I tried the $9 anti-fog glasses spray taking over Amazon — here's how it went

It's important to note that this product takes a few minutes to be fully effective, and I've had better luck when applying two coats. When I first sprayed the product and immediately put my glasses on, they were covered in fog as usual. I was ready to write it off as one of those too-good-to-be-true items.

About five minutes later, I set off for the grocery store and fully expected to put my glasses away in my pocket as usual. However, as I made my way to the checkout line, I realized something: My glasses had been completely fog-free since I left the house!

I've since used the spray every time I need to step outside, and the results have remained consistent. It doesn't quite work within the first few minutes, but it eventually either completely eliminates fog or reduces it to a light mist that isn't thick enough to impede my vision.

It's also worth noting that fog is often the result of a poorly-fitting mask, so the spray works best with masks that offer an easily customized fit. I tried the spray with a very loose-fitting fabric mask I ordered on Etsy and it barely worked, though it worked much better with my Vida fabric mask with an adjustable noseband.

So if you're a glasses-wearer dealing with mask troubles, I recommend trying this out — just be patient and make sure your mask fits properly.

