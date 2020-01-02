Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Like many people, your New Year's resolution may be to hit the gym. If you're not totally enthusiastic about lifting weights or running on the treadmill, try yoga! We’ve compiled a list of must-have equipment, workout clothing and accessories. No matter what your level, you'll look and feel like an experienced yogi!

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Best yoga mats for beginners

If you’re just starting out and looking for a regular yoga mat, look no further than this basic sticky mat. Its non-slip surface ensures you won’t slide out of place in poses, and it’s reversible — that way if you become so experienced that you wear out one side, you can just flip it over!

This mat is known for its non-slip surface, which will help stabilize beginners as they are learning new poses.

Best yoga mats for those with injuries

If you experience discomfort when you put pressure on one knee for a low lunge, or even while on your hands and knees for a cat-cow pose, a mat with more padding may help. This mat by Aurorae is double the thickness of a regular mat, and it’s great for a restorative yoga practice that includes more lying and seated poses.

This Gaiam yoga mat is extra thick for the additional cushioning your joints may need during any yoga routine. It also has over 2,500 positive reviews on Amazon, so you know it's well-loved!

Best travel yoga mat

If you’re so dedicated that you don't skip your practice even while traveling, check out this mat that's designed to be folded up into your carry-on. It’s lightweight, so it won’t cause your suitcase to be too heavy — and it’s machine washable!

Best outdoor yoga mat

If you don't live in a cold climate during the winter and enjoy breaking a sweat outdoors, this may be the mat for you. This Jade Harmony mat has traction, cushion and weight, making it easy to participate in all of the outdoor yoga you could ever want.

Best yoga mat straps

While you may enjoy carrying your mat by hand, try going hands-free! This holder is easy to strap around your body like a crossbody bag, or even to sling over your shoulder.

This Tumaz yoga mat strap is also a great option! It's less than $10 and has over 700 rave reviews on Amazon.

Best yoga mat cleaners and towels

Whether your mat travels with you in a suitcase or across your body, it’s likely that you’re using it often ... and therefore it needs to be cleaned often! This cleaning solution is natural and organic, and can be used on all mats. It smells like citrus and completely disinfects your mat.

If you want a top layer for your mat but don’t have the time or space to clean or store your own, try this yoga towel from Lululemon out. It can be used to mop up excess sweat without the bulk.

This Shandali GoSweat towel is another great affordable option.

Best yoga outfits

These leggings by Reflex have over 8,000 reviews on Amazon and are less than $50. TODAY Style editors loved them so much they wrote an entire article about them! If you're thinking about taking up yoga, you'll need a pair (or four) of nice-fitting leggings.

This racerback bra is chic yet supportive with moisture-wicking fabric. The Lululemon Ebb To Street Bra II is lightweight and will quickly become your favorite workout bra.

This top is from Kate Hudson's workout line Fabletics. It's lightweight, comfortable and comes in six different colors.

