These Jill Bauer-approved cleaning products will leave your home spotless

We've all been spending way more time at home lately and cleanliness has been at the forefront of our minds. Have you noticed nooks and crannies of your home that just don't seem to ever get clean?

Luckily, our "Ask the Experts" series is here to help you find answers to quarantine conundrums. Whether you're looking for essentials for your home office or the best products for stressed-out skin, our experts have got you covered!

This week, TODAY contributor Jill Bauer is taking over Shop TODAY's Instagram to share her favorite products for keeping your home clean during these times.

"I've put together a collection of my five favorite cleaning products. They're things that really make my life easier and I hope they do that for you too," Bauer said.

Continue reading to see her full list of picks and helpful tips you can implement in your own space.

Roombas are the perfect device if you're always way too busy to vacuum. This lightweight model can run for 90 minutes without needing a charge.

"Roomba can help me with the dog hair and the dust, so I can get other things done," Bauer told TODAY.

We could all use a little more time outside these days! Keep your outdoor space sparkling with these heavy-duty wipes. Bauer recommends using them to clean your outdoor furniture and surfaces like deck railing.

If the use of extra sanitizing and disinfecting sprays is leaving your house smelling a little sterile, Bauer recommends using the Mrs. Meyer's lemon verbena products to add some fresh fragrance to your routine.

Spending more time inside leads to more mess. This Dyson vacuum is perfect for picking up just about anything!

"I use this for quick pickups, it’s easy to carry up and down stairs and can get to areas the Roomba can’t," Bauer told TODAY.

Paper towels can be hard to find these days, so consider replacing them with these reusable microfiber cloths. You can also use these on your electronics to get rid of all those finger smudges.

