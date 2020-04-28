5 anti-aging products a dermatologist says you should be using

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

In the time of social distancing and staying at home as much as possible, a lot of people are looking to update their skin care routine. Adding new products to your arsenal that can help soothe stressed skin, add some much-need hydration and can make for a great quarantine routine.

New York City dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum joined Shop TODAY on Instagram to share her top anti-aging skin care products. She has suggestions that include targeting fine lines and hyperpigmentation, as well as products that can lift and tone your skin.

"Unfortunately we are all staying home right now, but there are great beauty finds in drugstores for anti-aging purposes," Nussbaum said. "So let's discuss!"

Minimize fine lines with hyaluronic acid and retinol

Nussbaum recommends using a product with hyaluronic acid which moisturizes the skin and retinol, a powerful anti-aging ingredient.

"I’m a fan of Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Daily Face Moisturizer with SPF 30," Nussbaum said. "It contains a form of long-lasting retinol, the gold standard in anti-aging ingredients, which helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles."

The daily moisturizer is also formulated with SPF 30 to protect against sun damage, which is important even If your indoors (UVA light can penetrate a window, says Nussbaum.) She stressed the importance of daily sun protection, which protects against the breakdown of collagen and elastin which cause fine lines.

Don't forget a good eye cream

An eye cream made with retinol can also help minimize fine lines and boost the production of collagen and elastin, as well as new skin cell formation, according to Nussbaum. All these things help skin look more firm, plump and radiant.

"I recommend applying it along with a sunscreen in the morning and you can also use it nightly," Nussbaum said.

Use a nourishing moisturizer

Look for the red jar, says Nussbam. "I often recommend Olay’s Regenerist Microsculpting Cream to my patients as it’s an effective, yet affordable nourishing moisturizer that works well for dry skin, normal skin and aging skin."

This classic anti-aging moisturizer is made with ingredients that help hydrate the skin, encourage skin cell turnover and minimize wrinkles.

Look for a vitamin C antioxidant

"Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant which combats oxidative damage from free radicals which causes fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation in addition to skin cancer," Nussbaum explained.

She recommends L'Oreal’s Revitalift Derm Intensives Pure 10% Vitamin C Serum because it helps to prevent the breakdown of collagen. The serum is also formulated to reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion.

Lift, tone and tighten skin

If you're looking to lift, tone and tighten your skin, Nussbaum recommends the No. 7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum. The ingredients help to hydrate and increase elastin and collagen production.

"The applicator makes it easy and fun to care for your neck, jawline and face," Nussbaum pointed out. To use, Nussbaum recommends applying the serum in an upwards and outwards motion.

