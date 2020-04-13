Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Though many birthday celebrations may have been put on hold for the time being, you can still find ways to make their special day that much more special.

If you're looking to bring the party to their doorstep or simply send them something that will put a smile on their face, we found some gift baskets and boxes that are full of surprises and treats that can be sent right to their door.

From cookies and savory sweets to at-home spa packages, read on for some of the best birthday gifts you can have delivered to your loved ones.

Food birthday boxes

For those with a sweet tooth, this festive treat tower makes a great birthday surprise. It is full of Ghirardelli squares, cookies, vanilla candies, and peanut brittle.

This tin is full of 18 cookies topped with buttercream frosting. With flavors ranging from strawberry to classic chocolate, the birthday celebrant won't be disappointed with the treats inside.

This birthday box comes with sweets and a party guest! Chocolate chip cookies, sweet almond candies and a birthday blowout are included, along with an adorable plush bear dressed for the occasion.

Filled with classic favorites such as cupcake cookies, brownie crisps, popcorn and more, this package is sure to deliver some smiles. It arrives wrapped in cellophane and adorned with a bow, so the presentation is already taken care of.

Looking to give them something to remember long after the celebration has passed? This gourmet crate comes with a mix of sweet and savory treats, all encased in a personalized crate that has been engraved for the occasion. For an added touch, you can include a notecard with your own personal message for the recipient.

With over 30 five-star reviews, this birthday basket from Harry & David promises to brighten anyone's birthday. It includes cookies, a snack mix, jelly beans, Moose Munch and other treats all perfectly packaged in a woven basket that they can keep long after the party is over.

If you can't bake them a cake, send it! In addition to cookies and sweets, this birthday gift box includes a frosted confetti birthday cake that they are sure to enjoy.

You can never go wrong with sweet treats, and this brownie box is full of them. It features 16 different flavors, including "Kitchen Sink" and "Cookies and Cream" that are perfect for a late-night birthday snack.

Complete with a candle, fuzzy socks, hot chocolate and a mug to go with it, this gift box will keep them cozy on their special day.

If they need their Starbucks fix, this gift basket from California Delicious is sure to deliver (literally). It comes with an assortment of coffees, teas and treats that will get their birthday off to a great start, along with many mornings to follow.

This crate is full of mouth-watering candies, from chocolate-covered pretzels to saltwater taffy. To top it off, it is wrapped with a special birthday ribbon.

For a true coffee lover, this gift box might be the assortment of their dream. From fun socks to a Sumatra blend, they'll have everything they need to make their morning cup of joe and let everyone know it, too.

If you've learned of their recent interest in making French Press coffee at home, this gift basket has all of the essentials. From coffee and teas to the actual french press and mugs to enjoy it in, they'll have everything they'll need to perfect their technique.

This box has all of the essentials for a fun party at home - treats, candies, a margarita mixer and even a collection of birthday-themed tattoos. You can also upgrade to the "Birthday in a Big Box" package that is filled with even more goodies.

Adult birthday boxes

Going out for cocktails might be out of the question, but this kit comes with everything they'll need to make a quick drink. It features a grapefruit tonic, a spicy ginger mule mixer, Bloody Mary mixer, cranberry cocktail mixer and glasses that are perfect for serving. Cheers!

For a custom touch, this barware kit comes with four personalized glasses, a personalized bottle opener, coasters and a mix of snacks. They'll find that opening the crate will be just as fun as the contents inside.

Simple in design, this gift box will make a great addition to any display; in fact, they might not even want to take it out of the box. It comes with a Corkcicle whiskey wedge, bourbon-flavored toothpicks and a deck of cards that are sure to impress.

Birthday boxes for kids

Funky sunglasses, coloring books and a plush giraffe are among some of the cool finds in this gift basket. They'll be sure to love the snacks and candy as much as the fun activities.

From fun games and toys to jelly beans, this gift box is full of fun little gifts that make the perfect present. It even includes a birthday crown that the birthday princess can wear all day long.

Aside from the sweets and treats, this basket comes with a decorative bin and the option to add a personalized birthday card.

The unicorn on the box can spread its wings to reveal a special birthday message for the recipient. Inside are 30 mini-cookies and three full-size frosted cookies that are as colorful as they are tasty.

This snack box will sing the "Happy Birthday" song each time it is opened! The festive package is full of popcorn, candies and a cupcake cookie they'll want to dig into right after opening.

Sugar rush is an understatement. From jellybeans to birthday cake cookies, this confectionary tower has all of the sweets they will ever need. You can also include a personal card for a special birthday message.

Self-care birthday boxes

This gift box comes with everything they'll need to make their birthday a luxurious one. From cozy slippers to gel eye masks, a full spa day is easy to achieve with this 12-piece gift set.

This gift box comes with a customized thermos, therapy dough, slippers, an ornament and a card for the ultimate "thinking-of-you" present. If you are looking to add even more of a personal touch, you can also create your own box at a custom price.

Candles, bath bombs and candies — need we say more? If you're looking to send a few birthday beauty essentials their way, this basket has all they need. Be sure to mark the item as a gift so you can include a personal message that will arrive with their package.

This spa basket from Beets and Apples comes with handmade products created in Virginia. It includes a coconut vanilla lip balm, soap, dark chocolate and pink clay rose bath salts along with a custom candle to help them have the ultimate spa day.

If they're a fan of self-care, this gift basket has everything they need. It has all the Burt's Bees essentials for skin care, and also comes with several spa accessories that help exfoliate and cleanse the skin. All of the items are securely packaged in the wooden basket, which is adorned with a satin ribbon that can be personalized with your own birthday message.

For the birthday girl that likes to unwind and reflect, this gift basket makes it easy. It comes with three pairs of warm wool socks, a journal, bath bombs and more. They'll love the message on the inside of the box almost as much as the gift.

Customized birthday boxes

This birthday box features plenty of customizable goodies, from the design on the box to the tumbler inside. You can choose from different fonts and colors to create a gift they'll be sure to love.

To brighten their special day, this gift box is a viable option. In addition to everything inside (including an adorable succulent), you can add a bubble bath bar or a teddy bear for just a few dollars more.

From bath bombs to earrings, this birthday box features original floral artwork from the designer. They'll be able to use all of the little gifts inside daily, so you're sure to give a gift that lasts.

