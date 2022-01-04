Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If the phrase "new year, new you," involves revamping your wardrobe for 2022, we have some good news. Lululemon, J. Crew and a number of other fashion-forward retailers are having huge sales right now — including Old Navy.

Who says you have to splurge to upgrade your style this year? Through Jan. 4, Old Navy is offering shoppers 25% off of their purchase, in addition to 60% off select winter favorites and up to 50% off items storewide. Plus, since the retailer is known for its timeless basics, you'll score pieces to wear all year round that won't ever feel like they're going out of style.

Whether you're searching for activewear to help you reach your fitness goals or cozy loungewear to get you through the rest of winter, we rounded up some impressive deals you might be interested in below. Keep reading to see the sale's standouts in denim, casual clothing and activewear.

Old Navy jeans sale

With over 400 five-star ratings from satisfied reviewers, it's pretty clear that shoppers love these jeans. They've called them out for their flattering fit, comfortable stretch and vintage design.

If you prefer a relaxed fit, Old Navy says these jeans are like your dad's jeans, but "waaaay cooler." They have a button fly rather than a zipper and slimming front pockets that help to flatter your figure.

Featuring a subtle amount of distressing and frayed hems, these jeans have trendy written all over them. They also have a high-rise waistband and a relaxed fit that doesn't make them feel restrictive.

Rather than individual sizes, these jeans fit groups of sizes: 00-0, 2-6, 8-12, 14-18, 20-24 and 26-30. They're soft, stretchy and have a vintage-inspired wash that you can pair with anything.

These extra high-rise bottoms are inspired by mom jeans but, according to Old Navy, are universally flattering on all body types. Right now, you can snag them for just $35. But hurry! Shoppers are scooping up sizes fast!

Perfect for winter, these jeans feature "built-in warm", which means they've been brushed on the inside to feel extra cozy. They also boast "never-quit" shape retention, so you don't have to worry about them stretching out or feeling loose after a few wears.

Old Navy activewear sale

Light compression means these leggings have a soft feel while still holding you in. They're made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that not only keeps you dry, but also allows for restriction-free movement.

Here's your chance to save big on this highly rated sports bra. It's on sale for $22 in select colors, including Copper Moon, Dusty Red and Lost in the Woods.

Don't forget a cropped top to pair with your high-waisted leggings. This top is made from a heathered jersey material that's been brushed on the inside for a soft feel. It also features thumbholes, which are useful if you plan on taking your workouts outside.

Cross-waisted leggings soared in popularity over the last year thanks to their figure-flattering design. The waistband on this PowerChill pair accentuates curves, so you can feel your best whether you don them for a workout or for casual wear.

This style is only available online, so don't miss the chance to save on it while you still can. It comes in a range of colors, including Creme de la Creme (cream) and Forest Shade (dark green), so you can find a pair of leggings or joggers to match them perfectly.

Old Navy cozy clothes sale

It never hurts to stock up on a few basic tees. This striped top is on sale for just $8 right now and comes in both pink and navy.

You can never have too many cardigans. This style is made from a sweater-knit yarn that likely feels as soft as it looks. Select colors and sizes are already selling out, so you might not want to sit on this deal.

This half-zip style has a high neck and long drop sleeves to keep you cozy wherever you wear it. For the next two days, it's on sale for 50% off in all three colors: Black Jack, Mythical (brown) and Wish Bone (cream).

Button-front cardigans are also having a moment, and we love that this one comes in classic colors. You can layer it with your favorite tops or pull it off as a chic sweater on its own.

All eight colors of this sweater are on sale for $15 or less right now. The rib knit style is perfect for pairing with jeans or trousers.

Investing in a pair of joggers is always a good idea. Select colors of this style are going for as little as $15, so it won't break the bank to grab a few.

