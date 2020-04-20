Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
With many students completing their school year from home, most of the class of 2020 will have to forgo the traditional graduation ceremony. Since high school and college seniors won't be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, many families are coming up with unique ways to celebrate their grads.
For those looking to congratulate their senior without leaving the house, graduation yard signs have become a popular trend. Celebratory handmade signs can already be seen all over Facebook and Instagram, though if you're not particularly crafty yourself, several Etsy shops are currently selling customizable options.
Etsy seller So Sweet Party Shop has one of the bestselling designs at the moment, and the owner tells us she's seen increased interest this year.
"Our graduation signs have been very popular right now! With schools and graduation ceremonies canceled due to the pandemic, many customers are coming up with creative ways to celebrate at a distance," Natalie of So Sweet Party Shop told us. "They are decorating their homes with banners and yard signs to cheer and honor their graduates."
The shop's "Honk for the Grad" design is one of the most popular options since it encourages drivers to join in on the celebration.
"Honk for the Grad" Graduation Sign
If you're looking for some unique ways to celebrate right from your front yard, here are some of the bestselling signs on Etsy at the moment.
Bestselling graduation yard signs
1. Grad Head Graduation Sign
Show off your graduating senior with a customized sign of their face to display in your yard. You can even include personalized text to go on the graduation cap!
2. 2020 Senior Yard Sign
Have some fun with this customizable sign featuring your chosen photo of your graduate and a nice accent font color to go with it. The toilet paper may get some laughs too!
3. Friends-Themed Yard Sign
If your graduate is a fan of the series "Friends," then they may love this sign inspired by the television show.
4. Graduation Garden Flag
This cute and celebratory sign is perfect for displaying your graduate's achievements. You can customize it with your senior's name, school and school colors. The glitter will help to make it pop as drivers go by.
5. "This is still your year" Yard Sign
Motivate your graduate with a sign that aims to celebrate all that they have accomplished. Customize it with a photo of your choosing, their name and the school that they're attending.
6. Graduation Photo Yard Flag
Put a face to the seniors that are graduating with this photo yard flag. You have the option to pick a photo of your senior and can further customize it with their name.
