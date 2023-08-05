21-year-old Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is in hot water after he seemingly incited a riot in Union Square in New York City.

It all started on Aug. 3, when Cenat announced on his Twitch account that he would host a “huge” giveaway with video game consoles, PCs, keyboards, gaming chairs, headphones and other items, according to NBC News.

By Aug. 4, Cenat's video had more than 2 million views, and when 3 p.m rolled around, the park where Cenat had promised to be was filled with "1000s" of fans, according to New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

The event, which was supposed to start at 4 p.m., wasn’t permitted or sanctioned by the city, Maddrey said in a presser.

People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat, center, in Union Square in New York City, on August 4, 2023. Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

The police chief noted that 65 people were arrested after the crowd started to get unruly, with 30 of them being juveniles.

He also said that people threw bottles, fireworks, rocks and paint cans that had been taken from a construction site at the park, causing three officers to be injured in the incident with one sergeant suffering a broken hand.

In the middle of all the chaos, Cenat was removed from the area for his safety and is currently in custody. An NYPD spokesperson said that Cenat has been charged with riot, inciting to riot and and unlawful assembly.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Cenat is a 21-year-old Twitch streamer, who is one of the top three streamers on the platform.

With over 6 million followers to boast, the Bronx native holds a lot of power on social media.

In 2018, Cenat became a household name when he started an account on YouTube. There, he would post reaction videos, vlogs and comedy skits that attracted the attention of millions of users.

While some know him from his YouTube channel, Cenat is mostly known for gaming on Twitch and interacting with his fans during his games.

As he rose to prominence, Cenat has interviewed the likes of many celebrities, such as Ice Spice, Skai Jackson, 21 Savage, Rich Paul, who was FaceTimed by his girlfriend Adele during his interview, and more.

In November 2022, fans also noticed that Cenat FaceTimed Drake on Twitch.

Cenat, who is an Atlanta resident, has grown to be one of the most popular influencers in 2023. According to celebritynetworth.com, he is worth a whopping $9 million.

Kai Cenat's past controversy

Though he's remains a staple on Twitch, Cenat has been banned multiple times from the platform due to disorderly conduct.

According to Game Rant, he once showed "explicit content" and passed out on stream after eating marijuana edibles.

Still, the Twitch gamer has developed a loyal fanbase. He's even won various awards such as “Streamer of the Year” during the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards.

When Complex asked him if it's been more difficult for him to have a career as a Black streamer, Cenat replied by sharing his experiences as an influencer.

"When I was coming up, I used to get banned like crazy and people used to think it was due to race," he said. "Everybody used to get banned left and right, but when a person who wasn’t Black would do it, they wouldn’t get banned. So it was a weird type of vibe."

"But if I can speak right now, I’m chilling now," he continued. "I’m good. Nothing is happening to me. But every time I get banned, I go on every blog post. It’s weird, but I’m chilling right now though."