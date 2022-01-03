J. Crew is having a big sale on cashmere, sweaters and more — and styles start at $6

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing says luxury and comfort quite like cashmere. And while we'd love to stock our wardrobes with all kinds of pieces made from the material, unfortunately, these garments tend to come with a pretty high price tag.

Thankfully though, if you’ve been hoping to buy your first cashmere piece or add a new item to your winter collection, right now may be the perfect time to do so. Because through Jan. 4, J. Crew is hosting an End-of-Season Sale featuring big discounts on top-rated and bestselling men’s and women’s cashmere pieces. You can shop tons of cashmere fashion staples, from sweaters to hats, for less than $100.

And that’s not all! Through Jan. 11, the retailer is also giving shoppers the chance to score up to 60% off sales styles with the code BIGSALE. We found pants for under $10, shirts for less than $6, accessories for $8 and tons of other fashion steals.

From cashmere accessories to trendy loungewear, here are 16 must-haves to grab during the J. Crew sale.

J. Crew deals on cashmere under $100

This cashmere sweater comes in a variety of chic colors and during the sale, 15 of them are marked down to just under $100. The sweater is made with J. Crew’s updated cashmere material that’s even softer and more durable than its predecessor.

Complete any cozy look with this comfortable and stylish rollneck sweater. Reviewers say that it runs large, so you might want to consider ordering in a size down.

Keep warm on chilly days with this super-soft cashmere beanie. It’s available in four colors, and for an additional $10 you can opt to have it monogrammed with your initials.

These gloves feature touch technology in the pointer fingers, so you can send texts or take photos without having to take off your gloves. One reviewer described the material as “yummy, warm, soft, dreamy cashmere,” and added that they got a pair to wear for outdoor walks, “and now wear them for everything.”

According to J. Crew, this cashmere poncho is its “keep-forever alternative to a light jacket or our cozy companion during an at-home movie marathon.” For its cashmere collection, J. Crew has partnered with Aid by Trade Foundation to ensure that its materials fit the nonprofit’s The Good Cashmere Standard for sustainable and ethical production.

Neither too short nor too long, these shorts hit right above the knee, making them the perfect length for lounging. Plus, they have a stretchy ribbed waistband for added comfort and style.

You haven’t felt true comfort until you’ve slipped your feet into a pair of cashmere socks. These ones come in six different colors, so you’re going to want to grab a few while they’re 22% off.

Men will love having this cashmere sweater in their wardrobes. The v-neckline makes it easy for him to layer over his favorite tee or a crisp button-down.

More deals from the J. Crew End-of-Season Sale

For something a little more budget-friendly, you can opt for this bestselling turtleneck sweater. We bet it will feel nearly just as cozy as a cashmere sweater, thanks to the soft blend of wool, alpaca and stretchy materials. Use the code BIGSALE to score an extra 50% off.

Flannels are a wardrobe staple in winter and this one is a J. Crew bestseller. Pair it with jeans and boots for a laidback look.

Men can also grab a new flannel for under $30 during the J. Crew sale. This bestselling option is cut like a classic work shirt but is brushed on both sides, so it feels soft to the touch.

Whether you’re going to a work party or are meeting up with friends for drinks, this blouse is an excellent choice. It features a camisole underneath for a little extra coverage. Plus, the undershirt is removable, so you can swap it with another tank or shirt to switch up the look.

You can add this polo shirt to your closet for just $6 right now. Made from a stretchy fabric, it features all-over ribbed details for a touch of texture.

In case you haven’t heard, velour is making a comeback. A step up from your typical sweatsuits, velour pieces, like this one, combine style and comfort. Wear this hoodie with a pair of jeans or pair it with the matching sweatpants to really lean into the trend. Don't forget to use the code BIGSALE at checkout to save!

This jacket is reversible, so she'll feel like she's getting two outfits in one. On one side is a cool, shiny material, while the other features a classic matte design. It has tons of functional details, too, like snap-close straps for her mittens and a water-repellent exterior.

Cute in cords! These soft, stretchy pants for boys will make the perfect addition to your little one’s closet. You can save on three colors of the bestselling cords during the sale: yellow, blue and red.

