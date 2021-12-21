I tried the self-defrosting ice cream scooper going viral on TikTok — does it work?

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a long day, there's nothing more that I love indulging in than a big bowl of ice cream. Sure, colder winter temperatures are looming, but it will take more than chilly weather to keep me from enjoying one of my favorite desserts. (Two scoops of chocolate, caramel drizzle and whipped cream on top is my ultimate go-to.)

Since it's a year-round treat (for me, at least), I've come to realize that my tools need a major upgrade. Yes, tools. When it comes to preparing ice cream, getting the frozen confection out if its container can sometimes be as difficult as digging for gold. If you’re like me and you want your ice cream when you want it — who has the time to wait 15 minutes for it to defrost? — then having the right scooper is essential.

And it looks like TikTokers agree. A self-defrosting ice cream scooper has recently gone viral over the social media app, and it seems to be a game-changing product for ice cream enthusiasts like me. So, I hopped on Amazon and ordered one to see if it was worth the hype.

To get straight to the point: It’s taken me nearly 22 years, but I may have finally found an ice cream scooper that I actually like.

You might be wondering what makes for a good ice cream scooper? One that seamlessly glides ice cream out of the container with minimal force is a good start. It shouldn't require excessive scraping or pushing, just one easy motion that separates one scoop from the rest. My old scooper checked none of these boxes. It was made of pink and red plastic and had a round shape that made it difficult to achieve the perfect scoop. Most importantly, if the ice cream was too frozen, it wouldn't even make a dent in it.

Cue the Onesource scooper. What makes this kitchen tool special is that it contains heat conductive defrosting fluid sealed within the handle, which allows the ice cream to thaw while being scooped. According to the brand, it eliminates compression to make the scooping process more efficient and even allows you to scoop more ice cream compared to other similar utensils — we're talking "an average of 24 single scoop servings per gallon of ice cream."

It scoops frozen ice cream with minimal effort. TODAY / Casey Clark

At first, I was a bit skeptical because the scooper didn’t look much different from others I’ve used before. The top portion was slightly more curved, but that’s about it. But I liked how sturdy and durable the aluminum handle felt.

To use, I angled the ice cream scooper with the pointed tip face down. The kitchen tool dipped into the frozen ice cream with ease, and I was surprised that I felt little to no resistance. While I can’t say it created my ideal ice cream scoop shape, it still did exactly what it promised, so I was impressed!

As a result, I got decently even scoops without the hassle — a big step-up from my past experiences. When my old scooper failed me, I used to pop the ice cream tub into the microwave for a few seconds to soften it up. It thawed my dessert quickly, but the microwave completely changed the consistency of the ice cream. However, with the Onesource scooper, this sweet treat maintained its integrity and consistency during each step of the process.

You don't have to take just my word for it. Five-star reviewers love that it's well made and how easy it is to use. "Seriously, it doesn't look like much, but this is the best ice cream scooper; and trust me, I've tried many!" one shopper raved. Another satisfied customer is just glad that her husband isn't breaking her old scoopers anymore. "In our 11 years together, he has broken at least two dozen ice cream scoops. Not anymore!" they said. "I love the simple, one-piece design. It has a nicely shaped edge and creates a classic round scoop perfect for ice cream cones."

Now I can see why this ice cream scooper is such a big hit on TikTok. TODAY / Casey Clark

While the scoop itself worked well, I wasn't a fan of the packaging. Since it was just under $15 on Amazon, I wasn’t expecting it to arrive in a gold case or anything, but I wish it came with more instructions or a more detailed description of the product on the box. Also, the scooper is hand-wash only, so be sure not to accidentally place it in your dishwasher.

Overall, I can confidently say that this ice cream scooper will be a regularly used item in my kitchen from now on. If you're the kind of ice cream eater who prefers to just dig it out of the tub with a spoon, I won't stop you. But if you're in the market to try a scooper that is both convenient and actually works, this $15 option won't disappoint.

