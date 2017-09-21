Is this $10 eye mask the secret to a better night's sleep?

share tweet pin email

We all know how important it is to get a good night’s sleep. From masks to tech gadgets, there are plenty of products (and even some foods) that promise to deliver quality zzz's — but not all do. On our quest to catch some shut-eye, we stumbled upon the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask.

This Amazon best-seller has more than 8,000 positive reviews, and 6,511 people have given it a five-star rating. But why does everyone think it's so great?

Across the board, reviewers were impressed by its high quality mulberry silk construction and softness. Many customers said they had tried other eye masks, but that the Alaska Bear version was far more comfortable and effective at blocking light.

"The adjustable strap is perfect making it easy to fit over my Charlie Brown shaped head," wrote one reviewer. Another person said, "It does not fall off your head during sleep even if you turn side to side."

Some users even went so far as to say the mask is a cost-effective alternative to blackout shades. Others recommended it for catching some winks on long-haul flights.

And since it rings in at $10 for a black mask and $13 for a printed version, these snooze-boosters don’t break the bank. We recommend snagging one for home and another for travel. There's also one with double straps for $11.

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask, $13 (Originally $22), Amazon

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask, $10 (Originally 22), Amazon

If you are looking for something a little more fashionable and fun, here are some other popular eye masks to take for a test drive...er, sleep.

We haven't tested this mask, but the company claims the product can be frozen or microwaved (for 10-15 seconds only), and then applied to eyes to help relieve headaches, swelling, sinus pressure, puffiness, allergies and a few other issues.

TheraPearl Eye-ssential Masks with Flexible Gel Beads, $9, Amazon

This silk mask comes in 10 different colors and has a fun eyelash detailing on the front. As an added bonus, Fitglam has thrown in a free pair of earplugs to go with it.

Fitglam Silk Sleep Mask with Ear Plugs, $9, Amazon

This mask is said to prevent wrinkles because it's designed specifically to not tug on the delicate parts of the face. It comes in six chic colors and is incredibly soft, thick and durable.

Slipsilk Pure Silk Sleep Mask, $45, Nordstrom

We've written about the calming and restorative powers of lavender in the past. This mask combines that relaxing scent with supersoft fabric to take you to a quiet, tranquil place at the end of a busy day.

Lilac Dot Lavender Sleep Mask, $21, Nordstrom