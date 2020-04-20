Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With many students completing their school year from home, most of the class of 2020 will have to forgo the traditional graduation ceremony. Since high school and college seniors won't be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, many families are coming up with unique ways to celebrate their grads.

For those looking to congratulate their senior without leaving the house, graduation yard signs have become a popular trend. Celebratory handmade signs can already be seen all over Facebook and Instagram, though if you're not particularly crafty yourself, several Etsy shops are currently selling customizable options.

Etsy seller So Sweet Party Shop has one of the bestselling designs at the moment, and the owner tells us she's seen increased interest this year.

"Our graduation signs have been very popular right now! With schools and graduation ceremonies canceled due to the pandemic, many customers are coming up with creative ways to celebrate at a distance," Natalie of So Sweet Party Shop told us. "They are decorating their homes with banners and yard signs to cheer and honor their graduates."

The shop's "Honk for the Grad" design is one of the most popular options since it encourages drivers to join in on the celebration.