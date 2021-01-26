Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thanks to Covid-19, many of us aren’t ready to return to our local gym for a cardio workout just yet. And unfortunately, crowded trails or cold weather can make running outside a less than ideal option, too. But these hurdles don’t mean you have to give up on your fitness goals for the new year. In fact, it's now easier than ever to squeeze in a quick cardio workout thanks to at-home treadmills that are both affordable and compact.

While these treadmills won’t give you the same fresh air feeling as running outside, they will give you a stellar workout — regardless of your fitness level.

Here, we’ve found the most affordable and well-reviewed treadmills for at-home use. As a bonus, you can order them all right now without a lengthy delivery wait. Not a fan of treadmills? Check out our favorite, inexpensive stationary bike options instead.

Best affordable treadmill under $200

Do you hate running but still want the cardio benefits of a treadmill? This affordable option designed for walking is your best bet. The compact dimensions make it perfect for small spaces in homes of all sizes. Plus, the treadmill requires no plugs or electricity. Simply get on and start walking!

Best affordable treadmills under $350

It's tough to find a quality treadmill that also costs less than $200 — until now, that is. Easy to assemble, store and operate, this piece of equipment has been tested on those up to 325 pounds and can be used for both walking and running workouts.

Available in two colors, black or pink, this treadmill includes three preset workouts, a digital display and speeds that max out at 7.5 mph. With its easy foldability and attached wheels, it can quickly be moved from one room to another if needed.

Created to be used with the brand's iFit app, this treadmill connects to your device via Bluetooth to help you track your workouts and connect you to a library of personalized exercise routines, trainers and fitness tips. It also can withhold a maximum weight of 275 pounds and can reach speeds up to 10 mph.

Best affordable treadmills under $500

With over 4,400 five-star ratings, this treadmill is a favorite on Amazon — and we can definitely understand why. A quiet motor, a speed range of 0.5 mph to 10 mph, and a dozen preset workout programs set this treadmill apart from the rest. It also includes cushioned deck technology to provide maximum impact absorption in order to minimize the stress on your joints during use.

Run at speeds up to 9 mph on this treadmill option, which also includes nine different built-in workout programs. It also includes a large LCD screen that shows time, distance, speed and calories burned.

Now that we’re all working from home, it’s likely that you’re doing a lot more sitting at your new at-home desk space and a lot less walking. With this treadmill option, you can get a workout in without ever leaving your desk. This device, which is designed for walking, comes complete with an LED touch screen to track your workout as well as a remote control to easily change speeds while walking.

