"With new terms such as 'social distancing' now part of our everyday vocabulary, we thought a ‘Socially Distant Hug’ sentiment would be the perfect way to help people let friends, family, co-workers and others know they are thinking of them when they cannot be with them in person," a spokesperson from The Popcorn Factory told Shop TODAY. "In this period of social distancing, The Popcorn Factory has introduced a variety of timely sentiments to its Cards With Pop and Tins With Pop exclusive line of giftable greetings."

The "socially distant hug" tin comes in two different sizes and features three popular flavors — caramel, cheese and classic butter. And since there are 28 cups of mouth-watering popcorn in the tin, your "socially distant" hug might just be the gift that keeps on giving!

Even after they enjoy all of the popcorn, they'll be able to keep the tin and the message adorned on the front. And if you're looking for more delicious treats to send someone's way, The Popcorn Factory and many other companies have plenty of sweet and savory options to choose from.

Social distancing gifts

This "card" is a small way to send a big message. It's stuffed with caramel popcorn that they're sure to enjoy.

This emoji-inspired tin is perfect for the little ones and has butter, cheese and caramel popcorn.

A smaller version of the "socially distant hug" tin, this card also comes with caramel popcorn and an adorable message.

Send them a sign with this tin that boasts the same three delicious flavors. You can choose the smaller tin for the vibrant striped design, or the larger size for the iconic red tin.

They'll love opening their mailbox to a message as sweet as what's inside. Like the other cards available from The Popcorn Factory, this card contains caramel popcorn.

Know someone celebrating a birthday while social distancing? This box from Just Candy features boxes of jelly beans, chocolate caramels, cookie crunch candies, prosecco cordials and Sixlets for a sweet treat. You can customize the message on the lid of the box for a special, socially distant birthday message.

The next best thing to a comforting hug is a warm cookie! This cookie card from Cheryl's Cookies comes with one frosted buttercream cookie, a message that is sure to make them smile.

