4 comfortable ways to dress for the holidays this year

This holiday season will look much different than any one before it, but that doesn't mean you should keep those leggings and oversized T-shirts on, even if you're hosting dinner over video chat. Getting dressed up for the holidays has always been one of the best parts of the season, and it can still be as comfortable and simple as your stay-at-home looks.

Whether you'll be celebrating outdoors or at-home, lifestyle expert Alyssa Amoroso has all of the outfit inspiration you'll need to look and feel your best, no matter the occasion. You won't have to search for a fancy dress or sleek pair of pants — you can dress up basics in a matter of minutes to create a look that's both fashionable and festive.

From sweater dresses to family pajama sets, read on for all of the basics Amoroso says you'll want to add to your wardrobe this year to make this holiday season one to remember.

Festive Outdoor Layers

Celebrating the holidays outside this year? You can still rock your favorite ugly sweater without compromising your look with the help of layered outwear.

Blazers are meant for more than just the office, and this style from Dynamite comes in a polished jet black color that is perfect for layering for more than just a family get-together. From the button detailing to the generous length, it won't be hard to work this comfortable-yet-chic outer layer into your look.

If you're waiting until December to bust out your turtlenecks, this mock neck can give you just as sleek of a look that's ready for colder weather. You can choose the chic black color or a pine green that's ripe for the holidays.

Leather leggings can transform any look without compromising comfort. Between the high-rise waist and figure-flattering cut, you'll want to wear these statement bottoms on more than one occasion.

No look would be complete without fall's favorite accessory. Layer it over a sweater or seal in some warmth underneath your winter coat for an outdoor-ready ensemble.

Family Dinner

You'll likely have more than one family dinner this holiday season, even if it's just with those in your own home. Regardless, if you're dressing up, there are plenty of ways to keep comfortable and still look put-together.

Look 1

Amoroso says a sweater dress is a perfect look for the holidays since they can help you feel dressed up, and unlike your favorite pair of jeans, they offer some breathing room after dinner.

A bootie with a thick heel is a comfortable option if you want to step up your footwear for the holidays. This pair from Asos features zip-side fastening and a soft finish for a polished look.

Headbands can always come in clutch, but ones with a little extra glam are perfect for some holiday flare. This style from Shashi features a metallic gold thread that you can pair with just about anything. It's a fashionable find from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides and can make a great stocking stuffer too.

Look 2

Throwing a cardigan on over a T-shirt helps make for a comfortable and versatile look. This ribbed style from Gap is perfect for layering and keeping warm during the colder months.

Available in five different washes and colors, these jeans from H&M are crafted with lycra to offer some stretch where you need it. They can easily pair with a fashion sneaker or a sleek shoe for a dressier look.

Amoroso says you can never go wrong with a Chelsea boot, and luckily this pair from H&M comes in two different colors to suit any wardrobe.

Holiday Accessories

If you're not ready to commit to an entire look for the holidays, throwing on a few accessories can help you look the part without going full glam.

Silver or gold? Why not both! This chain from Zara combines both colors, so you don't have to choose which would go best with your outfit.

Bejeweled hair pins are making a comeback, and this pair from Zara are the perfect way to keep your hair in order during holiday dinner or simply add some shine to your outfit.

Statement earrings can transform your entire look, even if you're just sticking with a solid sweater and jeans. This pair from Les Bohémiens are not only super chic, but at just $15, they're an affordable way to make any look holiday-ready.

