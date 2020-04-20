Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

For a long time, beauty subscription boxes were all the rage. But now, you can get a monthly delivery service for just about anything (including pre-made meals and shelf-stable snacks!).

If you're practicing social distancing, then online shopping has replaced a trip to the mall. And whether you're looking for the perfect gift that can be delivered to their doorstep or simply want to treat yourself, consider a subscription box.

From popular beauty boxes to kids and dog subscription boxes, we rounded up the best options available online. No matter which subscription box you choose, the best part is getting a present delivered to your door on a regular basis!

To shop this article by category, simply click on the links below:

Beauty Subscription Boxes

Birchbox was one of the very first beauty subscription boxes on the market and continues to be a favorite among shoppers. Every month customers receive a fun package filled with deluxe makeup, skin care and hair products along with useful tips on how to use them. Birchbox also offers a men's grooming subscription box.

This lifestyle subscription box boasts full-size premium products worth over $200 for just $50 a box. It comes four times a year and a majority of the items are beauty treats. the best part? You get to pick three to five of the products in your box for a customized delivery.

Dermstore's BeautyFix subscription box is a great way to discover new skin care products that get the job done. The service offers a variety of full size and travel size top-rated formulas each month with different brands each time. In April, their box includes brands like Tarte and Ren.

Finding your signature scent can be difficult. One way to make that is easier is with Scentbird. The perfume sampling service sends customers 100% authentic fragrances every month. You simply take a quiz so the folks at Scentbird can personalize a box of samples for you to test drive.

Do you miss your Sephora and Ulta Beauty runs? Now, you don't have to! Every month, BoxyCharm gives its customers the opportunity to receive five full-price beauty products for a fraction of the cost. You can choose from a monthly, three, six, or 12-month subscription option.

If clean beauty is important to you, this could be a great option! Love Goodly delivers the best of the best when it comes to vegan, clean, and eco-friendly beauty products.

If you're more about beauty on a budget, this is a wallet-friendly way to get your shopping fix. The quarterly service box from Walmart features six to seven seasonal samples of drugstore classics from brands like Olay, Neutrogena and Garnier.

Beauty lovers will appreciate the price and frequency of Glossybox. Boxes arrive each month with five luxury picks — and the more you order upfront, the less each one costs. Subscriptions range from month-to-month to three, six and 12-month options.

Harry's knows that every guy's shaving routine is different. Their subscription plan is customizable based on the products you use and how often you shave. Blades come in packs of eight with a bottle of foaming shave gel, all of which can be delivered every two to five months.

Billie prides itself on clean, no-fuss shaving products. Your first delivery includes a razor, two refills and a magnetic holder. Based on your shaving preference, you'll receive a box of blades every one to three months with the option of adding on shave cream, lotion body wash and other personal care items.

Ipsy's monthly glam bag comes with five deluxe-sized beauty samples, curated based on the beauty quiz you take when your first sign up. It's a great beauty subscription box if you want to discover new brands and try out everything from skin care to hair care and nail products.

Kids Subscription Boxes

Lovevery is an educational subscription play kit designed by child development experts for kids as young as 1 week old and up to 24 months. The science-backed sets come in a variety of options based on your little one's age and you'll receive a new one every two to three months depending on their stage.

Kiwi Co has a variety of subscription boxes tailored to kids of different ages to inspire them to explore STEAM — a learning acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math. From just a few months old through their teens, kids can explore creative learning and DIY projects.

Designed for kids aged 6 to 14, Bitsbox is a subscription box that can teach any kid to code. Every box arrives with a variety of coding projects that range in difficulty. They then log into the Bitsbox website and use the code included in their materials to build and customize their app (usually a fun game), which can then be used and shaded online and on their devices.

Is your child a fashionista? If so, you need to give this subscription box a try! Rockets of Awesome offers eight seasonal handpicked clothing pieces for 30% off their market price. Pick your favorites and in a few days, they'll arrive at your doorstep. Your child tries on the items, they keep what they love and return the rest for free. They charge a $20 fee for styling each box, but it's credited towards anything you keep.

Help your little one embrace the kitchen with Foodstirs, a fun kid-friendly baking subscription box. They offer one to three different kits filled with organic mixes, chemical-free decorations and all the supplies and instructions you'll need for your child to create a tasty treat.

If you want to introduce your child to different cultures and countries at a young age, this is the perfect place to start. Each box is themed around a specific country and teaches your little one all about their culture through books, interactive crafts, languages, music, and other activities.

These days, it's not always easy to run to the store when you're running low on baby gear. But with the Honest diaper and wipes monthly subscription, you can make sure you're always prepared. This bundle includes seven diapers packs and four wipes packs, plus early access to their limited edition prints.

Clothing Subscription Boxes

For women who want to avoid clutter in their closet, Rent the Runway is the answer. Members can borrow four or more pieces of designer clothing — from glam gowns to loungewear — and accessories as a time. They can keep the items for as long as they wish and send it back when they're ready to swap it out with a new rental.

Stitch Fix has stylists on hand who will curate a selection of five items for you to try at home — and you only keep what you like (shipping is free both ways). Stylists put together a custom box based on not just your style, but your budget too. They offer a wide range of sizes, including petite, plus and maternity, and the service is available for both men and women.

With the Gwynnie Bee plus-size clothing subscription, you can receive up to 10 items at a time depending on the plan you choose. The service is made for women's size from 10 to 32 and offers a variety of styles from over 150 brands to choose from. New customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial and all plans come with unlimited exchanges.

Adore Me gives customers the opportunity to try on quality, handpicked lingerie and sleepwear in their boxes. They are given a seven day window where customers can either keep the items they love or return the rest for free.

This subscription allows you to keep your top drawer fresh by receiving boxer briefs every month — with the option to also receive socks. The brand aims to upgrade mens' underwear by delivering only the most comfortable and stylish pieces.

With the goal of helping both men and women build up a wardrobe of clothing and accessories they want and need, Trunk Club has built a loyal following. Customers fill out a short survey about their style preferences as well as sizes, and a stylist curates a crate of options to try. If you don't like it, you can send everything back and try again, paying only for the items you keep.

Frank and Oak is a Montreal-based fashion brand that specializes in sustainable clothing. With their monthly subscription box, you receive three items from their seasonal collection at a discount. You pay for what you keep and then send the rest back (for free). For a limited time only they are waiving their $25 styling fee for your first box.

This curated box of fashion and beauty finds for women is organized by season, so customers can order individual boxes or subscribe to get all four throughout the year. Brands in past collections include Clinique, Juicy Couture, Ouai and Alexis Bittar.

Become a VIP member at Fabletics and you can get an entire workout outfit (top, bottom and/or a sports bra) each month. You'll get up to 50% all of your other purchases, early access to new launches, cash rewards, and even free gear. Plus, you can return or exchange items within 45 days if you're not totally satisfied.

Food Subscription Boxes

With both quarterly and monthly options, Fuego Box is a hot sauce lover's dream come true. Sign up to receive one or three bottles of unique and interesting flavors and get hot sauce delivered straight to your kitchen!

Experimental eaters will love Try the World, which lets you sample cuisines and snacks from around the globe without leaving your house. You can subscribe in different ways depending on your desires: the "Countries" subscription curates gourmet food products from a different country each month, while the "Pantry" option is tailored to a profile you fill out based on your taste preferences.

If you love to snack and try new things, Mouth may be a great subscription box for you! The service offers monthly deliveries of the best artisanal small-batch snacks in America. Their subscription plans include a cookie box, a pickle box, a jerky box, a miscellaneous snack box and a "best of mouth" box. Either way, you're bound to get a delicious treat!

Do you have a sweet tooth? The Candy Club subscription is a fun way to try out new sugary snacks. Each month The Candy Club sends about three pounds of sweets — including classics and newer unique options — that arrive in their own resealable containers so you can slowly work your way through your stash throughout the month.

If you're looking to give back and love snacking on tasty treats, SnackNation is for you. Depending on what subscription you choose, one to two meals are donated to those in need for every box delivered. Their services include classic snacks like PopCorners, Kind bars, Bare apple chips and more.

Drink Subscription Boxes

For a coffee addict, there's no better gift than receiving boxes of coffee every month. Driftaway Coffee will introduce you to coffee from around the globe — including places like Ecuador, Brazil, Rwanda and beyond. Subscribers can choose how many bags they want to receive, every week, two weeks or four weeks.

This coffee subscription from Blue Bottle Coffee lets you choose from 11 different coffee types starting at just $8 for 6 ounces. The brand works with farmers around the globe to source the freshest, most delicious and sustainable beans available.

After enjoying a warm bath during a night of relaxation, sip on some tea. Tea Box's monthly subscription box service features five premium teas to help you perk up in the mornings or wind down after a long day.

There's only so many times you can drink your favorite beer. If you're curious about other brews, try Craft's Beer of the Month Club. Each month you will receive 12 different beers from breweries around the country. Each box showcases beer from two breweries located in different regions.

We all need a glass of wine from time to time and one way to explore new bottles is with Winc's specialty wine subscription box. Each month they send you three bottles of wine based on the quiz you take when you first join. Right now they're offering $20 off your first box.

Dog Subscription Boxes

If you have furry friend who deserves to be spoiled, get your good dog a subscription to Barkbox. Once a month, you'll get a box tailored to your dog's size and weight, which will include toys, treats and a chew toy all based on a unique theme.

Not only does Rescue Box offer a variety of fun toys and premium treats for your dog or cat in their monthly subscription boxes, but they give back too. For every box purchased, the brand donates five pounds of food and two vaccinations to shelter pets in need.

Home Subscription Boxes

Give your home a little greenery decor with this affordable plant subscription box from The Sill. Every month you receive one low light plant, hand potted in your color choice of a 5-inch earthenware planter. Colors include black, light pink, white, baby blue, and can be changed at any time.

Calling all flower lovers. Bouqs is a flower subscription box service that offers subscribers fresh-cut bouquets delivered directly from sustainable farms to their door on a weekly, bi-monthly or monthly basis. Each box comes with 10 to 16 stems and makes for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

Ensure that you'll never run out of cleaning products with a subscription box from Three Main. Each month you will receive a multi-surface cleaner, a bathroom cleaner and a liquid dish soap formulated without parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances, and are non-toxic, biodegradable, and they're also pet-friendly.

There's no better feeling than lighting a fresh, new candle. Jo Malone's candle subscription offers plans for three, six or 12 months. Each month the brand handpicks one luxury candle to give your relaxing time an upgrade. They also offer a cologne and diffuser subscriptions.

Do you like escape rooms? Bring one right to your home for a family-friendly activity they'll all enjoy. Every two months, this service will send you a box of codes to crack, riddles to solve and hidden items to discover during a one-hour-long game.

