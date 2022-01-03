Walmart's Year-End Clearance event is huge — 15 deals worth shopping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Although 2022 is officially underway, Walmart is still celebrating the last of 2021 with its year-end clearance event.

Walmart is slashing prices on hundreds of items, but a few markdowns on home essentials and kitchen gadgets have caught our eye. For a limited time, select products are on sale for up to 50% off, which means you'll find can't-miss deals on air fryers, robot vacuums, storage items, workout gear and more. So, whether your new year's resolution is to finally organize your home or kick-start your fitness journey, here's your chance to reach your goals and save big while doing it.

Below, we rounded up some standout savings from Walmart's year-end clearance event, so you can get to shopping before these deals are gone.

Walmart year-end clearance deals

The Roomba you might not have gotten for Christmas is finally on sale! This model features a three-stage cleaning system that works on both carpet and hard floors for up to 90 minutes at a time. According to the brand, it's ideal for homes with pets since its rubber bristles won't get tangled in pet hair and the filter traps 99 percent of dog and cat allergens.

Trying to cook with less oil this year? A quality air fryer can help — like this Farberware model that's on sale for less than $70. The digital appliance can cook family-style portions, heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and features a dishwasher-safe basket for easy care.

These plastic bins are large enough to hold a pair of shoes each and can easily be stacked or packaged flat, depending on your needs. Grab this 24-pack for $50 — and keep everyone's shoes from ending up on the floor in your home.

Once you assemble this space-saving organizer, you'll have nine separate shelves to use for storing shoes, books, toys and more. It's perfect for the bathroom or entryway.

You can find this Dutch oven on sale in three dreamy colors — Emerald Green, Ash and Merlot — all for less than $50. It can be used to broil, braise, bake or roast in the oven and sauté, simmer or fry on your stovetop.

You can save $50 on this top-rated device from Shark right now. It is a lightweight corded vacuum that can easily convert into a handheld with the push of a button. Its slim design and swivel steering feature also make it easy to clean hard-to-reach places, both on the floor and the ceiling.

If you've been dreaming of firing up the grill again, you don't have to wait for summer anymore. You can save over $30 on this indoor appliance to make all of your favorite grilled meals right at home. Notable features include a ceramic nonstick surface for even heating, a smoke extraction fan and a removable grease catcher to make cleaning a breeze.

Make it easy to recycle in 2022 with this two-compartment stainless steel bin. Each bin has an 8-gallon capacity, but if you remove the compartments, you can utilize 60 liters of storage.

Stepping up your fitness goals this year? Right now, you can save on these highly rated resistance bands and score $20 off the original price. The set includes three bands, each with a different level of intensity, to help you spice up your workouts.

Thanks to a whopping $600 discount, this electric treadmill is a more affordable option than most. It features 12 preset programs to help you break a sweat and can fold flat to also help you save space.

Still working from home? Try also working out at the same time! You don't need a treadmill or full-on stationary bike to get in a good sweat sesh. This under-desk unit can help get your blood flowing while you sit at your computer.

Whether you prefer to work from the couch, a bed or at an actual desk, this laptop stand can help reduce strain on your neck from anywhere by propping your computer up. Plus, the bottom is designed for effective ventilation and to prevent your laptop from overheating.

Over 660 reviewers have given this vacuum from Samsung a full five-star rating. It is on sale right now for $330, so you can save $70 by catching it on clearance. It can run for up to 40 minutes at a time on a single charge and features a 180-degree swivel head for easy cleaning.

If your bedroom needs a refresh, a new comforter might give you the change you're looking for. You can score this cozy Sherpa set on sale for just $27 in three different colors for a fresh (and super warm) feel.

This utility cart is perfect for the kitchen or bathroom that could use a little more storage. It features three shelves and five hooks to help you make the most of your space.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!