Shop TODAY's favorite beauty products of 2021

Bio-Oil's nourishing skin care oil is a favorite of both TikTokers and Amazon shoppers thanks to its ability to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and uneven skin tone. Shop TODAY associate social editor Kara Quill also counts herself as one of the product’s many fans. “I know putting on Bio-Oil is good for my skin and it also feels good,” she said. “I feel clean, refreshed and super moisturized after using it."

Camo’s internet-famous $6 concealer is also “a must-have,” according to Quill. "Putting on this concealer instantly solves my dark under-eye problem," she said. "It helps to hide small imperfections while also helping to even out my skin tone.” Jess Sims, a Shop TODAY writer, also loves the "thick, creamy and luxurious texture" of the budget find.

Tan said that she has tried just about every chapstick out there (and some lip sheet masks as well), but nothing shows consistent next-day results quite like this Lip Sleeping Mask from Laneige. “I put it on before bed when I have extremely cracked lips or even if I feel like it's about to happen, and I wake up with soothed, softer lips,” she said. “If I forget to put it on before I go to sleep, I'll even swipe it on while I'm getting ready to go out and take it off before I walk out the door. It works for me even when I'm desperate for a quick fix."

Love the look of false lashes but hate putting them on? Shop TODAY SEO editor Jess Bender said that she gets the same look with just two coats of this mascara. The creamy, volumizing formula is made with nourishing ingredients like Hairdensyl, honey extract and marine collagen, which are said to nourish and protect lashes and help encourage growth. Shinners is also a huge fan of the mascara. "I have naturally long, curly eyelashes so it’s hard to find a mascara that works but I can actually see a difference with this one," she said.

During the colder months, it’s important to have a hydrating moisturizer on hand to keep dry skin at bay. This one is made with hyaluronic acid and Pentavitin, an ingredient that the brand says can provide up to 72 hours of hydration. Shinners said that it’s a great option to add moisture to dry skin and it “feels refreshing to apply.”

