Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether it's the cold temperatures or a pricey gym membership, leaving the house for a workout can be tougher than originally anticipated. Most of us are trying to spend more time indoors these days, which adds another obstacle to getting a good workout in.

Luckily, there's a huge trend in the fitness industry: the home gym. And although brands like Peloton and Mirror are drawing attention to the home fitness movement, you can create your own home gym for a fraction of the price.

Heath and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour stopped by TODAY on Jan. 23 to show us a few products that can turn your living room into a workout oasis. Whether you're looking to lose weight or tone up muscles, you'll find a few helpful items that will help you reach your goals.

Check out her favorites and leave the gym behind!

The best home gym equipment on TODAY

Resistance bands are great for strength training because they allow you to build muscle without the use of gym machines or dumbbells. Use this kit to target your back, chest and arms.

Upgrade your regular strength training routine with these mini elastic bands. With proper use, they help to maintain proper alignment while working out and continuously stabilize muscles with movement.

Make your basic exercises more difficult with a weighted ball. Depending on the exercise, you can target every part of your body with the use of this product — and it's easy to store in a smaller living area.

The SPRI wobble board will help you challenge your body's balance in just a few minutes. Not only does it work with your overall coordination, but it also targets your joints and core at the same time.

This at-home workout kit includes a P.ball and a P.band for total-body toning. The P.ball is ideal for lower body and core activation, while the P.band helps to strengthen your upper body.

If you'd rather stick with one P.Volve product, try the P.ball that will help to tone your glutes, thighs and abs. It comes with a pump so you can inflate the ball to your liking.

Slip your hands into these bands to target muscles throughout your arms. For fitness guidance, you can purchase streaming access or a starter pack from the P.Volve site.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This all-purpose yoga mat is a bestseller on Amazon with over 3,500 verified five-star reviews. It also comes with a convenient carrying strap and is available in seven colors.

If you're looking for a great workout investment, check out the Go Rower from CITYROW. Rowing works your entire body and will strengthen your arms, core, back, and legs and boost endurance.

This mindful app will guide you through yoga, stretching and strengthening exercises. Each class is modified for all levels of experience and the movements target muscles throughout the entire body.

You can visit the site for a free 14-day trial and pay as little as $9.99 per month when the trial comes to an end.

Obe delivers over 2,500 live and on-demand classes for every mood, level and goal. Steaming is easy — you can take classes from your phone, tablet smart TV or laptop, and the service starts at just $27 a month.

Looking for some instruction that won't break the bank? Check out Stephanie Mansour's program — Step it Up with Steph.

The best home gym equipment for 2020

These resistance bands give you a big fitness bang for your buck. Personal trainer and creator of the Stoked Method Kira Stokes says they're perfect to enhance mobility, strengthen your upper and lower body, and work your core.

This set of four bands ranges in resistance from light to heavy and also comes with an exercise manual.

You can use these bands to tone your arms, abs and glutes! We love them because they come in different levels, depending on your strength and fitness goals. You can choose to get different sets of resistance bands, or you can double up on them if you need more resistance. You can also get a set of three for $20 at Target.

Another must-have for your home gym, this high-quality mat is one favored by yoga instructor Heidi Kristoffer, creator of CrossFlowX.

It has a nice grip and just the right amount of padding for smooth, seamless flows. And it’s not just for yoga — use it for any type of home workout or stretching routine.

For supported restorative poses and better balance, yoga blocks are essential for at-home practices. “They’ll help ensure you won't fall or strain any muscles trying to be more flexible than you are,” Kristoffer said.

This cork version is the way to go since cork is sturdier and steadier than foam.

Bodyweight exercises are an effective way to build strength and burn calories.

This colorful set comes with a stand to keep them from rolling around, and their neoprene covering makes them durable and easy to grip.

A long foam roller is another home gym essential for post-workout soreness (and, let’s be real, everyday life). This versatile roller helps relieve tight muscles, increase blood flow and work out the kinks all over your body.

If you're looking for a foam roller with even more impressive features, this heated option might be the way to go. Simply pop it in the microwave to warm it up, and the heat will help break down scar tissue and loosen knots, according to the website.

This portable training tool provides a slew of benefits for your body, from metabolic conditioning to total-body strengthening, said Jessica Matthews, fitness instructor and senior adviser for American Council on Exercise.

“Since it’s filled with sand, it adds a challenging new dimension to strength and power exercises, such as slams, swings, squats and more," Matthews told us. And with a soft neoprene cover, you don’t have to worry about damage to your floor.

This isn't your regular pull-up bar. It can be used on the ground for exercises that target the triceps and biceps.

These suspension straps essentially turn any part of your home into a workout machine. Attach them pretty much anywhere — over a door, a tree, a lamppost — to work your entire body and improve strength, stabilization, flexibility and cardio.

No room (or budget) for a treadmill? No problem. Jumping rope is a great form of cardiovascular exercise and an efficient way to sprinkle some cardio into your strength training routine, celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson said. Stokes is also a huge fan. “Not a day goes by that I don't use mine,” she said.

Battle ropes like this one are popular for CrossFit workouts. They engage your entire body for a quick yet impactful workout.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!