trends of the year, and this "Vote" sweatshirt helps one trend meet the next. Nordstrom has also pledged to donate 2.5% of net sales from Treasure & Bond purchases to organizations that work to empower youth, in addition to donating $1 to its "Make Your Voice Heard Partners" when you shop the retailer's "Vote" collection.

Baublebar will donate 10% of all proceeds to the I am a voter organization, and through Oct. 31 the jewelry brand will donate 10% of the purchase price of each necklace to the I am a voter organization. The hypoallergenic necklace speaks for itself, but you can step up your look with a matching customizable bracelet.

You pick the name or phrase, and Baublebar does the work. Each bracelet features dainty gold balls and rainbow letters for a custom piece that you'll want to wear even after the season ends.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!