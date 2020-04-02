Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

18 stress relief products you need in your life

It's important to make time to unwind.
Keeping updated on social media updates
Shot of a young woman relaxing on the sofa at home and using a mobile phoneGetty Images stock
By Camryn La Sala and Julie Pennell

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With just once glance at the news these days, it's easy to get stressed out. In a new era full of social distancing, staying in quarantine and trying to stay as healthy as possible, it's essential to take a few moments a day to step back and decompress.

According to the American Psychological Association, stress can cause everything from stomach pain to long-term heart problems, which is why it's so important to take a moment for yourself once in a while.

In honor of Stress Awareness Month this April, we've rounded up the best stress relief products to help you stay zen during these hard times.

1. Pottery Barn Teddy Bear Faux Fur Robe

Pottery Barn Teddy Bear Faux Fur Robe

$46.99
$79.00

It’s hard not to feel comfortable and supported when you’re wrapped up in a cozy robe. This super-soft one from Pottery Barn gives you that luxurious feeling, even if you are stress-eating cheese puffs while in your fourth hour of a Netflix binge-fest.

2. Himalayan Salt Lamp

Himalayan Salt Lamp

$14.99
$19.99

Creating a serene ambiance can help with stress relief. This is the reason you don’t see harsh florescent lights in spas. A soft table lamp like this one can provide just the right amount of soothing light for some great zen in your home.

3. Google Home

Google Home

$99.00
$99.99
$99.00

Researchers have found that music can help reduce stress, so crank up the tunes when you’re feeling anxious. The Google Home is great because you can control it with your voice — getting up and turning it on manually is one less thing to have to worry about (this is especially convenient if you’re taking a bubble bath or working on some yoga poses when you remember you want music).

4. Pillowfort Bean Bag Chair

Pillowfort Bean Bag Chair

$49.99

Sometimes you just want to plop down after a long hard day, and this bean bag chair from Target is perfect for that. Use it to read a favorite book, meditate or just daydream.

5. Nursal Neck Massager

Nursal Neck Massager

$39.99

If you've been working from home for the last few weeks, you've probably been suffering from at least a little bit of back and neck pain. One way to help reduce those aches is with this neck massager from Nursal. You can use this heated massager on your upper and lower back, as well as your shoulders, neck and even your legs!

6. Secret Garden Coloring Book

Secret Garden Coloring Book

$12.44
$15.95
$9.99

The adult coloring book trend isn’t going anywhere soon thanks to the books’ calming effects, and this one is made for helping you unwind. Channel your anxiety into creating a beautiful picture (staying in the lines is encouraged but not required).

7. Lavender Yankee Candle

Lavender Yankee Candle

$29.50

Lavender has been scientifically proven to produce calming effects when it’s inhaled, so have a candle like this one from Yankee Candle on hand for those times you need a quick aromatherapy fix.

8. SpaRoom Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser Helix

SpaRoom Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser Helix

$29.99

Since it's not safe to keep candles lit throughout the night, using an oil diffuser with relaxing essential oils like this one is perfect for your nightstand.

9. doTERRA Lavender Essential Oil

doTERRA Lavender Essential Oil

$30.67

There is a variety of essential oils you can use for aromatherapy, but lavender is excellent for its soothing and calming properties. While doTerra is definitely on the more expensive side, they're a brand known for producing completely natural and safe products.

10. Lift Assist Power Reclining Full Body Massage Chair

Lift Assist Power Reclining Full Body Massage Chair

$399.99

If you're willing to splurge and love a good massage, this full-body massage chair is a great option. Unlike so many other massage chairs, this one won't be a complete eyesore in your home, thanks to its sleek faux leather design.

The chair offers two massage settings for a customizable relaxing experience. It also has an adjustable footrest, wide armrests with a curved shape and an upgraded headrest with two cup holders for your beverage of choice.

11. Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt & Lavender

Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt & Lavender

$4.87
$5.99
$4.99
$6.79

Bubble baths don't just have to be for kids! This soothing Epsom salt and lavender foaming bath products from Dr. Teal's will help revitalize tired achy muscles and any tension throughout the body. Plus, you can't beat the price!

12. Bath Bombs

Bath Bombs

$26.80

Another great way to relax after a long day is by popping one of these bath bombs in your bathtub. Since bath bombs made by other brands can be up to $10 apiece, this 12-pack of homemade bath bombs is quite the steal!

13. MindWare Sensory Genius Stress Balls

MindWare Sensory Genius Stress Balls

$9.99

Sometimes you just don't have the time to take a long warm bath with lavender scented bubbles or glittery bath bombs. One small way you can help yourself decompress throughout the day is by using stress toys like these MindWare Sensory Genius Stress Balls. No matter how busy your day gets, these squishy stress balls allow your hands to stay active so the mind can focus.

14. Baoding Balls

Stainless Steel Baoding Balls

$19.95

These stainless steel Baoding balls are another great stress toy. At just one pound each, they're not too light and not too heavy. Among many benefits, Chinese Baoding balls are said to help improve circulation and increase concentration.

15. Tranquility Weighted Throw Blanket

12lb Weighted Throw Blanket

$49.00

Weighted blankets are becoming a popular way to reduce anxiety and snooze more soundly. This well-rated 12-pound option from Target is available in two neutrals — gray or ivory — and is a small throw size, making it a great option to snuggle up with on the couch or use while sleeping in your bedroom.

16. Brookstone Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

Brookstone Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

$229.99

This foot massage machine will make all the difference in your journey to reducing stress. After a walk around the neighborhood, there probably isn't any better feeling than getting a nice warm foot massage.

17. HoMedics Foot Spa Machine

HoMedics Foot Spa Machine

$75.49

If you want a little bit extra pampering when it comes more to your feet. Relax in this HoMedics foot spa machine for half an hour or so and then give yourself an at-home pedicure!

18. Relaxation Fountain

Relaxation Fountain

$35.99
$50.00

Being one with nature is a great way to zone out. And there's nothing like the soothing sound of running water to help you relax. A small fountain is an excellent option for creating a serene setting at home without having to leave the comfort of your room.

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.

