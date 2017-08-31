share tweet pin email

A great pair of (affordable) leggings can seem impossible to find.

At the risk of sounding like Goldilocks, there are so many yoga pants that are either too tight, too see-through or too likely to stretch out after a few washes.

But if the perfect pair does exist, it may be these basic black leggings from 90 Degree by Reflex — according to the more than 4,000 people who have given them a five-star rating on Amazon.

90 Degree by Reflex Women's Power Flex Yoga Pants, $20, Amazon

According to the reviews, people love these leggings for their thick material that stays opaque no matter how you move (because there’s nothing more awkward than accidentally showing the world your undies when you bend over at the gym or grocery store). Reviewers also mention that these pants have soft fabric and a flattering cut that accommodates women with curves.

And since the price for most colors is $20, many reviewers say they have stocked up on several pairs.

These may be some of the highest-rated leggings on Amazon, but there are other options if you would like something slightly different, like leggings with more texture or yoga pants with hidden pockets. Scroll down to see some of our favorite, high-rated leggings that cost less than $20.

FEIVO Women’s Power Flex Yoga Pants, $12, Amazon

These sheer-paneled leggings have a rare 100 percent five-star rating on Amazon (as of publish time). Reviewers rave about their thick material, tummy-controlling cut and all-around softness and comfort. People also love the hidden inner pocket in the waist, perfect for holding your phone and credit card while at the gym or on a run.

TOP-3 Yoga Pants Workout Legging, $17, Amazon

The detailing on these leggings gives them more structure and texture than basic workout pants, meaning you could probably get away with wearing them outside the gym. Amazon reviewers also praise their flattering, high-waist cut and thick material that passes the bend-over test.

ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Leggings, $20, Amazon

These high-rated compression leggings have two super-handy pockets, which look like they could easily hold your phone and other essentials during a workout. Many reviewers on Amazon also gush about these pants for their durable, curve-hugging fabric and tummy-controlling waist.

SILKWORLD Women's Power Flex Yoga Pants Workout Leggings, $13, Amazon

These no-nonsense, capri-length leggings have earned nearly all five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising their quality, versatility, and variety of color options.

Baleaf Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Inner Pocket, Non See-through Fabric, $19, Amazon

These leggings come with an hidden inner pocket at the waist, and are also available in heathered blue, purple gray and other solid shades. Amazon users have given these yoga pants glowing reviews and hundreds of five-star ratings, many noting the pants’ durable construction and opaque fabric that passes the squat test.

