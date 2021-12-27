Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale is back! 15 deals to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Christmas may be over, but Nordstrom is still in the spirit of giving. The retailer's Half-Yearly Sale is back and just in time to close out 2021! There are hundreds of deals to take advantage of during the week-long event, so we hope you're not tired of shopping just yet.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale kicked off at 9 p.m. EST on Dec. 24, but it will run all the way through the new year, ending Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. EST. During the event, you can score up to 50% off favorites from brands like Ugg, Spanx, Free People and more.

Whether you've got a few gift cards to spend or want to treat yourself to something special in celebration of making it through the year, you're bound to find something good. Below, we've rounded up some picks from the sale that you'll want to bring into 2022.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale fashion deals 2021

There's nothing like snuggling into a cozy pair of pajamas on extra-chilly winter nights. That's why you should take advantage of this 40% off deal on this brushed-fleece style from PJ Salvage. It comes in eight different colors and patterns and is available in sizes X-Small to X-Large.

If you didn't find a go-to winter sweater under the tree this year, Nordstrom has you covered. This pullover sports and roomy fit and ultra-soft material, guaranteeing all-day comfortable wear. What sets it apart from other sweaters? Its slouchy fit and uniquely shaped neckline.

Add some shine to your everyday look with these sleek earrings. Set in baroque-style frames, the hexagonal stones offer a more modern design and are available in three unique shades: Rhodium Agate, Gold Teal Howlite and Gold Mauve Abalone.

Chunky lug sole shoes are in right now, but if you're not ready to fully commit to the trend, a pair of platform booties is a good place to start. This "moto-chic" style boasts pinpoint studs, a modest heel and faux shearling detail on the tongue for a feminine touch.

Pair this cropped sweater with your best high-rise jeans and booties — and consider your outfit complete. The ribbed top comes in three neutral shades — gray, black and tan — making it easy to match with other pants in your wardrobe on days when you don't want to squeeze into jeans.

Stretchy, flattering and form-fitting? Count us in. These leggings boast an edgy camo design and have a double-layer waistband that can complement any figure.

These slippers are made from pure wool but wear like you've just slipped your toes into soft shearling. You can find them in colors as bright as Rock Rose (hot pink) or as subtle as this Cream color, but you might want to act fast when it comes to adding them to your cart. We don't think they'll be available for long.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale home deals 2021

Charcoal, sandalwood and cedarwood are just some of the dreamy scents you can expect from this soy-blend candle and diffuser duo. The limited-edition set comes in a chrome-colored holder and also includes a wick trimmer.

Ready for that New Year's party? Upgrade your home bar with this garden-inspired tool set, which includes a rosemary terracotta grow kit, a hydroponic system, rosemary seeds, a glass infusion flask, a wooden citrus reamer and a stainless steel jigger — all for less than $40.

Silk pillowcases can be pricey, so you need to take good care of them if you want them to last. Luckily, this luxe set not only includes an "anti-bed-head" pillowcase, but also a laundry bag that will help keep it in perfect condition.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale beauty deals 2021

From a subtle nude to a bright red, this set includes three lipsticks that work for a range of looks — from everyday neutrals to bolder brights. Right now, you can score all three and a travel-size pouch for 30% off.

Want to ditch your makeup wipes? Make a sustainable swap with these reusable cloths that each last up to 1,000 washes. During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, this limited-edition set of 10 is on sale for 30% off.

We've heard of good hair days, but perfect hair days? This set includes a shampoo, conditioner and a hair mask that are meant to deliver healthy tresses, and it's on sale right now for less than $50.

It's winter, and our skin knows it. Origins' top-rated body oil is infused with jojoba oil that will leave you feeling soft and silky instead of dry and greasy. Plus, it's suitable for all skin types.

