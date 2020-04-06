Dr. Pimple Popper shares her tips to soothe stressed-out skin

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A lot has changed over the last few weeks. Between staying indoors, practicing social distancing, and adopting a new schedule that can include working from home, these life changes can be stressful for anyone.

What some people don't realize is that the tension can take a toll on your entire body, including your skin. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, joined Shop TODAY on Instagram to discuss how stress can affect your skin and how to mitigate the problem.

"Right now, all of us are going through an unprecedented time. There's a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, a lot of just unknown. And this can really wreak havoc on our skin," Lee tells us. “A lot of conditions flare, a lot of new conditions start. And I want to kind of go over these and tell you about the best products that I recommend to keep your skin nice and calm.”

Treat acne with a benzoyl peroxide treatment

Lee recommends using a benzoyl peroxide treatment to help with acne.

“You can use it to help treat bacteria that wants to collect in your acne bumps and really cause your acne to look and feel a lot worse,” she explained.

“This BP spot treatment is made with a stronger concentration of benzoyl peroxide, so it’s really great at those stubborn pimples that crop up, especially during this stressful time," said Lee. (Editor's note: Dr. Lee is the founder of SLMD Skincare.)

Use a moisturizing cream for inflammatory conditions

Lee is prone to eczema and recommends using an eczema relief cream to rid of itching, dryness and irritation. She says she keeps a tube of Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream on her nightstand for regular use.

This cream is steroid- and fragrance-free, making it ideal for those with sensitive or itchy skin in addition to soothing eczema flare-ups.

“It has colloidal oatmeal in it, which has soothing properties. This is really good to moisturize skin if you have any inflammatory conditions like eczema," she explained. "It can even help with psoriasis too and the scaliness from that.'

Buy a thick ointment for dry and cracked hands

“We are washing our hands a lot these days, and that’s making our hands really dry and cracked,” said Lee.

To combat dry skin, she recommends using a skin-protecting healing ointment.

Lee likes the CeraVe Healing Ointment because it has ceramides in it, which help protect your outer skin barrier.

“Put it around your cuticles as well, any kind of cracks you have in your fingers, and it will help to prevent hand eczema,” she suggested.

Always have 1% hydrocortisone cream on hand

Hydrocortisone cream is extremely versatile, and Lee advises always to have it on hand. She recommends using it to help tackle mild eczema, rash, pimples, inflammation or itchiness.

According to the brand, this cream temporarily relieves itching, redness or inflammation due to minor skin irritations. This one also contains aloe, which helps to soothe painful skin issues.

Use a hyaluronic acid cream

Hyaluronic acid is a buzzy ingredient that helps soothe skin and boost moisture. Lee is a fan of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost to keep her skin hydrated and calls it one of her favorite products.

"It has hyaluronic acid in it, which really helps to draw in moisture and keep it in the skin,” she said. "I also really like it because it's cool when you put it on and that is really soothing."

