Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

June 7, 2016, 11:21 AM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 11:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Karen B. Gibbs

According to a 2015 Gallup poll, most Americans keep their smartphones with them all day — and many do so all night. With so much up-close-and-personal time, screens tend to get dirty.

Smartphone screens should be cleaned immediately if it comes into contact with materials that might cause stains, such as ink, dyes, makeup, dirt, food, oils and lotions. But what’s the best way to clean a generally grimy screen? Here’s what Apple, the granddaddy of smartphones, recommends.

Want more great tips delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for TODAY's Everyday Solutions newsletter!

How to clean your phone screen:

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth, like microfiber, to wipe away smudges. Abrasive materials, such as rough cloths, towels and paper towels, could scratch the glass and damage the oil-repelling coating on the glass screen.

For stubborn spots, wipe the screen with a microfiber cloth that’s been dampened with a drop of water or alcohol. Never apply water or alcohol directly onto the screen and make sure to unplug the phone from all external power sources, devices and cables first.

Never use ammonia, window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays or abrasives to clean the screen. Moisture can get into the openings of the phone and damage it.

While you’re at it, wipe off the "Home" button (if you have it) with dry microfiber cloth, too. It will allow Touch ID to work at its best.

This article was originally published on June 7, 2016.