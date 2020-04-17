Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Birthdays are usually a time to celebrate with your friends and family, but since most of us are practicing social distancing, those fun gatherings aren't exactly possible. Instead, we have to think outside of the box and get creative to make the people in our life feel like royalty on their special day.

We rounded up the best quarantine birthday gifts and ideas that includes everything you'll need to pull off a successful quarantine birthday while keeping your distance. From Happy Birthday yard signs, birthday cakes you can send right to their doorstep and hilarious quarantine birthday cards, we've got you covered.

To shop this article by category, simply click on the links below:

Happy Birthday Yard Signs

Since a lot of us aren't quarantined with all of our closest friends and family members, any easy and fun way to celebrate is with Happy Birthday yard signs.

Place this colorful birthday yard sign set across the street or directly in front of their home to send them a huge celebratory surprise.

This cupcake sprinkles yard sign is perfect for the birthday boy or girl — or anyone who loves sweets!

Many people have taken social distancing rules very seriously. To show your appreciation on your loved one's birthday, simply drive by their home while they're outside and honk away! Others can join in on the fun when they see this colorful sign out front.

This colorful Happy Birthday yard sign is bright, compact and bound to make anyone smile as they walk or drive by.

If you're short on time this printable download from Etsy is easy, silly and affordable.

Birthday Gift Boxes

This "birthday in a box" gift is thoughtful, cute and includes tons of goodies! This gift box comes with a sparkling gold birthday crown, a birthday cupcake scented bath bomb, a sweet lollypop, a pinwheel to blow and make a wish, confetti to toss, an "I'm kind of a big deal" pin and a thoughtful birthday card.

If they have a sweet tooth, this delicious candy box will be the gift that keeps on giving. It's packed with everything from cotton candy popcorn to fruit taffy and double chocolate chip cookies.

This quarantine birthday gift box is fun and practical. It includes a wine tumbler that can be personalized and one item of your choice (options include a monogrammed keychain, a can cooler and a bath bomb).

If you know they've been stressed out, a spa gift box may be the perfect thing to give them on their special day. This box from Dear Ava comes with a lavender soy candle, 2 bath bombs, chapstick and soap.

What's better than a box of chocolates on your birthday? A dozen colorful balloons.

Birthday Gift Baskets

Who doesn't love tasty treats on their birthday? This birthday gift basket from Harry & David is filled with sweets from sugary candy to delicious cookies. Think red licorice, jelly beans, vanilla shortbread cookies and more.

This adorable unicorn gift basket is magical and delicious — and perfect for little ones celebrating their special day.

This adorable bouquet of cookies is as sweet as it is beautiful. Anyone from mom to grandma would enjoy this edible work of art.

These birthday caramel apples are a great option if you don't want to send too much food their way. The box includes two chocolate-covered caramel granny smith apples rolled in colorful candies.

If the birthday girl or boy enjoys eating healthy (even on their birthday) send them this happy birthday fruit basket from Edible Arrangements. It includes an array of cantaloupe, grapes, honeydew melon, pineapple and strawberries.

Milk Bar is known for its mouth-watering cookies this cute tin would make a perfect gift. It includes six individually wrapped cookies: a "compost" cookie, a cornflake-marshmallow-chocolate-chip cookie, a corn cookie, a blueberry and cream cookie, a chocolate-chocolate cookie and a festive confetti cookie.

Another thoughtful but healthy option is this pear and apple gift basket. It comes with 5 royal Verano pears, 2 seasonal apples, and a pre-printed Happy Birthday corner card.

If they prefer more savory snacks, this gorgeous gift box has them covered. It comes with beef sausage, smoked gouda, a block of cheddar cheese and more.

If you really want to surprise them, this basket is totally splurge-worthy. It comes with your choice of bubbly drink and an assortment of cookies, truffles and toffee.

If beer is more their thing, you can't go wrong with this cool create. It comes with five cans of beer and salty snacks for a perfect pairing.

Birthday Cake Delivery

If you can't be there to enjoy cake together, have one delivered as a special surprise. This personalized vanilla cake from Bake Me A Wish is a no-brainer — and it's also available in a rich double chocolate flavor.

Do they prefer cupcakes? Go for this jumbo birthday cupcake basket, which comes with a chocolate cupcake, a vanilla cupcake, a strawberry jam-filled cupcake and a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese filling. Each one says "Happy Birthday" for a festive touch.

For a pop of color, send them this stunning six-layer strawberry pastel rainbow cake from the famed Carlo's Bakery. It's filled with strawberry buttercream icing, topped with confetti sprinkles and made with rainbow-colored vanilla cake!

The little ones will enjoy these cute bite-size cupcakes. They come in a wide range of flavors from tie-dye to peanut butter and will make anyone smile on their special day.

You can never go wrong with a classic cookie cake from Mrs. Fields, which you can have delivered straight to their door.

Believe it or not, you can have your cake and eat it too! Dylan's Candy Bar's Bash Cake is a tabletop, cake-shaped piñata made of milk chocolate, filled with mini milk chocolate covered pretzels and makes for a delicious and tasty centerpiece. It comes decorated in a ribbon and includes a matte to bash your way through. The Bash Cake is 7.5 inches tall, 7 inches wide and has a shelf life of nine months!

Happy Birthday Banners

This mini holographic foil balloon banner would work great displayed in the kitchen of their home as a photo backdrop! Just because they're not spending their birthday in public doesn't mean they can't get photo-ready right?

Imagine this beautiful banner hanging above an array of breakfast food as they walk down the stairs on their birthday. It's cute and fun since it plays into the trend of quarantine birthday celebrations.

Decorate the front of their house with this colorful "honk" banner so everyone knows to wish them a happy birthday on their special day.

Quarantine Birthday Cards

If they enjoy the finer things in life, tease them a bit with this comedic card about hand sanitizer.

If they love dogs they will be thrilled to open this card on their birthday!

Since it's likely that your friend or family member may be a tad bummed their birthday is "canceled" this year — make light of the situation and make them laugh with this card.

It's no secret that there's been a toilet paper shortage all over the country, therefore this funny card shows just how much you mean to them.

This "Friends" themed card is perfect for anyone who is a fan of the famous sitcom!

There's always a bright side to every situation and not having to share their cake this year definitely one of them.

Now more than ever, it's important to wash your hands. This card plays on that in a cute and funny way!

If you're celebrating one of your quarantine buddies' birthday, this is a sweet option to give them on their special day.

This chic pink card reminds them to see the positive side of life and keep rolling with the punches.

Quarantine Birthday Gifts

If the birthday girl or boy loves "Friends" this shirt is bound to put a smile on their face. It comes in four different colors including white, black and two shades of gray.

There's nothing like a classic bouquet of Happy Birthday flowers after weeks of staying inside. This unique but gorgeous piece from Urban Stems is called "The Unicorn" for its vibrant mix of purple, lilac, and pink flowers.

Another thoughtful gift to send someone for their birthday is this cozy terry cloth robe from Towel Selections. It's affordable, comes in over 20 different colors and has over 2,200 positive reviews (plus an impressive 4.4-star rating) on Amazon, so you know it's going to be a good one. This brand also offers the same robe with a hood.

Help them relax at home with this popular candle from Anthropologie. Not only does it smell good but it makes a great décor piece.

It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Just because they're stuck at home, doesn't mean they can't enjoy themselves on their special day. Gift your friend or family member this set of 4 stunning lustered coupe glasses to help them get the party started.

If they like to spend time in the kitchen, give them some cooking inspiration by sending them a cookbook for their birthday! Crissy Teigen's latest cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry For More" is a The New York Times Bestseller and includes fun recipes like fluffy popovers with melted brie and blackberry jam.

If they don't already own this game, Cards Against Humanity is a great quarantine birthday gift. It's easy to play and is guaranteed to have the group howling with laughter.

Since most of us are probably binge-watching shows and reading books more than ever before, an Apple iTunes gift card is a great gift. They can buy or rent films, music, books or even audiobooks.

This cloud-like throw blanket will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic blankets are great because the fabric doesn't shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect for snuggling up on the couch for a movie or during family game night.

A lot of us are working from home for the first time and probably dealing with an entirely new work environment. To help them stay on track during office hours, get them this pair of noise-canceling headphones from TaoTronics. They're just as good as more expensive brands but a fraction of the cost!

