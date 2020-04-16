13 books to ease kids' anxiety about coronavirus

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Friends far away. Schedules disrupted. School, gone.

For a young child living through the coronavirus crisis, it’s not just the fear of illness that’s cause for anxiety. Children thrive on structure and routine, and much of that has flown out the window.

One source of comfort in any crisis is a good story. Several publishers have created free coronavirus books for children that present facts about COVID-19 and explain social distancing. Now’s also the time to pull out old favorites for the comfort of a familiar read-aloud, and explore new titles that address a child’s anxiety head-on.

Coronavirus Books for Kids

With illustrations from the artist behind “The Gruffalo,” this kid-friendly explanation of the coronavirus is free to download. It explains what a virus is, what happens if you catch coronavirus and why we can’t go to the places we normally would.

In this free picture book, developed with public health experts, a girl and her dragon set off to tell the world about the coronavirus and staying safe.

Books for kids with anxiety

This cheery picture book isn’t about anxiety per se, but it’s about accepting life as it comes (in this case, adorably, in a crate). This spirited “Life” isn’t always gentle or easy, but you learn to roll with it. It’s a good lesson for all of us now, and would also make an excellent graduation gift.

This meditation in a book encourages little ones to focus on the world around them, noticing the book itself, the chair beneath them, the ground beneath the chair. It's a small introduction to mindfulness, with the power to soothe.

Your scrambled little ones might relate to the Good Egg, who is so well behaved that he feels responsible for all the closer-to-rotten eggs in his carton. When the Good Egg starts to crack under pressure, he learns how to practice a little self-care and accept his friends – and himself.

A worried potato turns to his friends, a girl and flamingo, for reassurance that nothing bad will happen. Through reminders of the hard times they’ve overcome, they show him that worrying doesn’t help.

When Taylor’s block castle collapses, a parade of animals have solutions that fail to offer comfort. Only the rabbit sits and listens, which is just what Taylor needs. It’s a reminder to parents of emotional little ones as much as a reassurance to the children.

Color Monster’s emotions are all over the place, until a little girl helps the monster describe feelings as colors, and learn to identify different feeling. It's a sweet primer to help children identify their own emotions.

Ruby discovers a worry (in the form of a scribbly yellow creature) and it follows her everywhere. It grows even when she tries to ignore it and pretend everything is OK. It’s only when she notices other people’s worries and talks about them that she starts to feel in control.

Charlie does the same things in the same way every day – a pattern adults will recognize as obsessive-compulsive. When he must vary from his routine, he discovers the rituals aren’t as important as he thought.

Elba carries a big block with her that represents her sadness and loss. Norris is surrounded by butterflies. With patience and understanding, he shows her that while she might still have the block, he can help her carry it sometimes.

Sadness arrives unbidden, but this smart little book shows some easy ways to make peace with it, like finding something you and Sadness both enjoy, taking it outside or letting it know you understand.

This picture book by two happiness experts teaches basics about having a positive mindset through a dolphin who chooses to be happy. The book’s backmatter includes simple exercises like focusing on your breath and listing things that make you grateful.