Washing our hands and face is something we never think twice about. We sanitize high-touch surfaces in our household and spray disinfectants to keep germs at bay. What we don’t realize is that all of the precautionary measures we take might be easily reversed just by grabbing our phones, keys and other daily essentials.

A study conducted by the University of Arizona revealed that your cellphone is a hot spot for germs — in fact, they found that it can carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.

While you might be familiar with using disinfectant wipes to clean your phone, another possible way to combat the germs that live on your phone (and even elsewhere in your home) is with UV-C sanitation.

What is UV-C?

“On the UV light spectrum, there are UV-A, B and C lights. Only the UV-C light can kill germs,” Philip Tierno, clinical professor of pathology and microbiology at NYU Langone Health, told Shop TODAY.

This means that the wavelength of UV-C light is strong enough to penetrate the nucleic acid of viruses and bacteria, either killing them or preventing them from becoming infectious.

“UV-C light has a wavelength between 200-270 nanometers, and a midrange between 250-253 nanometers which kills bacteria, viruses and some protozoan parasites,” Tierno said.

How do UV-C sanitizers work?

These essentially work by using special bulbs that can emit the proper amount of UV-C light needed to kill bacteria on smooth surfaces.

“UV light works because it damages the DNA of bacteria, and the DNA or RNA of viruses,” Donald Schaffner, extension specialist in food science and professor at Rutgers University, told Shop TODAY. “If you damage the DNA of the bacteria it dies, and if you damage the nucleic acid of the virus enough it cannot infect.”

There are a few roadblocks to UV-C sanitizers if not used in the right way or with the right products. Since UV-C light works best on smooth, flat surfaces, it is important to note that a UV-C sanitizer may not work optimally if it is used on items with rough surfaces.

“If a surface is rough (even at the microscopic level), bacteria and viruses can hide in the valleys in the shade so that they are not hit by the UV rays,” Schaffner said. Because of this, Tierno notes that it may not be able to effectively clean phone cases or buttons on your mobile device.

Additionally, you should wipe down the item you want to clean before using a UV-C sanitizer. "If microorganisms are going to be killed by this device, the surface needs to be clean of any material that is present on the phone such as dust, skin cells and skin oils," Donald English, a microbiologist and owner of Donald J. English Microbiological Quality Consulting LLC, told Shop TODAY.

If you're looking to test out UV-C sanitation yourself, we found a few products that might be worth testing out.

UV Phone Sanitizers

This sanitizer from Homedics claims to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses by sanitizing your phone in just one minute. While it is made to hold nearly all phone sizes, you can also use it to sanitize eyeglasses, credit cards and keys, according to the brand.

This popular sanitizer charges and sanitizes your phone at the same time. This device requires 10 minutes to sanitize and includes an indicator light that shuts off when your device is ready for use.

While the device is made to fit most phones and items with flat surfaces, since UV-C light penetrates superficially, each device works best when you remove your phone case before use.

In just 20 minutes, this sleek device works to remove 99.9% of the germs on your phone thanks to the UV light and ionizer technology. The wireless charging feature allows your phone to reach a full charge in three hours, so you can leave home with a clean phone and a full battery.

Casetify's UV Sanitizer claims to kill 99.99% of germs on your phone in three minutes. Not only is it portable, but it also features a wireless charging system so you can charge and sanitize your phone at once. The six UV bulbs boast a lifetime of 10,000 hours, so you can be assured plenty of uses before having to replace any bulbs. One hundred percent of the proceeds from purchases of the UV Sanitizer will go to GlobalGiving's coronavirus relief fund, but the brand notes that the sanitizer is "not proven to kill coronavirus."

This unique sanitizer is intended for use with pacifiers and bottle nipples, and claims to kill 99% of viruses and odor-causing bacteria in one minute. It also boasts an auto shut-off feature upon opening the lid, so you can safely retrieve your items once sterilization is complete.

The brand states that this hospital-strength sterilizer can sterilize numerous things, from phones to remotes, in just 11 minutes. It also features a digital touch screen, so you can start and stop sanitation with the push of a button, as well as see how many minutes are left until it is complete.

Think of this one as a larger version of the PhoneSoap. It features the same UV sanitizer that is meant to kill 99.99% of germs and is large enough to fit most electronics — from iPads to Kindles to your Nintendo Switch. Also inside the HomeSoap are two USB ports, so you can charge up to two devices at once while they are being sanitized.

With over 1,000 reviews, this self-cleaning water bottle claims to work with just the push of a button. The UV-C light inside of the bottle is meant to kill odor-causing and harmful bacteria in one minute, according to the brand. You can choose from two different sizes and five different colors, but each purchase from the "benefit" edition will help support Well Aware, a non-profit that helps to create sustainable water systems around the world.

This handheld water purifier uses UV-C light to kill 99.99% of protozoa and even viruses, according to its description. When the water is fully purified, the bulb will turn off and an indicator light will let you know to remove the device. Though it is compact, it can last for up to 8,000 uses.

This self-sanitizing water bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep hot beverages hot for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Just one charge can allow you to sanitize for up to one month without recharging.

You can use this sanitizing device on a multitude of items, from doorknobs to phones to toys. It's compact and portable, so you can bring it with you on the go or when traveling. It is equipped with a delayed start so you have ample time to direct the light at the intended area, and the device automatically shuts off when turned upward.

Your toothbrush can carry a bounty of germs, from bacteria to yeast and even E. coli. Thus, investing in a toothbrush that you can sanitize might not be a bad idea. This electronic toothbrush features a sanitizing base that is designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just eight minutes. It also comes with two replacement heads, so you can sanitize, clean and replace when necessary.

This sleek device claims to sanitize everything from makeup brushes to jewelry, making it a good option if you're looking to clean more than just your phone.

