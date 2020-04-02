Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With just once glance at the news these days, it's easy to get stressed out. In a new era full of social distancing, staying in quarantine and trying to stay as healthy as possible, it's essential to take a few moments a day to step back and decompress.

According to the American Psychological Association, stress can cause everything from stomach pain to long-term heart problems, which is why it's so important to take a moment for yourself once in a while.

In honor of Stress Awareness Month this April, we've rounded up the best stress relief products to help you stay zen during these hard times.

It’s hard not to feel comfortable and supported when you’re wrapped up in a cozy robe. This super-soft one from Pottery Barn gives you that luxurious feeling, even if you are stress-eating cheese puffs while in your fourth hour of a Netflix binge-fest.

Creating a serene ambiance can help with stress relief. This is the reason you don’t see harsh florescent lights in spas. A soft table lamp like this one can provide just the right amount of soothing light for some great zen in your home.

Researchers have found that music can help reduce stress, so crank up the tunes when you’re feeling anxious. The Google Home is great because you can control it with your voice — getting up and turning it on manually is one less thing to have to worry about (this is especially convenient if you’re taking a bubble bath or working on some yoga poses when you remember you want music).

Sometimes you just want to plop down after a long hard day, and this bean bag chair from Target is perfect for that. Use it to read a favorite book, meditate or just daydream.

If you've been working from home for the last few weeks, you've probably been suffering from at least a little bit of back and neck pain. One way to help reduce those aches is with this neck massager from Nursal. You can use this heated massager on your upper and lower back, as well as your shoulders, neck and even your legs!

The adult coloring book trend isn’t going anywhere soon thanks to the books’ calming effects, and this one is made for helping you unwind. Channel your anxiety into creating a beautiful picture (staying in the lines is encouraged but not required).

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Lavender has been scientifically proven to produce calming effects when it’s inhaled, so have a candle like this one from Yankee Candle on hand for those times you need a quick aromatherapy fix.

Since it's not safe to keep candles lit throughout the night, using an oil diffuser with relaxing essential oils like this one is perfect for your nightstand.

There is a variety of essential oils you can use for aromatherapy, but lavender is excellent for its soothing and calming properties. While doTerra is definitely on the more expensive side, they're a brand known for producing completely natural and safe products.

If you're willing to splurge and love a good massage, this full-body massage chair is a great option. Unlike so many other massage chairs, this one won't be a complete eyesore in your home, thanks to its sleek faux leather design.

The chair offers two massage settings for a customizable relaxing experience. It also has an adjustable footrest, wide armrests with a curved shape and an upgraded headrest with two cup holders for your beverage of choice.

Bubble baths don't just have to be for kids! This soothing Epsom salt and lavender foaming bath products from Dr. Teal's will help revitalize tired achy muscles and any tension throughout the body. Plus, you can't beat the price!

Another great way to relax after a long day is by popping one of these bath bombs in your bathtub. Since bath bombs made by other brands can be up to $10 apiece, this 12-pack of homemade bath bombs is quite the steal!

Sometimes you just don't have the time to take a long warm bath with lavender scented bubbles or glittery bath bombs. One small way you can help yourself decompress throughout the day is by using stress toys like these MindWare Sensory Genius Stress Balls. No matter how busy your day gets, these squishy stress balls allow your hands to stay active so the mind can focus.

These stainless steel Baoding balls are another great stress toy. At just one pound each, they're not too light and not too heavy. Among many benefits, Chinese Baoding balls are said to help improve circulation and increase concentration.

Weighted blankets are becoming a popular way to reduce anxiety and snooze more soundly. This well-rated 12-pound option from Target is available in two neutrals — gray or ivory — and is a small throw size, making it a great option to snuggle up with on the couch or use while sleeping in your bedroom.

This foot massage machine will make all the difference in your journey to reducing stress. After a walk around the neighborhood, there probably isn't any better feeling than getting a nice warm foot massage.

If you want a little bit extra pampering when it comes more to your feet. Relax in this HoMedics foot spa machine for half an hour or so and then give yourself an at-home pedicure!

Being one with nature is a great way to zone out. And there's nothing like the soothing sound of running water to help you relax. A small fountain is an excellent option for creating a serene setting at home without having to leave the comfort of your room.

For more relaxing recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!