Celebrities can't stop wearing these affordable disposable face masks

The masks are affordable and sleek

When you're dealing with disposable masks, affordability is an important consideration, and Evolvetogether's masks come in two budget-friendly price points: packs of seven for $8.97 and packs of 30 for $35.97. The company also makes masks for kids and offers a monthly subscription with a 10% discount.

Each mask comes in a neutral color and is stamped with global coordinates representing different cities around the world.

"It’s our subtle nod to the idea that we’re all connected regardless of gender, race, religion or where we live," the website reads. "And that when we wear masks, we’re doing our own small part to take care of each other."

The masks use medical-grade material

Over the last few months, countless brands have stepped up to the plate to meet the rising demand for face masks. As long as these face coverings meet certain requirements, they can provide great protection against the coronavirus — but there still aren't a ton of medical-grade options available for consumers.

According to the Evolvetogether website, its disposable, single-use masks are certified medical-grade by testing laboratory SGS and have been registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Medical-grade masks have been tested by an organization that certifies the quality of the mask and makes sure that it meets standards for how well it filters particles out of the air. It ensures that the masks are safe to use in health care facilities," said Dr. Nate Favini, an internist based in San Francisco.

In order to be called "medical-grade," masks must also have at least a "95% droplet filtration system, breathability and consist of three to four layers of manufactured, non-woven materials," according to Dr. Ruth L. Bush, associate dean of medical education and professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine.

Evolvetogether masks are made of three layers that are designed to resist water, block airborne contaminants and filter out particles and bacteria. Like many disposable masks, they're safe to wear for 8 to 10 hours and have soft ear loops. The masks are also produced in an FDA-registered factory that specializes in producing personal protective equipment.

"Short of an N95 respirator, these should be one of the most protective masks you can find," Favini said. "In a study that looked at the effectiveness of different masks when it comes to containing respiratory droplets, surgical masks were among the best performers."

Want to try the celeb-loved masks for yourself? See below for the different styles Evolvetogether currently offers.

Evolvetogether Masks to try

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Make a statement and give back to a good cause with this sleek black mask that reads "We stand together." For every mask purchased, the brand will donate one to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Also available as a 30-pack for $35.97.

Love New York City? This crisp white mask bears the Big Apple's global coordinates on it, so you can show off your NYC pride no matter where you are.

Also available in a pack of seven for $8.97.

If you're psyched to exercise your right to vote in November, this mask with the coordinates of Philadelphia's Independence Hall could be right up your alley. A portion of the proceeds will go to the I Am a Voter campaign and the brand is also donating masks to election sites. If you're looking to teach your young ones about the importance of voting, it also comes in a kids' size that reads "I am a (future) voter."

If sustainability is near and dear to your heart, you'll feel good knowing that EvolveTogether donates a mask and proceeds of each of its Amazonia masks to One Tree Planted, a cause dedicated to planting trees and helping volunteers at community planting events.

Also available in a pack of seven for $8.97.

Need a clean spot to store your mask when you're not wearing it? These pocket-sized holders keep your mask safe and sound when you don't need it and are made of a plant-based, biodegradable material.

Stocking up on masks for the school year? The brand's junior masks are perfect for kids ages 3 to 10 and come with a sheet of non-toxic decal stickers so they can decorate them and express their personality.

Also available in a pack of seven for $8.97.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!