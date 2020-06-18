I tried the $9 anti-fog glasses spray taking over Amazon — here's how it went

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
As soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended the use of face coverings while out in public, I immediately scrambled to get my hands on a few.
Unless you're a medical professional, wearing face masks is a new experience for many people. I expected to find some slight discomfort around my ears, but there was one problem I didn't anticipate: the dreaded fog.
All of my fellow glasses wearers know what I'm talking about. You carefully place your mask on as you head out to run some essential errands, and suddenly your glasses fog up to the point of being unusable.
I soon found that finding a breathable and snugly-fit face mask can help alleviate some of those fogging issues, but I was hoping to find a way to completely get rid of it. So, when I spotted this highly rated anti-fog spray on Amazon, I knew I had to give it a go. After trying it out for a few weeks, I'm fairly impressed — but there's a slight learning curve.
Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray
It's important to note that this product takes a few minutes to be fully effective, and I've had better luck when applying two coats. When I first sprayed the product and immediately put my glasses on, they were covered in fog as usual. I was ready to write it off as one of those too-good-to-be-true items.
About five minutes later, I set off for the grocery store and fully expected to put my glasses away in my pocket as usual. However, as I made my way to the checkout line, I realized something: My glasses had been completely fog-free since I left the house!
I've since used the spray every time I need to step outside, and the results have remained consistent. It doesn't quite work within the first few minutes, but it eventually either completely eliminates fog or reduces it to a light mist that isn't thick enough to impede my vision.
It's also worth noting that fog is often the result of a poorly-fitting mask, so the spray works best with masks that offer an easily customized fit. I tried the spray with a very loose-fitting fabric mask I ordered on Etsy and it barely worked, though it worked much better with my Vida fabric mask with an adjustable noseband.
So if you're a glasses-wearer dealing with mask troubles, I recommend trying this out — just be patient and make sure your mask fits properly.
